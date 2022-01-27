총 AQ 호텔 객실 50 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Notice 5 Days prior arrival free cancellation
Notice 1 Day prior arrival charge 50% of total reservation amount
In case of No show will be charge 100% of total reservation amount
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 30m²
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Forum Park Hotel is a discreet property conveniently located within the Sathorn area of Bangkok. It is only minutes away from both Sathorn Road and Silom Road as well as the Chong Nonsi BTS station. The Sukhumvit area is also easily accessible. The hotel is close to major shopping centers including Makro, the Central Department Store on Rama III, and Tesco Lotus as well as business areas and entertainment venues such as Patpong Night Market, making this property one of the best choices in Bangkok whether traveling on business or leisure. Superbly located in the heart of Bangkok, the Forum Park Hotel offers a high standard of accommodation as well as business facilities.
어메니티 / 특징
- Terrace
- Non-smoking rooms
- Family rooms
- Air conditioning
- Swimming Pool
- Key card access
- Lift
- 24-hour security
- CCTV in common areas
- Flat-screen TV
- Electric kettle
- Desk
- Non-feather pillow
- Private bathroom
- Hairdryer
- Slippers
- Shampoo
- Body soap
- Shower cap
- Hand Gel
- Satellite channels
- Telephone
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
Best place to stay for Test&Go for good price. Staff was very helpful. Good experience and very comfortable room
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Good communications
- Nice room
- Good balcony
- Friendly staff
- Well organised
- Good internet
A great start for the one night package. Very friendly staff and easy communications. Airport pick up very smooth. Nice big room and balcony. Good internet. Food was not good though.
0.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
네거티브
- Foreigners BEWARE! Everyone BEWARE! THESE ROOMS ARE UNSAFE AND DANGEROUS! Do not stay here! I was forced to stay here because of a positive covid result. They forced me to quarantine here the first night with no towels to shower. The next morning I tripped on a very dangerous step in the bathroom and broke my toe. I had to be rushed to the emergency room and received an x-ray and a brace. I can no longer walk for the duration of my 10-day quarantine. I briefly saw my neighbor and he also tripped on the same step and nearly fell. Luckily, he said he was wearing shoes, otherwise he would be in the hospital too. These rooms are unsafe, especially for people sick on quarantine. The hotel should do the right thing and pay for the medical expenses associated with the fall and broken bone. It is a very dangerous bathroom step and when the room is dark or early morning it's almost guaranteed you will trip and fall and seriously injure yourself. BEWARE! Do not stay at this hotel!
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Personnel is very helpful and kind.
- The room is big.
- Not noizy.
- Balcony whith a nice view.
- I have food restrictions, and the personnel still tried hard to make my food various.
- Wi-fi was poor, but I still managed to work and do video-calls. So it wasn't super awful.
Thank you a lot, it was a nice and calm stay, I didn't have trouble with anything except for the internet.
4.5 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- English speaking
- Customer oriented
- Central location
- No choice in food selection
The coivd handling process from landing at the airport, clearing custom s and immigration, to finding the driver for the hotel transport took less than
1.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Only 1 thing
- Balcony for smoker
- Too many things
- Amenity
- Service
- Food
- Cleanness
Terrible hotel for staying for quarantine
Staffs won't react guests' request
Terrible food supplied
Not clean
3.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
Of course my review could be different if i got a positive PCR ..
Bur the stay there was ok, very serious, good distancing measures... You know you have to wait for 24 hours, so you wait. Special thanks to Ms Pete.