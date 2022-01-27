BANGKOK TEST & GO

Forum Park Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2

632 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Forum Park Hotel - Image 0
Forum Park Hotel - Image 1
Forum Park Hotel - Image 2
Forum Park Hotel - Image 3
Forum Park Hotel - Image 4
Forum Park Hotel - Image 5
+35 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
7 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 50 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 22 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Forum Park Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Forum Park Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Notice 5 Days prior arrival free cancellation Notice 1 Day prior arrival charge 50% of total reservation amount In case of No show will be charge 100% of total reservation amount

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 30
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi

Forum Park Hotel is a discreet property conveniently located within the Sathorn area of Bangkok. It is only minutes away from both Sathorn Road and Silom Road as well as the Chong Nonsi BTS station. The Sukhumvit area is also easily accessible. The hotel is close to major shopping centers including Makro, the Central Department Store on Rama III, and Tesco Lotus as well as business areas and entertainment venues such as Patpong Night Market, making this property one of the best choices in Bangkok whether traveling on business or leisure. Superbly located in the heart of Bangkok, the Forum Park Hotel offers a high standard of accommodation as well as business facilities.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Terrace
  • Non-smoking rooms
  • Family rooms
  • Air conditioning
  • Swimming Pool
  • Key card access
  • Lift
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV in common areas
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Electric kettle
  • Desk
  • Non-feather pillow
  • Private bathroom
  • Hairdryer
  • Slippers
  • Shampoo
  • Body soap
  • Shower cap
  • Hand Gel
  • Satellite channels
  • Telephone
모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
3.3/5
평균
기반 7 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
4
평균
0
가난한
1
무서운
1
Forum Park Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Forum Park Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

🇪🇸Naima

검토 27/01/2022
도착 11/01/2022
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Confortable and clean
네거티브
  • Food was okay

Best place to stay for Test&Go for good price. Staff was very helpful. Good experience and very comfortable room

🇩🇪Ian Henderson

검토 14/01/2022
도착 29/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Good communications
  • Nice room
  • Good balcony
  • Friendly staff
  • Well organised
  • Good internet
네거티브
  • Food wasn't good

A great start for the one night package. Very friendly staff and easy communications. Airport pick up very smooth. Nice big room and balcony. Good internet. Food was not good though.

🇺🇸Zach Cluxton

검토 05/01/2022
도착 02/01/2022
0.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
네거티브
  • Foreigners BEWARE! Everyone BEWARE! THESE ROOMS ARE UNSAFE AND DANGEROUS! Do not stay here! I was forced to stay here because of a positive covid result. They forced me to quarantine here the first night with no towels to shower. The next morning I tripped on a very dangerous step in the bathroom and broke my toe. I had to be rushed to the emergency room and received an x-ray and a brace. I can no longer walk for the duration of my 10-day quarantine. I briefly saw my neighbor and he also tripped on the same step and nearly fell. Luckily, he said he was wearing shoes, otherwise he would be in the hospital too. These rooms are unsafe, especially for people sick on quarantine. The hotel should do the right thing and pay for the medical expenses associated with the fall and broken bone. It is a very dangerous bathroom step and when the room is dark or early morning it's almost guaranteed you will trip and fall and seriously injure yourself. BEWARE! Do not stay at this hotel!

Foreigners BEWARE! Everyone BEWARE! THESE ROOMS ARE UNSAFE AND DANGEROUS! Do not stay here! I was forced to stay here because of a positive covid result. They forced me to quarantine here the first night with no towels to shower. The next morning I tripped on a very dangerous step in the bathroom and broke my toe. I had to be rushed to the emergency room and received an x-ray and a brace. I can no longer walk for the duration of my 10-day quarantine. I briefly saw my neighbor and he also tripped on the same step and nearly fell. Luckily, he said he was wearing shoes, otherwise he would be in the hospital too. These rooms are unsafe, especially for people sick on quarantine. The hotel should do the right thing and pay for the medical expenses associated with the fall and broken bone. It is a very dangerous bathroom step and when the room is dark or early morning it's almost guaranteed you will trip and fall and seriously injure yourself. BEWARE! Do not stay at this hotel!

🇷🇺Kseniia Gasanova

검토 19/12/2021
도착 04/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Personnel is very helpful and kind.
  • The room is big.
  • Not noizy.
  • Balcony whith a nice view.
  • I have food restrictions, and the personnel still tried hard to make my food various.
네거티브
  • Wi-fi was poor, but I still managed to work and do video-calls. So it wasn't super awful.

Thank you a lot, it was a nice and calm stay, I didn't have trouble with anything except for the internet.

🇸🇬Perry Hee

검토 18/12/2021
도착 02/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • English speaking
  • Customer oriented
  • Central location
네거티브
  • No choice in food selection

The coivd handling process from landing at the airport, clearing custom s and immigration, to finding the driver for the hotel transport took less than

🇧🇪Michael Kim

검토 14/12/2021
도착 12/12/2021
1.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Only 1 thing
  • Balcony for smoker
네거티브
  • Too many things
  • Amenity
  • Service
  • Food
  • Cleanness

Terrible hotel for staying for quarantine Staffs won't react guests' request Terrible food supplied Not clean

🇫🇷Pivron

검토 14/12/2021
도착 26/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Aq measures
네거티브
  • Food a bit light

Of course my review could be different if i got a positive PCR .. Bur the stay there was ok, very serious, good distancing measures... You know you have to wait for 24 hours, so you wait. Special thanks to Ms Pete.

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

1 Soi Chan 2, Chan Road, Sathorn, Thungwatdon, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

파트너 호텔

로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
7.9
평가
2655 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뫼 벤픽 호텔 수 쿰빗 15 방콕
8.4
평가
4998 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
평가
2 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
실버 팜
7.9
평가
461 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
평가
100 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

에버그린 로렐 호텔 사톤
8.6
평가
467 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
AS 메트로폴리탄 방콕
9.2
평가
304 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
헤리티지 방콕
7.4
평가
13032 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
말레이시아 호텔 방콕
7.5
평가
1982 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
수코타이 방콕
9
평가
577 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
트리니티 실롬 호텔
8
평가
9433 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
에어 포트 스위트 실롬 방콕
8.6
평가
1704 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
실롬 서린 부티크 호텔
8.6
평가
1285 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU