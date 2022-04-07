BANGKOK TEST & GO

Malaysia Hotel Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.5
rating with
1982 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 50 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Suksawat Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Malaysia Hotel Bangkok is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Malaysia Hotel Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Embassy of Denmark, Embassy of Brazil, Bangkok CityCity Gallery give to this hotel a special charm.

The facilities and services provided by Malaysia Hotel Bangkok ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest.

Malaysia Hotel Bangkok is home to 119 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar, telephone. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Malaysia Hotel Bangkok your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Malaysia Hotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Malaysia Hotel Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

54 Ngam Duphli Alley, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
rating with
3407 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
rating with
847 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
rating with
1940 reviews
From ฿-1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
8
rating with
509 reviews
From ฿-1
The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor
8.3
rating with
403 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
7.3
rating with
5056 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Vimaya Bangkok
8.8
rating with
2894 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
rating with
2267 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Sukhothai Bangkok
9
rating with
577 reviews
From ฿-1
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok
9.2
rating with
304 reviews
From ฿-1
Bandara Suites Silom Bangkok
8.6
rating with
1704 reviews
From ฿-1
Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn
8.6
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
Trinity Silom Hotel
8
rating with
9433 reviews
From ฿-1
Silom Serene A Boutique Hotel
8.6
rating with
1285 reviews
From ฿-1
The Heritage Bangkok
7.4
rating with
13032 reviews
From ฿-1
Conrad Bangkok
8.4
rating with
127 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU