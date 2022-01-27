BANGKOK TEST & GO

Forum Park Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2

632レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
7 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 50 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 22最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にForum Park Hotel 直接連絡し、 Forum Park Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Notice 5 Days prior arrival free cancellation Notice 1 Day prior arrival charge 50% of total reservation amount In case of No show will be charge 100% of total reservation amount

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 30
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • インターネット-Wifi

Forum Park Hotel is a discreet property conveniently located within the Sathorn area of Bangkok. It is only minutes away from both Sathorn Road and Silom Road as well as the Chong Nonsi BTS station. The Sukhumvit area is also easily accessible. The hotel is close to major shopping centers including Makro, the Central Department Store on Rama III, and Tesco Lotus as well as business areas and entertainment venues such as Patpong Night Market, making this property one of the best choices in Bangkok whether traveling on business or leisure. Superbly located in the heart of Bangkok, the Forum Park Hotel offers a high standard of accommodation as well as business facilities.

アメニティ/機能

  • Terrace
  • Non-smoking rooms
  • Family rooms
  • Air conditioning
  • Swimming Pool
  • Key card access
  • Lift
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV in common areas
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Electric kettle
  • Desk
  • Non-feather pillow
  • Private bathroom
  • Hairdryer
  • Slippers
  • Shampoo
  • Body soap
  • Shower cap
  • Hand Gel
  • Satellite channels
  • Telephone
スコア
3.3/5
平均
に基づく 7 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
4
平均
0
貧しい
1
ひどい
1
Forum Park Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
すべてのレビューを見る

🇪🇸Naima

でレビュー 27/01/2022
に到着しました 11/01/2022
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Confortable and clean
ネガ
  • Food was okay

Best place to stay for Test&Go for good price. Staff was very helpful. Good experience and very comfortable room

🇩🇪Ian Henderson

でレビュー 14/01/2022
に到着しました 29/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Good communications
  • Nice room
  • Good balcony
  • Friendly staff
  • Well organised
  • Good internet
ネガ
  • Food wasn't good

A great start for the one night package. Very friendly staff and easy communications. Airport pick up very smooth. Nice big room and balcony. Good internet. Food was not good though.

🇺🇸Zach Cluxton

でレビュー 05/01/2022
に到着しました 02/01/2022
0.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
ネガ
  • Foreigners BEWARE! Everyone BEWARE! THESE ROOMS ARE UNSAFE AND DANGEROUS! Do not stay here! I was forced to stay here because of a positive covid result. They forced me to quarantine here the first night with no towels to shower. The next morning I tripped on a very dangerous step in the bathroom and broke my toe. I had to be rushed to the emergency room and received an x-ray and a brace. I can no longer walk for the duration of my 10-day quarantine. I briefly saw my neighbor and he also tripped on the same step and nearly fell. Luckily, he said he was wearing shoes, otherwise he would be in the hospital too. These rooms are unsafe, especially for people sick on quarantine. The hotel should do the right thing and pay for the medical expenses associated with the fall and broken bone. It is a very dangerous bathroom step and when the room is dark or early morning it's almost guaranteed you will trip and fall and seriously injure yourself. BEWARE! Do not stay at this hotel!

🇷🇺Kseniia Gasanova

でレビュー 19/12/2021
に到着しました 04/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Personnel is very helpful and kind.
  • The room is big.
  • Not noizy.
  • Balcony whith a nice view.
  • I have food restrictions, and the personnel still tried hard to make my food various.
ネガ
  • Wi-fi was poor, but I still managed to work and do video-calls. So it wasn't super awful.

Thank you a lot, it was a nice and calm stay, I didn't have trouble with anything except for the internet.

🇸🇬Perry Hee

でレビュー 18/12/2021
に到着しました 02/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
ポジティブ     
  • English speaking
  • Customer oriented
  • Central location
ネガ
  • No choice in food selection

The coivd handling process from landing at the airport, clearing custom s and immigration, to finding the driver for the hotel transport took less than

🇧🇪Michael Kim

でレビュー 14/12/2021
に到着しました 12/12/2021
1.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Only 1 thing
  • Balcony for smoker
ネガ
  • Too many things
  • Amenity
  • Service
  • Food
  • Cleanness

Terrible hotel for staying for quarantine Staffs won't react guests' request Terrible food supplied Not clean

🇫🇷Pivron

でレビュー 14/12/2021
に到着しました 26/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
ポジティブ     
  • Aq measures
ネガ
  • Food a bit light

Of course my review could be different if i got a positive PCR .. Bur the stay there was ok, very serious, good distancing measures... You know you have to wait for 24 hours, so you wait. Special thanks to Ms Pete.

住所/地図

1 Soi Chan 2, Chan Road, Sathorn, Thungwatdon, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

