I quite enjoyed the fact that this was done by a nurse and that I didn't have to take it myself and send it in twice a day, because it allowed for some short human interaction.

There was an unlimited supply of water (they kept providing new bottles every time they came to clean - which happened 3 times from Day 7 onwards)

The internet was good

The only negative thing I can find is the ringing of the doorbell every time they had placed the meals on the table outside. I was struggling with jet-lag during the first week and the loud bell kept waking me whenever I was sleeping, haha

There is no balcony

I think no 7-eleven runs supported - I didn't need either.

I paid 37.500 Baht, 5000 of which I had to pay upfront, the rest upon arrival. This is actually why I ended up deciding on Best Western... There was another hotel I had been looking at, but they wanted the entire payment upfront and wanted pictures of both sides of my credit card which made me feel uneasy and made me decide against them. And I am glad I did, because I think I couldn't have found a better hotel than Best Western.

The staff was friendly and responsive. The food was always hot and on time. And plenty. I got an e-mail every morning asking me to pick my meals for the next day. There were 3 different options for each meal and they adapted my choices to fit my vegetarian diet. My room had plenty of natural light coming in and was spacious enough for me to roll out my yoga mat and do some exercises, or to even just walk up and down the room. I especially enjoyed having a couch and a long desk to do some work at.

A nurse came by twice a day to check my temperature. The nurses were always super sweet and friendly and I appreciated their presence.

From day 7 onwards I was allowed out on the rooftop for a minimum of 45 minutes. Sometimes it was an hour, one time even 2. There was enough space to get some steps in walking up and down by the poolside, or to have a chat with other guests from a distance. As someone who gets easily overwhelmed in big cities (being surrounded by high-rise buildings gives me some sort of anxiety) I was really grateful for the view from my window, as it was facing a quiet back street and just didn't feel as though I was in the middle of Bangkok (even though I was).

At the end of the day I think your ASQ quarantine will be what you make out of it. If you treat it like a prison sentence, you will feel like a detainee. If you treat it like time out to reflect and take it easy, or to work on things, it will feel like a retreat.