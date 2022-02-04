Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Premier Room (Non-smoking) 32m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Premier Studio (Non-smoking) 40m²
฿42,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Premier Suite (Non-smoking) 58m²
฿52,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿36,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Best Western Premier Sukhumvit is located in the heart of the city on Sukhumvit 1. It offers free shuttle service to Ploenchit BTS Skytrain station, which is approximately 550 yards away.
It is 1.2 miles from Platinum Shopping Mall and Central World Department Store. Suvarnabhumi Airport is 24.9 miles away.
Rooms at Best Western Premier Sukhumvit are elegantly furnished. Each room features a 40-inch flat-screen cable/satellite TV, an iPod docking station and a seating area. It comes with a safety deposit box and a sofa. A bathrobe and a hairdryer are included in a private bathroom.
Amenities / Features
- 24 Hours standby nursing service
- Daily health monitoring
- COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on the property
- One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi International Airport or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner (Special set menu)
- Complimentary WiFi internet access in room
- Complimentary drinking water 4 bottles per day
- In-room coffee & tea making facility
- 15% Discount on A La carte room service menu
- 10% Discount on laundry service
- Package inclusions, terms & conditions are subject to change in line with government Instructions without prior notice
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 17 reviews
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- Staffs and nurses were very helpful and kind
- I requested the laundry service but not sure if I ordered correctly
Thank you very much for the great stay.
It was g good experience stay in AQ hotel.
Hopefully I will stay there again
2.7 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
I think they just don't know to make the food taste good. Despite that the room is good enough for it's price.
4.5 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- Food was nice and lots of it
- Bed was spacious and comfortable
- Not a great view from the window, no balcony
Transfer from the airport to the hotel was smooth and well organised, PCR test carried out on arrival by friendly professional staff and room then allocated. Choice of menu was given. Breakfast was provided as was lunch and dinner. and left on a table outside the room. Around 6pm I was given a negative result and was then free to leave.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- Easy booking and approval on the Test & Go website, approved within 24hrs.
- Easy airport transfer
- Fast check in, which included RT-PCR test
- Comfortable room
- Good food, served hotel
- Food delivery option available if required
- No negative comments, I found the entry process simple and straightforward - although I do have one improvement proposal, see comment below
Suggestion for airport ASQ transfer desks - list hotel and resorts alphabetically (A, B, C etc) to make it easier for tourists to identify their respective hotels
3.7 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- PCR test was done immediately on arrival
- Room was comfortable
- Food - maybe I made bad choices
Being holed up in a hotel room for 24 hours is not really a problem - but the food that I was served was almost inedible (and did not match the usual standard of food of this hotel - and I have stayed at this hotel once before).
2.3 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives Negatives
- By online booking nice pictures, but in the reality looks like 2 star hotel
Paid a lot of money to be detened in the room, no access to bar or swimming pool. No one call you about your COVID test result. First impression in Thailand very bad, far away from Amazing Thaïland
4.2 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- Reception staff
- Nice room
- Efficient WiFi
- PCR test result given personaly by the nurse (she ringed at each guest door)
- Free to go outside after test result
- Freezing room, even with aircon shut down
- No hot water in shower
A good experience in my opinion except for the room that was litterally as cold as a fridge and the cold water in the shower. Very pleasant staff.
4.5 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Very good stay for the Price - Nice food and very clean room.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- Fabulous AQ experience.
- Room is spacious, and clean
- Great WiFi.
- The food is good and plentiful.
- Services of hotel staff is fabulous.
The check in is very efficient. Room is spacious and clean. I had 2 laptops and 2 cell phones working smoothly with the Wifi. Food is good and plentiful. Thanks for making my quarantine an enjoyable one!
2.6 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- Nice bathrobe.
- Amelies were nice.
- Very tasty fisk and chips
- Room was not properly cleaned
Quite runt down hotel. Would not book again. Booring area. Food quality quite poor exept from fish and chips.
4.3 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- good responsiveness of the staff
- water was brown because lack of regular usage. had to run the cold and hot water for 1/2 an our to get the system clean,
- The carpets between the room and elevator was completely worn out and needs urgent replacement
central location, travel from hotel, testing and acceptance was swift. food was acceptable in trays according to menu. was an acceptable but not a good experience.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- Fast and easy completion. Nice room.
Everything worked perfectly. Fast PCR test upon arrival. Easy check-in and out process. Quality room with comfortable bed and awesome bathroom. Food also good.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives Negatives
I want to go back to this Hotel and stay there some more as the staff looked after me very well indeed.
3.8 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- Quality of service - Personal engagement - Food good - Good ratio Quality/Price
- WiFi weak and unstable, fixed after a week - Hot water not hot..!
Good room and good support from the staff - Communication mechanism via Line well designed - Unfortunately view on a garden a bit wasteland.
4.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Positives
Negatives
- Staffs were really nice and helpful!
- The room was large
- Full-length window
- The food was okay.
- Love the rain shower <3
- the internet was really bad ;(
Staffs were really nice and helpful!
The room was large
Full-length window
The food was okay.
Love the rain shower <3
Only one cons :
the internet was really bad ;(
3.4 Premier Room
Positives
Negatives
- Pros comfy bed clean Room
- Pros Good manager
- Cons food bellow standard
- Old Hotel
- Worst Ac / does not work to stay one temperature,
- Cons - had to switch rooms 3 times due to Air condition not working and Wi-Fi was the slowest ever, could not load anything it would work than not work, just terrible
I have stayed in many hotels in bsngkok for past 20 years this hotel has extremely low level food. NO OPTIONS OR QUALITY.
Menu was even rotating for 15 days I had to eat the same food 3 times
Breakfast came cold Everday for 5 days till management was informed.
The main course meals almost came all with rice all day Everday for 15 days
The food was bland nothing Thai about it they did not even offer national soups or dishes
The food was only worth 2 * worst I've ever tasted "
The quality and amount given was for a child's portion.
They seemed like they were stingy with all there amounts.
3.8 Premier Room
Positives
Negatives
- I quite enjoyed the fact that this was done by a nurse and that I didn't have to take it myself and send it in twice a day, because it allowed for some short human interaction.
- There was an unlimited supply of water (they kept providing new bottles every time they came to clean - which happened 3 times from Day 7 onwards)
- The internet was good
- The only negative thing I can find is the ringing of the doorbell every time they had placed the meals on the table outside. I was struggling with jet-lag during the first week and the loud bell kept waking me whenever I was sleeping, haha
- There is no balcony
- I think no 7-eleven runs supported - I didn't need either.
I paid 37.500 Baht, 5000 of which I had to pay upfront, the rest upon arrival. This is actually why I ended up deciding on Best Western... There was another hotel I had been looking at, but they wanted the entire payment upfront and wanted pictures of both sides of my credit card which made me feel uneasy and made me decide against them.
And I am glad I did, because I think I couldn't have found a better hotel than Best Western.
The staff was friendly and responsive. The food was always hot and on time. And plenty. I got an e-mail every morning asking me to pick my meals for the next day. There were 3 different options for each meal and they adapted my choices to fit my vegetarian diet.
My room had plenty of natural light coming in and was spacious enough for me to roll out my yoga mat and do some exercises, or to even just walk up and down the room. I especially enjoyed having a couch and a long desk to do some work at.
A nurse came by twice a day to check my temperature. The nurses were always super sweet and friendly and I appreciated their presence.
From day 7 onwards I was allowed out on the rooftop for a minimum of 45 minutes. Sometimes it was an hour, one time even 2. There was enough space to get some steps in walking up and down by the poolside, or to have a chat with other guests from a distance.
As someone who gets easily overwhelmed in big cities (being surrounded by high-rise buildings gives me some sort of anxiety) I was really grateful for the view from my window, as it was facing a quiet back street and just didn't feel as though I was in the middle of Bangkok (even though I was).
At the end of the day I think your ASQ quarantine will be what you make out of it. If you treat it like a prison sentence, you will feel like a detainee. If you treat it like time out to reflect and take it easy, or to work on things, it will feel like a retreat.