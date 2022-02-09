BANGKOK TEST & GO

Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
rating with
446 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 54 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Chularat 3 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1 in a prioritized manner, and Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1 will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1 are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Only a 5-minute walk from Ploenchit BTS Skytrain Station, Skyy Hotel is located in the heart of Bangkok's entertainment and shopping district. Free WiFi is provided throughout the hotel.

The well-equipped room comes with a private balcony and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The room has a large flat-screen TV, laptop-sized safe, fridge and tea/coffee making facilities. Wheelchair-accessible bathrooms offer free toiletries, bathrobes, slippers and a hot/cold shower. DVD player and iPod dock are available upon request.

The hotel offers a 24-hour front desk, concierge assistance, limousine services and laundry or dry cleaning. Meeting rooms and business services are also provided.

Cielo Restaurant serves Halal, Thai and European dishes, while the bar offers a variety of drinks, wines and spirits. Guests can also order food from room service.

Skyy Hotel is just a 2-minute walk from Bumrungrad Hospital. It is a 40-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Amenities / Features

  • Consultation with doctor on the first day to confirm your eligibility
  • Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision
  • COVID-19 testing by real time RT-PCR (2 times)
  • Free initial assessment session via video call
  • 24 hours, registered nurse stand by
  • 24 hours, doctor consulting
  • Room Cleaning Service
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi Airport to Hotel
  • Free 3 meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • 24 hours, guest service officer stand by
  • Unlimited WI-FI internet
  • Complimentary snacks and minibar (on arrival day only)
