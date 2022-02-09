Total AQ Hotel Rooms 54 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Chularat 3 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1 in a prioritized manner, and Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1 will directly collect payment from you.

Only a 5-minute walk from Ploenchit BTS Skytrain Station, Skyy Hotel is located in the heart of Bangkok's entertainment and shopping district. Free WiFi is provided throughout the hotel. The well-equipped room comes with a private balcony and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The room has a large flat-screen TV, laptop-sized safe, fridge and tea/coffee making facilities. Wheelchair-accessible bathrooms offer free toiletries, bathrobes, slippers and a hot/cold shower. DVD player and iPod dock are available upon request. The hotel offers a 24-hour front desk, concierge assistance, limousine services and laundry or dry cleaning. Meeting rooms and business services are also provided. Cielo Restaurant serves Halal, Thai and European dishes, while the bar offers a variety of drinks, wines and spirits. Guests can also order food from room service. Skyy Hotel is just a 2-minute walk from Bumrungrad Hospital. It is a 40-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Amenities / Features Consultation with doctor on the first day to confirm your eligibility

Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision

COVID-19 testing by real time RT-PCR (2 times)

Free initial assessment session via video call

24 hours, registered nurse stand by

24 hours, doctor consulting

Room Cleaning Service

Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi Airport to Hotel

Free 3 meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

24 hours, guest service officer stand by

Unlimited WI-FI internet

Complimentary snacks and minibar (on arrival day only)

