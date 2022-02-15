BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citrus Sukhumvit 11 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.3
rating with
2474 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Citrus Sukhumvit 11 - Image 0
Citrus Sukhumvit 11 - Image 1
Citrus Sukhumvit 11 - Image 2
Citrus Sukhumvit 11 - Image 3
Citrus Sukhumvit 11 - Image 4
Citrus Sukhumvit 11 - Image 5
+20 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
11 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 133 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Cozy Room 23
฿22,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Classy Room 25
฿25,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,099 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Classy Corner Room 30
฿27,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Cozy Suite 42
฿30,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Citrus Suite 55
฿32,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿7,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Conveniently located near Bangkok's entertainment, dining and shopping areas, Citrus Sukhumvit 11 by Compass Hospitality offers a fitness centre. Situated 550 yards from BTS Nana Skytrain Station, the hotel features free WiFi access.

Equipped with air conditioning, modern rooms here provide a 32" LCD TV with international channels, an electric kettle and a minibar. Guests enjoy views of the city and a safety deposit box is included for added security. A hairdryer, free toiletries and a shower can be found in the en suite bathroom.

With a 24-hour front desk and concierge services, other facilities at the hotel include laundry services,.

Citrus Sukhumvit 11 by Compass Hospitality is 200 yards from Bumrungrad International Hospital and 0.6 miles from Terminal 21 Shopping Mall. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately a 45-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features

  • Transportation from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel (Day 1)
  • 24-hour registered nurse at the hotel
  • Telemedicine System Service
  • SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR test
  • Daily temperature check & health monitoring
  • Medical equipment provided (masks, thermometer, hand sanitizer, etc.)
  • Full board (3 meals per day)
  • Full Amenities Kit: water bottles, kettle, hairdryer, etc.
  • 200 international and local news, music and entertainment TV channels
  • Free high-speed WiFi
  • Citrus Rooftop for Relaxation for guests once passing the 1st screening (Under Social Distancing guidelines)
  • Room cleaning service (1 times on day 4 (7 days quarantine) / 2 times on day 4 & 7 (10 days quarantine))
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 11 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
7
Average
2
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Citrus Sukhumvit 11, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Citrus Sukhumvit 11
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇿🇦Gregory Sass

Reviewed on 15/02/2022
Arrived on 30/01/2022
3.2 Cozy Room
Positives
  • Reasonably comfortable considering size of room
  • Sufficient water & coffee supply
  • Clean throughout
Negatives
  • TV English channels limited & poor reception

Comfortable for a single person. Suggest more time allowed for relaxation area especially for guests that are fully vaccinated. The hotel should take this into account when visitors book the hotel. To spend 24hrs in a 23sqm room with only 45mins relaxation per day is ridiculous. Common sense must prevail especially with a pre-travel neg PCR and a 1st PCR test result of neg at the hotel.

🇺🇸Hope Delaney

Reviewed on 12/12/2021
Arrived on 26/11/2021
3.3 Cozy Suite
Positives
  • Appreciated the swift transport from Bkk to testing at hospital, and the clean room.
Negatives
  • Communication with the hotel was very challenging. Food was terrible & cold.

I was thankful to arrive safely with my husband to a clean room. Frustrated by communications and food.

🇮🇳Nagoor Basha Shaik

Reviewed on 15/08/2021
Arrived on 31/07/2021
4.3 Cozy Room
Positives
  • Food and service
Negatives
  • Little expensive

Good place Hygiene and clean Wifi is too good Service is good Expensive for the small room Finally, it's recommended

🇹🇼Weng, chun- huan

Reviewed on 11/08/2021
Arrived on 25/07/2021
4.3 Cozy Room

Good place in asq, very delicious foood and goood service in it . Weter Is hot enough , we are happy to stay in it.

🇹🇭Wannisa R

Reviewed on 13/07/2021
Arrived on 27/06/2021
3.7 Classy Room
Positives
  • Excellent high-speed wifi
  • Good and convenient location
  • Service-minded staff
Negatives
  • Room is quite small.
  • Fridge is not cool enough to keep fresh food.
  • Very picky about food delivery from outside
  • No menu selection like other ASQ

As feedback given by me, please be more flexible about food delivery. It is also better to offer guest menu selection and taste preference (spicy, non-spicy, etc.)

🇺🇸Dylan Sims

Reviewed on 12/07/2021
Arrived on 26/06/2021
4.4 Citrus Suite
Positives
  • Nice view from the room
  • Spacious enough to be comfortable in
  • Extremely helpful staff, whether with questions or to help make accomodations
Negatives
  • The food was okay overall with a decent variety, but was often a bit oily.
  • WiFi was excellent, but needed to login daily (an extremely minor inconvenience, yet still inconvenient)
  • Shampoo could've been nicer

The staff was fantastic from the very jump, and helped make the ordeal much more bearable. The quarantine stay is tedious and not ideal, but there isn't much to be done for it. The food was our only quibble, but aside from that it was a pleasant enough experience.

🇹🇭Apirat

Reviewed on 25/06/2021
Arrived on 20/06/2021
4.3 Cozy Room
Positives
  • Variety of menu & great food. Very satisfied and enjoyed Thai taste. Good portion.
  • The staffs are nice and service-minded
  • Room is clean, suitable size for one person, comfortable, and clean
  • Comfy bed
  • Quiet. Nice mode for working
  • High speed wifi
Negatives
  • Chair is not comfortable for working
  • Fridge doesn’t not work due to using the gas system. Things were spoiled

Citrus 11 is a good choice for a short stay and for working at the same time. Good food is serving on time with a variety of menu

🇹🇭Supattra Charoensook

Reviewed on 04/06/2021
Arrived on 19/05/2021
4.8 Cozy Room
Positives
  • Room is clean and there’re street view windows.
Negatives
  • Room is pretty dark at night.

I love food from the hotel. Pillows are a bit uncomfortable. Staffs are nice. However you can only reach them via LINE.

🇺🇸Kathryn Drumright

Reviewed on 16/05/2021
Arrived on 29/04/2021
3.5 Classy Room
Positives
  • Great wifi, helpful with my diet restrictions
Negatives
  • Bed bugs

My check in was quick, efficient. I made it to BKK two days before they went back into shut down so I was not allowed to leave my room or get it cleaned (thank goodness it was only 7 days). I was bitten by a bed bug one night but knew I needed evidence, so the second night I took a video (sorry if the screenshot of the video is blurry). In the middle of the night they moved me to an upgraded room. They asked if I wanted to see a nurse for my bites but then informed me that it may cost extra; I declined. No more bugs in the new room, though I only stayed two more nights. Check out was quick.

🇹🇭Hisuko Higa

Reviewed on 30/04/2021
Arrived on 14/04/2021
4.1 Cozy Room

good!!!

🇹🇭Nawaparn Mercado

Reviewed on 05/04/2021
Arrived on 20/03/2021
5.0 Cozy Room
Positives
  • Please read my review on its Facebook:
  • https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2961928494038297&id=1505462223018272

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2961928494038297&id=1505462223018272

I already wrote it there.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

26 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Klongtoie-Nue , Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
rating with
847 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
rating with
3407 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
rating with
1940 reviews
From ฿-1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
8
rating with
509 reviews
From ฿-1
The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor
8.3
rating with
403 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
rating with
2267 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Vimaya Bangkok
8.8
rating with
2894 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Royal Benja Hotel
6.8
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
Graceland Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1141 reviews
From ฿-1
Three Sukhumvit Hotel
7.7
rating with
349 reviews
From ฿-1
BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit
8
rating with
2281 reviews
From ฿-1
Zenith Sukhumvit Hotel
7.6
rating with
439 reviews
From ฿-1
Grace Hotel Bangkok
6.4
rating with
1361 reviews
From ฿-1
Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.8
rating with
1040 reviews
From ฿-1
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok
6.7
rating with
1097 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU