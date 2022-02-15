Total AQ Hotel Rooms 133 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult Cozy Room 23 m² ฿22,999 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,599 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult Classy Room 25 m² ฿25,999 - 10 Day AQ ฿5,099 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Classy Corner Room 30 m² ฿27,999 - 10 Day AQ ฿5,599 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Cozy Suite 42 m² ฿30,999 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,599 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Citrus Suite 55 m² ฿32,999 - 10 Day AQ ฿7,599 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Family Suites

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Conveniently located near Bangkok's entertainment, dining and shopping areas, Citrus Sukhumvit 11 by Compass Hospitality offers a fitness centre. Situated 550 yards from BTS Nana Skytrain Station, the hotel features free WiFi access. Equipped with air conditioning, modern rooms here provide a 32" LCD TV with international channels, an electric kettle and a minibar. Guests enjoy views of the city and a safety deposit box is included for added security. A hairdryer, free toiletries and a shower can be found in the en suite bathroom. With a 24-hour front desk and concierge services, other facilities at the hotel include laundry services,. Citrus Sukhumvit 11 by Compass Hospitality is 200 yards from Bumrungrad International Hospital and 0.6 miles from Terminal 21 Shopping Mall. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately a 45-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features Transportation from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel (Day 1)

24-hour registered nurse at the hotel

Telemedicine System Service

SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR test

Daily temperature check & health monitoring

Medical equipment provided (masks, thermometer, hand sanitizer, etc.)

Full board (3 meals per day)

Full Amenities Kit: water bottles, kettle, hairdryer, etc.

200 international and local news, music and entertainment TV channels

Free high-speed WiFi

Citrus Rooftop for Relaxation for guests once passing the 1st screening (Under Social Distancing guidelines)

Room cleaning service (1 times on day 4 (7 days quarantine) / 2 times on day 4 & 7 (10 days quarantine))

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 11 reviews Rating 2 Excellent 7 Very Good 2 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible

🇿🇦 Gregory Sass Arrived on 30/01/2022 3.2 Cozy Room Positives Reasonably comfortable considering size of room

Sufficient water & coffee supply

Clean throughout Negatives TV English channels limited & poor reception Comfortable for a single person. Suggest more time allowed for relaxation area especially for guests that are fully vaccinated. The hotel should take this into account when visitors book the hotel. To spend 24hrs in a 23sqm room with only 45mins relaxation per day is ridiculous. Common sense must prevail especially with a pre-travel neg PCR and a 1st PCR test result of neg at the hotel. 🇺🇸 Hope Delaney Arrived on 26/11/2021 3.3 Cozy Suite Positives Appreciated the swift transport from Bkk to testing at hospital, and the clean room. Negatives Communication with the hotel was very challenging. Food was terrible & cold. I was thankful to arrive safely with my husband to a clean room. Frustrated by communications and food. 🇮🇳 Nagoor Basha Shaik Arrived on 31/07/2021 4.3 Cozy Room Positives Food and service Negatives Little expensive Good place Hygiene and clean Wifi is too good Service is good Expensive for the small room Finally, it's recommended 🇹🇼 Weng, chun- huan Arrived on 25/07/2021 4.3 Cozy Room Good place in asq, very delicious foood and goood service in it . Weter Is hot enough , we are happy to stay in it. 🇹🇭 Wannisa R Arrived on 27/06/2021 3.7 Classy Room Positives Excellent high-speed wifi

Good and convenient location

Service-minded staff Negatives Room is quite small.

Fridge is not cool enough to keep fresh food.

Very picky about food delivery from outside

No menu selection like other ASQ As feedback given by me, please be more flexible about food delivery. It is also better to offer guest menu selection and taste preference (spicy, non-spicy, etc.) 🇺🇸 Dylan Sims Arrived on 26/06/2021 4.4 Citrus Suite Positives Nice view from the room

Spacious enough to be comfortable in

Extremely helpful staff, whether with questions or to help make accomodations Negatives The food was okay overall with a decent variety, but was often a bit oily.

WiFi was excellent, but needed to login daily (an extremely minor inconvenience, yet still inconvenient)

Shampoo could've been nicer The staff was fantastic from the very jump, and helped make the ordeal much more bearable. The quarantine stay is tedious and not ideal, but there isn't much to be done for it. The food was our only quibble, but aside from that it was a pleasant enough experience. 🇹🇭 Apirat Arrived on 20/06/2021 4.3 Cozy Room Positives Variety of menu & great food. Very satisfied and enjoyed Thai taste. Good portion.

The staffs are nice and service-minded

Room is clean, suitable size for one person, comfortable, and clean

Comfy bed

Quiet. Nice mode for working

High speed wifi Negatives Chair is not comfortable for working

Fridge doesn’t not work due to using the gas system. Things were spoiled Citrus 11 is a good choice for a short stay and for working at the same time. Good food is serving on time with a variety of menu 🇹🇭 Supattra Charoensook Arrived on 19/05/2021 4.8 Cozy Room Positives Room is clean and there’re street view windows. Negatives Room is pretty dark at night. I love food from the hotel. Pillows are a bit uncomfortable. Staffs are nice. However you can only reach them via LINE. 🇺🇸 Kathryn Drumright Arrived on 29/04/2021 3.5 Classy Room Positives Great wifi, helpful with my diet restrictions Negatives Bed bugs My check in was quick, efficient. I made it to BKK two days before they went back into shut down so I was not allowed to leave my room or get it cleaned (thank goodness it was only 7 days). I was bitten by a bed bug one night but knew I needed evidence, so the second night I took a video (sorry if the screenshot of the video is blurry). In the middle of the night they moved me to an upgraded room. They asked if I wanted to see a nurse for my bites but then informed me that it may cost extra; I declined. No more bugs in the new room, though I only stayed two more nights. Check out was quick. 🇹🇭 Hisuko Higa Arrived on 14/04/2021 4.1 Cozy Room good!!! 🇹🇭 Nawaparn Mercado Arrived on 20/03/2021 5.0 Cozy Room Positives Please read my review on its Facebook:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2961928494038297&id=1505462223018272 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2961928494038297&id=1505462223018272 I already wrote it there.

Hotel Offer Brochure