Total AQ Hotel Rooms 133 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Cozy Room 23m²
฿22,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Vegetarian Meals
- Yoga Mat
Classy Room 25m²
฿25,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,099 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Vegetarian Meals
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Classy Corner Room 30m²
฿27,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Vegetarian Meals
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Cozy Suite 42m²
฿30,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Citrus Suite 55m²
฿32,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿7,599 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Family Suites
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
One of our top picks in Bangkok. Conveniently located near Bangkok's entertainment, dining and shopping areas, Citrus Sukhumvit 11 by Compass Hospitality offers a fitness centre. Situated 550 yards from BTS Nana Skytrain Station, the hotel features free WiFi access.
Equipped with air conditioning, modern rooms here provide a 32" LCD TV with international channels, an electric kettle and a minibar. Guests enjoy views of the city and a safety deposit box is included for added security. A hairdryer, free toiletries and a shower can be found in the en suite bathroom.
With a 24-hour front desk and concierge services, other facilities at the hotel include laundry services,.
Citrus Sukhumvit 11 by Compass Hospitality is 200 yards from Bumrungrad International Hospital and 0.6 miles from Terminal 21 Shopping Mall. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately a 45-minute drive away.
Amenities / Features
- Transportation from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel (Day 1)
- 24-hour registered nurse at the hotel
- Telemedicine System Service
- SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR test
- Daily temperature check & health monitoring
- Medical equipment provided (masks, thermometer, hand sanitizer, etc.)
- Full board (3 meals per day)
- Full Amenities Kit: water bottles, kettle, hairdryer, etc.
- 200 international and local news, music and entertainment TV channels
- Free high-speed WiFi
- Citrus Rooftop for Relaxation for guests once passing the 1st screening (Under Social Distancing guidelines)
- Room cleaning service (1 times on day 4 (7 days quarantine) / 2 times on day 4 & 7 (10 days quarantine))
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 11 reviews
If you were a guest at Citrus Sukhumvit 11
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Citrus Sukhumvit 11
3.2 Cozy Room
Positives
Negatives
- Reasonably comfortable considering size of room
- Sufficient water & coffee supply
- Clean throughout
- TV English channels limited & poor reception
Comfortable for a single person.
Suggest more time allowed for relaxation area especially for guests that are fully vaccinated.
The hotel should take this into account when visitors book the hotel.
To spend 24hrs in a 23sqm room with only 45mins relaxation per day is ridiculous. Common sense must prevail especially with a pre-travel neg PCR and a 1st PCR test result of neg at the hotel.
3.3 Cozy Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Appreciated the swift transport from Bkk to testing at hospital, and the clean room.
- Communication with the hotel was very challenging. Food was terrible & cold.
I was thankful to arrive safely with my husband to a clean room. Frustrated by communications and food.
4.3 Cozy Room
PositivesNegatives
Good place
Hygiene and clean
Wifi is too good
Service is good
Expensive for the small room
Finally, it's recommended
4.3 Cozy Room
Good place in asq, very delicious foood and goood service in it . Weter Is hot enough , we are happy to stay in it.
3.7 Classy Room
Positives
Negatives
- Excellent high-speed wifi
- Good and convenient location
- Service-minded staff
- Room is quite small.
- Fridge is not cool enough to keep fresh food.
- Very picky about food delivery from outside
- No menu selection like other ASQ
As feedback given by me, please be more flexible about food delivery. It is also better to offer guest menu selection and taste preference (spicy, non-spicy, etc.)
4.4 Citrus Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Nice view from the room
- Spacious enough to be comfortable in
- Extremely helpful staff, whether with questions or to help make accomodations
- The food was okay overall with a decent variety, but was often a bit oily.
- WiFi was excellent, but needed to login daily (an extremely minor inconvenience, yet still inconvenient)
- Shampoo could've been nicer
The staff was fantastic from the very jump, and helped make the ordeal much more bearable. The quarantine stay is tedious and not ideal, but there isn't much to be done for it. The food was our only quibble, but aside from that it was a pleasant enough experience.
4.3 Cozy Room
Positives
Negatives
- Variety of menu & great food. Very satisfied and enjoyed Thai taste. Good portion.
- The staffs are nice and service-minded
- Room is clean, suitable size for one person, comfortable, and clean
- Comfy bed
- Quiet. Nice mode for working
- High speed wifi
- Chair is not comfortable for working
- Fridge doesn’t not work due to using the gas system. Things were spoiled
Citrus 11 is a good choice for a short stay and for working at the same time. Good food is serving on time with a variety of menu
4.8 Cozy Room
Positives
Negatives
- Room is clean and there’re street view windows.
- Room is pretty dark at night.
I love food from the hotel. Pillows are a bit uncomfortable. Staffs are nice. However you can only reach them via LINE.
3.5 Classy Room
Positives
Negatives
- Great wifi, helpful with my diet restrictions
My check in was quick, efficient. I made it to BKK two days before they went back into shut down so I was not allowed to leave my room or get it cleaned (thank goodness it was only 7 days). I was bitten by a bed bug one night but knew I needed evidence, so the second night I took a video (sorry if the screenshot of the video is blurry). In the middle of the night they moved me to an upgraded room. They asked if I wanted to see a nurse for my bites but then informed me that it may cost extra; I declined. No more bugs in the new room, though I only stayed two more nights. Check out was quick.
5.0 Cozy Room
Positives
- Please read my review on its Facebook:
- https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2961928494038297&id=1505462223018272
I already wrote it there.