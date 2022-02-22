BANGKOK TEST & GO

Royal Benja Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.8
rating with
239 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 247 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Sukhumvit Hopital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Please process full payment to complete reservation
  • The room is Non - Refundable.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 43
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 43
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat

Royal Benja Hotel is on Sukhumvit Road, a 7-minute walk from Nana BTS Skytrain Station. Featuring homely accommodation, it also provides a fitness centre, a large outdoor pool and 24-hour room service. Free WiFi is available in all rooms.

Spacious and air-conditioned, rooms are fitted with a flat-screen satellite TV, a minibar and an electric kettle. Each room comes with ample sitting space and a private bathroom featuring separate shower and bathtub. Free bottled water is provided.

For recreation, Royal Benja Hotel offers a sauna room and billiard tables. There is also a well-equipped fitness centre where guests can enjoy a workout.

Benjamas Restaurant serves a wide selection of local and international cuisine.

It is a 10-minute walk from Bumrungrad Hospital and a 15-minute drive from Samitivej Hospital. Royal Benja is a 30-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The hotel is also about 1.2 miles from Central World Plaza, Emporium Shopping Mall and various shopping outlets in Siam.

Amenities / Features

  • The package includes
  • ⭐️ Luxurious room or suite with full amenities, air conditioner, individual hi-speed Wi-Fi router, digital TV with local and international channels, refrigerator, kettle, hairdryer, and panoramic Bangkok city view from large window
  • 🛁 Spacious private bathroom with bathtub, shower room, and bathroom accessories
  • 🍲 1 meal/day Test & Go , 3 meals/day AQ
  • 🍽 24-hour room service for food and beverages at 20% discount
  • 🧺 Laundry service at 30% discount
  • 🧘🏻‍♀️ Yoga mat upon request
  • 🏋🏻‍♂️ Gym equipment
  • 🚐 Airport Pickup Service from Don Mueang or Suvarnabhumi Airport to Hotel
  • 🩺 Daily health check and support by medical team of Piyavate Hospital included in package:
  • 🔬 1COVID-19 RT-PCR tests (Test & Go)
  • 🚑 Free 24-hour hospital transfer in case of emergency (10 mins away)
Score
3.9/5
Very Good
Based on 19 reviews
Rating
Excellent
7
Very Good
8
Average
3
Poor
1
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Royal Benja Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇹🇭Prin

Reviewed on 22/02/2022
Arrived on 23/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe
Positives
  • Food provided with care that you can choose in advance from menu sent daily
  • Hotel allow food delivery with full support and service mind
  • Room is big enough
  • Hotel location is in the city and close to BTS
Negatives
  • Wifi should be set its password individually, not to be opened as I felt it was not secure to connect with mobile

Wifi speed is satisfied but it should be set up with password. Hotel in overall is very satisfied and happy to stay here. I am enjoy eating both hotel meal and delivery meal.

🇮🇳Nitesh Goyal

Reviewed on 02/02/2022
Arrived on 25/01/2022
2.8 Deluxe
Positives
  • Hotel is in good location good view
Negatives
  • they have tie up with Piyavate hospital. Or they giving positive to most of all for make money. They check my RTPCR or give me positive but same day when i check with another RTPCR from different place they give me negative. Still they put me in another hotel lotus Sukhumvit or in the name of treatment giving Faviar 200mg or peracetamol 500 mg or for that charging 17000 baht only in the name of medicine. Or giving bill in 80000 or 90000 even they charging for manything which they not provide us. to all in the name of covid they doing scam or making fool to people i have all evidence. Hotel should Be change hospital. Or hospital think that not make fool to people.

They should be stop to do this because just now i talk to Thailand heath ministry they saying if you have no symptoms or even i was have negative report from another lab then hotel can be allow me home isolation or hotel isolation. But still they send me in Lotus Sukhumvit for make the bill. They just want to make whole in your pocket so be careful

🇮🇳Abdul shameer

Reviewed on 30/01/2022
Arrived on 14/01/2022
4.0 Grand Deluxe
Positives
  • Clean spacious rooms .. Definitely value for money

I have stayed there for 7 days along with my family.. Best hotel to be in quarantine.. Spacious and clean room with good food.. Supportive staffs to take care our requests.. Overall very good experience

🇹🇭Tommy Buadaeng

Reviewed on 26/01/2022
Arrived on 10/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe
Positives
  • Spacious room (40+sqm)
  • Can order in food through Grab or other services
  • Staff is fast at responding and sending up delivered goods
  • Food wasn't so bad
  • Pool area has a mini gym and you're allowed 1 hour a day there (or more) if you test negative on first day
  • Good wifi speed
Negatives
  • Nothing really negative about the place.

Good place to do AQ for the price and the size of the room you get, which was a priority for me since you'll be spending a lot of time there. Good service and the food wasn't bad. I would recommend this place to anyone who has to do AQ.

🇬🇧NGDAVIES

Reviewed on 24/01/2022
Arrived on 08/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)

Landed at 6am, was in hotel room by 8am following secure transit and PCR test on way to hotel for one night test and go booking.Result obtained by 4pm so was free to go!!! Enjoyed night out before checking out the following morning to catch flight elsewhere in Thailand

🇪🇸Aurora Valero Bonete

Reviewed on 24/01/2022
Arrived on 10/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positives
  • Great dishes
  • All services were on time.
  • Nice relaxing area
Negatives
  • Rice in almost all dishes
  • the gym is uncompleted

Something strange happened on my first Covid result and I had to pay for an Antibody test to don't be move to an Hospital Hotel.

🇹🇭Dee

Reviewed on 18/01/2022
Arrived on 10/01/2022
2.7 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positives
  • Food better than other hotel
Negatives
  • Poor account management

Make payment on booking on 4 Jan, upon check in on 10 Jan, informed over counter said no payment receive, so make another payment online and tell them to check again on the 1st payment and provided them proof of transfer, ended up 4 days during stay hotel informed they received 2 payments, ask for refund back to my bank, told take 1 month, so tell them bank into my friend account, said take 1 week. Overall payment handling totally failure and unprofessional.

🇹🇭Dee

Reviewed on 18/01/2022
Arrived on 10/01/2022
2.5 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positives
  • Food
Negatives
  • Poor payment tracking & management

Payment tracking in this hotel was really a big problem. Booked a AQ room on 04 Jan for my lady friend returning to Thailand on 10 Jan, make payment on the same day, received confirmation letter on 5 Jan, check in on 10 Jan and was told they didn't receive the payment, questioning them why during this period they have not contact me on this issue, ask them to check  again and they claimed didn't receive even though send them prove of bank transfer, no choice, make any bank transfer on 10 Jan so my lady friend can check in, during the first 3 days, keep asking them to check the first and second payment status, again claimed not receive, late on the 4th day of the her stay after timeless pursuing this matter, hotel called and informed they received 2 payments on this booking, which in the beginning claimed they didn't receive, tell them refund back to my bank account, they claimed need one month, what a joke, tell them to refund to my lady friend instead since she still staying in, until to her check out on 17 Jan, no fund been return and later told my lady friend over phone call they will transfer into her bank and will receive on 20 Jan.  Although the stay was desirable, but the payment handling was really beyond expectation given so many good reviews.

🇦🇺Craig Goossenaerts

Reviewed on 14/01/2022
Arrived on 31/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positives
  • Fast and efficient pick up and PCR test
Negatives
  • None

The one night test and go was mandatory. But it was a pleasant experience. The staff are very friendly and efficient.

🇸🇪Marcus Karlsson

Reviewed on 06/01/2022
Arrived on 21/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positives
  • Great service
Negatives
  • A bit old and no outside area on the floor we stayed in.

Maybe not brand new but experience and the extra service does it. Would go back again but only for holiday not quarantine.

🇹🇭Pornpawit

Reviewed on 27/10/2021
Arrived on 26/07/2021
3.7 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positives
  • พนักงานส่วนใหญ่บริการดี ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
Negatives
  • วันแรกที่เข้าพัก ไม่ได้รับแจ้งว่าจะมีตรวจโควิดในวันถัดมา ไม่ได้เตรียมลงไปตรวจเลยเสรยเวลานิดหน่อยก่อนลงไป
  • พนักงานยกกระเป๋าผู้ชาย เป็นคนอยุธยา ผิวคล้ำผมค่อนข้างยาว พูดจาค่อนข้างห้วนๆ ไม่ค่อยสุภาพ วันสุดท้ายเขามาเคาะประตูห้องผม เคาะถี่แล้วไม่พูดแสดงตัวว่าเป็นใคร เปิดประตูมายังจ้องหน้าผม จนผมต้องถามไปว่ามาช่วยยกกระเป๋าใช่ไหม มีวันนึงผมมีปัญหาเรื่องห้องข้างๆเสียงดัง เขาโทรศัพท์ไปถามผิดห้องแล้วมาโทษว่าเป็นเพราะผม complain ทำให้เขาต้องโทรผิดห้อง ซึ่งผมระบุเลขห้องชัดเจนแต่เขาโทรผิดเอง

โดยรวมแล้วดี อาหารค่อนข้างอร่อย พนักงานหลายคน รวมทั้งทีมตรวจโควิดพูดจาสุภาพ ห้องกว้างสบาย ไม่อึดอัด

🇩🇰Lars

Reviewed on 20/10/2021
Arrived on 04/10/2021
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positives
  • The Hotel Personnel did a good job.
  • They replied very fast.
  • Overall a good experience.
Negatives
  • Even 7 days of quarantine feels like forever.

When you sit in an airplane for many hours, went through several checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi airport. Got your documents approved, it’s a hard last trip to the hotel by hotel bus. At the hotel it’s also no time for relax or fresh air it’s bam bam thank you Sam and the next thing you know is the room that you will be staying in for the next week or more depending on vaccinations and the diplomatic relationships that your government made with Thailand. At the hotel stay I choose Thai food because I love it, best cuisine in the World as I recommend. Food was regular and fresh every day standard and that’s fine with me. I read a lot of reviews before I picked my hotel and that is how I got good food every day. The time in the pool area which the area asq person's could go to have fresh air and exercise if needed. I only met other people there a few times in the end of my stay and socializing is a great deprivation but a necessity in current conditions. I sincerely believe that it was a good stay but it was better on the outside when finished.

🇦🇺Alex Powell

Reviewed on 14/08/2021
Arrived on 29/07/2021
4.3 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positives
  • Nice staff. Big room and comfortable beds
Negatives
  • Meals served way too early especially breakfast as it’s not as if we had anywhere to go. Food was often cold. Need microwave in rooms. Ceiling leaked. No WiFi or tv service when there were thunderstorms

If was fine although my main concern was meals served at weird times. It all good otherwise. It was nice.

🇺🇸Christian Mortelliti

Reviewed on 07/07/2021
Arrived on 20/06/2021
4.4 Deluxe

I would recommend this hotel. The room was nice and spacious and the hotel staff was very attentive and professional.

🇹🇭Phaphaphorn Kuaywongsa

Reviewed on 19/06/2021
Arrived on 03/06/2021
4.1 Deluxe
Positives
  • Nice view
Negatives
  • They could not clean the room for you.

Totally is good. But it would have been better if they could clean the room after the second covid test.

🇬🇧Kerry bell

Reviewed on 12/06/2021
Arrived on 27/05/2020
4.7 Deluxe
Positives
  • Excellent hotel staff/ service
  • Food delivered on time
  • Bed very comfortable
  • Internet stable and fast
Negatives
  • Tv picture wasn’t great quality
  • Food wasn’t too varied but was nice

Staff were extremely helpful and catered for everything I asked for and super fast and efficient. Room was very spacious and comfortable. Offer use of yoga mat and plenty of space in the room to this. Food always on time and was of good quality but often similar dishes. Covid Testing was efficient quick and well organised. Would stay here again as service was great!!

🇨🇳许伟立

Reviewed on 04/06/2021
Arrived on 24/05/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positives
  • The food is delicious and you can choose freely
  • Can order takeaway
  • 24 hours service
  • good environment
  • Hotel measures are good
  • Good service attitude

The hotel’s porridge and pasta are very delicious, and the staff are very polite. There are free snacks when you just check in. You don’t have to worry about communication during the whole process. The hotel can speak English. If you don’t have good English, you can use translation software to communicate . All in all, this hotel is very good, all measures are good, and the isolation is smooth.

🇨🇦Vincent Murray

Reviewed on 23/04/2021
Arrived on 02/04/2021
1.5 Grand Deluxe
Positives
  • Nice view
Negatives
  • The room was terrible and dirty when we arrived. They refused to clean the room for the 15 day quarantine. They said it was the official policy and a strict government rule for 15 day stays! The male staff member who checked us in was extremely rude! He first showed us an extremely dirty non smoking room that absolutely reeked of cigarette smoke. We refused then he became irritated after a few calls to the front desk. He showed us a room that did not smell like smoke. It was also dirty. When we asked for room cleaning he said it was not possible and was the official government policy . He told us we were for responsible for cleaning the room When I booked the room it was advertised they would clean.
  • THE FOOD WAS OF POOR QUALITY AND COLD 70% OF OUR STAY.

BEWARE ; IF YOU NEED TO STAY FOR 15 DAYS YOU WILL MOST LIKELY STAY IN THE FILTHIEST MOST UNHEALTHY ASQ HOTEL IN THE KINGDOM OF THAILAND.

🇰🇭Chhun Channamix

Reviewed on 16/03/2021
Arrived on 16/02/2021
5.0 Deluxe
Positives
  • Everything is good and feel comfortable
Negatives
  • None

I stayed at Royal Benja hotel for my 14days quarantine in Thailand. Big recommended to choose this hotel. For me everything there is perfect.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

39 Sukhumvit Rd, Soi 5, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

