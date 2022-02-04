총 AQ 호텔 객실 120 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 91 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 베스트 웨스턴 프리미어 수 쿰윗 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 베스트 웨스턴 프리미어 수 쿰윗 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
프리미어 룸 (금연) 32m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
프리미어 스튜디오 (금연) 40m²
฿42,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
프리미어 스위트 (금연) 58m²
฿52,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿36,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
Best Western Premier Sukhumvit은 수 쿰빗 1의 도시 중심부에 위치해 있습니다. 약 550m 떨어진 플론 칫 BTS 스카이 트레인 역까지 무료 셔틀 서비스를 제공합니다.
플래티넘 쇼핑몰과 센트럴 월드 백화점은 2km 떨어져 있습니다. 수완 나품 공항은 43.9km 떨어져 있습니다.
Best Western Premier Sukhumvit의 객실은 우아하게 꾸며져 있습니다. 각 객실은 40 인치 평면 케이블 / 위성 TV, iPod 도킹 스테이션 및 휴식 공간을 갖추고 있습니다. 안전 금고와 소파가 제공됩니다. 전용 욕실에는 목욕 가운과 헤어 드라이어가 제공됩니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 24 시간 대기 간호 서비스
- 일일 건강 모니터링
- COVID-19 PCR 스크리닝 테스트 실시
- 수완 나품 국제 공항 또는 돈 므앙 국제 공항에서 호텔까지 편도 교통편
- 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사 (특별 세트 메뉴)
- 객실 내 무료 WiFi 인터넷 접속
- 1 일 4 병 무료 생수
- 객실 내 커피 및 차 메이커
- 일품 룸 서비스 메뉴 15 % 할인
- 세탁 서비스 10 % 할인
- 패키지 포함 사항, 이용 약관은 사전 통지없이 정부 지침에 따라 변경 될 수 있습니다.
4.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- Staffs and nurses were very helpful and kind
- I requested the laundry service but not sure if I ordered correctly
Thank you very much for the great stay.
It was g good experience stay in AQ hotel.
Hopefully I will stay there again
2.7 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
I think they just don't know to make the food taste good. Despite that the room is good enough for it's price.
4.5 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- Food was nice and lots of it
- Bed was spacious and comfortable
- Not a great view from the window, no balcony
Transfer from the airport to the hotel was smooth and well organised, PCR test carried out on arrival by friendly professional staff and room then allocated. Choice of menu was given. Breakfast was provided as was lunch and dinner. and left on a table outside the room. Around 6pm I was given a negative result and was then free to leave.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- Easy booking and approval on the Test & Go website, approved within 24hrs.
- Easy airport transfer
- Fast check in, which included RT-PCR test
- Comfortable room
- Good food, served hotel
- Food delivery option available if required
- No negative comments, I found the entry process simple and straightforward - although I do have one improvement proposal, see comment below
Suggestion for airport ASQ transfer desks - list hotel and resorts alphabetically (A, B, C etc) to make it easier for tourists to identify their respective hotels
3.7 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- PCR test was done immediately on arrival
- Room was comfortable
- Food - maybe I made bad choices
Being holed up in a hotel room for 24 hours is not really a problem - but the food that I was served was almost inedible (and did not match the usual standard of food of this hotel - and I have stayed at this hotel once before).
2.3 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적 네거티브
- By online booking nice pictures, but in the reality looks like 2 star hotel
Paid a lot of money to be detened in the room, no access to bar or swimming pool. No one call you about your COVID test result. First impression in Thailand very bad, far away from Amazing Thaïland
4.2 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- Reception staff
- Nice room
- Efficient WiFi
- PCR test result given personaly by the nurse (she ringed at each guest door)
- Free to go outside after test result
- Freezing room, even with aircon shut down
- No hot water in shower
A good experience in my opinion except for the room that was litterally as cold as a fridge and the cold water in the shower. Very pleasant staff.
4.5 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Very good stay for the Price - Nice food and very clean room.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- Fabulous AQ experience.
- Room is spacious, and clean
- Great WiFi.
- The food is good and plentiful.
- Services of hotel staff is fabulous.
The check in is very efficient. Room is spacious and clean. I had 2 laptops and 2 cell phones working smoothly with the Wifi. Food is good and plentiful. Thanks for making my quarantine an enjoyable one!
2.6 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice bathrobe.
- Amelies were nice.
- Very tasty fisk and chips
- Room was not properly cleaned
Quite runt down hotel. Would not book again. Booring area. Food quality quite poor exept from fish and chips.
4.3 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- good responsiveness of the staff
- water was brown because lack of regular usage. had to run the cold and hot water for 1/2 an our to get the system clean,
- The carpets between the room and elevator was completely worn out and needs urgent replacement
central location, travel from hotel, testing and acceptance was swift. food was acceptable in trays according to menu. was an acceptable but not a good experience.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- Fast and easy completion. Nice room.
Everything worked perfectly. Fast PCR test upon arrival. Easy check-in and out process. Quality room with comfortable bed and awesome bathroom. Food also good.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적 네거티브
I want to go back to this Hotel and stay there some more as the staff looked after me very well indeed.
3.8 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- 서비스 품질 - 개인적인 참여 - 훌륭한 음식 - 좋은 비율 품질/가격
- 와이파이 약하고 불안정, 일주일만에 고침 - 온수가 안뜨거워요..!
좋은 방과 직원의 좋은 지원 - 잘 설계된 라인을 통한 통신 메커니즘 - 불행히도 정원은 약간 황무지입니다.
4.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
긍정적
네거티브
- 직원들은 정말 친절하고 도움이되었습니다!
- 방은 컸다
- 전체 길이 창
- 음식은 괜찮 았습니다.
- Love the rain shower <3
직원들은 정말 친절하고 도움이되었습니다!
방은 컸다
전체 길이 창
음식은 괜찮 았습니다.
Love the rain shower <3
단 하나의 단점 :
인터넷은 정말 나빴다; (
3.4 Premier Room
긍정적 네거티브
- 단점 식품 벨로우즈 표준
- 올드 호텔
- 최악의 Ac / 한 온도를 유지하기 위해 작동하지 않습니다.
- 단점-에어컨이 작동하지 않고 Wi-Fi가 가장 느 렸기 때문에 방을 3 번 바꿔야했고, 작동하지 않는 것보다 작동 할 것을로드 할 수 없었고, 끔찍했습니다.
나는 지난 20 년 동안 bsngkok의 많은 호텔에 머물 렀습니다.이 호텔은 매우 낮은 수준의 음식을 제공합니다. 옵션이나 품질이 없습니다.
메뉴가 15 일 동안 돌아 가면서 같은 음식을 3 번 먹어야 했어요
아침 식사는 경영진에게 통보 될 때까지 5 일 동안 매일 차갑게 왔습니다.
메인 코스 식사는 거의 15 일 동안 하루 종일 쌀과 함께 제공되었습니다.
음식은 태국인이 아니었고 국가 수프 나 요리도 제공하지 않았습니다.
음식은 2 * 내가 맛본 최악의 가치가 있습니다 "
주어진 질과 양은 어린이 분량에 대한 것입니다.
그들은 거기에있는 모든 양으로 인색 한 것처럼 보였습니다.
3.8 Premier Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 저는 간호사가이 작업을했고 제가 직접 가져 와서 하루에 두 번 보낼 필요가 없다는 사실이 매우 즐거웠습니다. 짧은 인간 상호 작용을 허용했기 때문입니다.
- 무제한의 물 공급이있었습니다 (청소할 때마다 새 병을 계속 제공했습니다. 7 일 이후에 3 번 발생했습니다)
- 인터넷이 좋았다
- 내가 발견 할 수있는 유일한 부정적인 점은 그들이 밖에서 식사를 할 때마다 초인종이 울리는 것이다. 첫 주에 시차로 고생하고 있었는데 자고있을 때마다 시끄러운 종소리가 자꾸 깨어 났어 하하
- 발코니가 없습니다
- 7-11 런이 지원되지 않는다고 생각합니다. 나도 필요하지 않았습니다.
나는 37.500 바트를 지불했는데 그 중 5000은 선불로 지불해야했고 나머지는 도착시 지불했다. 이것이 실제로 제가 베스트 웨스턴을 결정하게 된 이유입니다 ... 제가보고 있던 다른 호텔이 있었지만 그들은 전체 결제를 선불로 원했고 제 신용 카드 양면의 사진을 원했기 때문에 불안감을 느끼고 결정했습니다. 그들에 대하여.
그리고 저는 베스트 웨스턴보다 더 좋은 호텔을 찾을 수 없다고 생각했기 때문에 기쁩니다.
직원들은 친절하고 반응이 좋았습니다. 음식은 항상 뜨겁고 정시에있었습니다. 그리고 많이. 나는 매일 아침 다음날 식사를 고르라는 이메일을 받았습니다. 매 식사마다 3 가지 옵션이 있었고 그들은 나의 채식주의 식단에 맞게 선택했습니다.
내 방에는 충분한 자연광이 들어 왔고 요가 매트를 펴고 운동을하거나 방을 위아래로 걸을 수있을만큼 넓었습니다. 나는 특히 소파와 긴 책상에서 일을하는 것을 즐겼습니다.
하루에 두 번 간호사가 체온을 확인하러 왔습니다. 간호사들은 항상 매우 달콤하고 친절했으며 그들의 존재에 감사했습니다.
7 일 이후로 나는 최소 45 분 동안 옥상에 나갈 수 있었다. 때로는 한 시간, 한 번은 2였습니다. 수영장 옆에서 위아래로 걸어가거나 멀리서 다른 손님들과 대화를 나눌 수있는 충분한 공간이있었습니다.
대도시에서 쉽게 압도되는 사람 (고층 빌딩에 둘러싸여있어 불안 함을 느낀다)으로서 조용한 뒷골목을 마주하고 있고 기분이 좋지 않았기 때문에 창문에서 바라 보는 경치에 정말 감사했습니다. 비록 내가 방콕의 한가운데에 있었음에도 불구하고.
하루가 끝나면 ASQ 격리가 그 결과로 만들어 질 것이라고 생각합니다. 감옥에있는 것처럼 취급하면 구금자처럼 느껴질 것입니다. 당신이 그것을 반성하고 쉽게 받아들이거나 일을하기 위해 시간을 보내는 것처럼 취급한다면, 그것은 퇴각처럼 느껴질 것입니다.