Food was nice and lots of it

Bed was spacious and comfortable

Not a great view from the window, no balcony

Transfer from the airport to the hotel was smooth and well organised, PCR test carried out on arrival by friendly professional staff and room then allocated. Choice of menu was given. Breakfast was provided as was lunch and dinner. and left on a table outside the room. Around 6pm I was given a negative result and was then free to leave.