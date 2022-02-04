合計AQホテルの部屋 120 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
プレミアルーム（禁煙） 32m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
プレミアスタジオ（禁煙） 40m²
฿42,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
プレミアスイート（禁煙） 58m²
฿52,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿36,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
ベストウエスタンプレミアスクンビットは、スクンビット1の街の中心部に位置しています。約550ヤード先にあるBTSスカイトレインのプルンチット駅への無料シャトルサービスを提供しています。
プラチナショッピングモールとセントラルワールドデパートから3.2kmです。スワンナプーム空港まで24.9マイルです。
Best Western Premier Sukhumvitの客室は、エレガントな内装です。各部屋には、40インチのフラットスクリーンケーブル/衛星テレビ、iPodドッキングステーション、シーティングエリアが備わっています。セーフティボックスとソファが付いています。専用バスルームにはバスローブとヘアドライヤーが付いています。
アメニティ/機能
- 24時間待機看護サービス
- 毎日の健康モニタリング
- 物件で実施されたCOVID-19PCRスクリーニングテスト
- スワンナプーム国際空港またはドンムアン国際空港からホテルへの片道送迎
- 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事（特別セットメニュー）
- 客室内での無料Wi-Fiインターネットアクセス
- 無料の飲料水1日4本
- 室内のコーヒー＆ティーメーカー
- アラカルトルームサービスメニューの15％割引
- ランドリーサービスの10％割引
- パッケージの内容、利用規約は、事前の通知なしに政府の指示に従って変更される場合があります
スコア
4.0/5
とても良い
に基づく 17 レビュー
ベストウエスタンプレミアスクンビット
4.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staffs and nurses were very helpful and kind
- I requested the laundry service but not sure if I ordered correctly
Thank you very much for the great stay.
It was g good experience stay in AQ hotel.
Hopefully I will stay there again
2.7 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
I think they just don't know to make the food taste good. Despite that the room is good enough for it's price.
4.5 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food was nice and lots of it
- Bed was spacious and comfortable
- Not a great view from the window, no balcony
Transfer from the airport to the hotel was smooth and well organised, PCR test carried out on arrival by friendly professional staff and room then allocated. Choice of menu was given. Breakfast was provided as was lunch and dinner. and left on a table outside the room. Around 6pm I was given a negative result and was then free to leave.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Easy booking and approval on the Test & Go website, approved within 24hrs.
- Easy airport transfer
- Fast check in, which included RT-PCR test
- Comfortable room
- Good food, served hotel
- Food delivery option available if required
- No negative comments, I found the entry process simple and straightforward - although I do have one improvement proposal, see comment below
Suggestion for airport ASQ transfer desks - list hotel and resorts alphabetically (A, B, C etc) to make it easier for tourists to identify their respective hotels
3.7 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- PCR test was done immediately on arrival
- Room was comfortable
- Food - maybe I made bad choices
Being holed up in a hotel room for 24 hours is not really a problem - but the food that I was served was almost inedible (and did not match the usual standard of food of this hotel - and I have stayed at this hotel once before).
2.3 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ ネガ
- By online booking nice pictures, but in the reality looks like 2 star hotel
Paid a lot of money to be detened in the room, no access to bar or swimming pool. No one call you about your COVID test result. First impression in Thailand very bad, far away from Amazing Thaïland
4.2 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Reception staff
- Nice room
- Efficient WiFi
- PCR test result given personaly by the nurse (she ringed at each guest door)
- Free to go outside after test result
- Freezing room, even with aircon shut down
- No hot water in shower
A good experience in my opinion except for the room that was litterally as cold as a fridge and the cold water in the shower. Very pleasant staff.
4.5 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Very good stay for the Price - Nice food and very clean room.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Fabulous AQ experience.
- Room is spacious, and clean
- Great WiFi.
- The food is good and plentiful.
- Services of hotel staff is fabulous.
The check in is very efficient. Room is spacious and clean. I had 2 laptops and 2 cell phones working smoothly with the Wifi. Food is good and plentiful. Thanks for making my quarantine an enjoyable one!
2.6 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice bathrobe.
- Amelies were nice.
- Very tasty fisk and chips
- Room was not properly cleaned
Quite runt down hotel. Would not book again. Booring area. Food quality quite poor exept from fish and chips.
4.3 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- good responsiveness of the staff
- water was brown because lack of regular usage. had to run the cold and hot water for 1/2 an our to get the system clean,
- The carpets between the room and elevator was completely worn out and needs urgent replacement
central location, travel from hotel, testing and acceptance was swift. food was acceptable in trays according to menu. was an acceptable but not a good experience.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Fast and easy completion. Nice room.
Everything worked perfectly. Fast PCR test upon arrival. Easy check-in and out process. Quality room with comfortable bed and awesome bathroom. Food also good.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ ネガ
I want to go back to this Hotel and stay there some more as the staff looked after me very well indeed.
3.8 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- サービスの質-個人的な関与-食べ物の良さ-良い比率品質/価格
- WiFiは弱く不安定で、1週間後に修正されました-お湯は熱くありません..！
良い部屋とスタッフからの良いサポート-うまく設計されたラインを介した通信メカニズム-残念ながら、少し荒れ地の庭を眺めることができます。
4.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スタッフは本当に親切で親切でした！
- 部屋は広かった
- フルレングスのウィンドウ
- 食べ物は大丈夫だった。
- レインシャワーが大好き<3
スタッフは本当に親切で親切でした！
部屋は広かった
フルレングスのウィンドウ
食べ物は大丈夫だった。
レインシャワーが大好き<3
唯一の短所：
インターネットは本当に悪かった;（
3.4 Premier Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 長所快適なベッドクリーンルーム
- 長所グッドマネージャー
- 短所食品以下の標準
- オールドホテル
- 最悪のAC / 1つの温度を維持するために機能しません、
- 短所-エアコンが機能していないために部屋を3回切り替える必要があり、Wi-Fiはこれまでで最も遅く、機能しないよりも機能するものをロードできず、ひどいだけでした
私は過去20年間、bsngkokの多くのホテルに滞在してきましたが、このホテルの食事は非常に低レベルです。オプションや品質はありません。
メニューは15日間も回転していました同じ食べ物を3回食べなければなりませんでした
経営陣に通知されるまで、朝食は5日間毎日寒くなりました。
メインコースの食事はほぼ一日中ご飯と一緒に15日間毎日
食べ物は当たり障りのないタイ料理で、国のスープや料理すら提供していませんでした
食べ物は2 *私が今まで味わった中で最悪の価値しかありませんでした」
与えられた質と量は子供のためのものでした。
彼らはそこにあるすべての量でけちだったように見えました。
3.8 Premier Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- これは看護師によって行われたこと、そしてそれが短い人間の相互作用を可能にしたので、私はそれを自分で取り、1日2回送る必要がなかったという事実を非常に楽しんだ。
- 無制限の給水がありました（彼らはきれいになるたびに新しいボトルを提供し続けました-それは7日目以降に3回起こりました）
- インターネットは良かった
- 私が見つけることができる唯一の否定的なことは、彼らが外のテーブルに食事を置くたびにドアベルが鳴ることです。私は最初の週に時差ぼけに苦しんでいて、眠っているときはいつも大きなベルが私を起こしてくれました、ハハ
- バルコニーはありません
- セブンイレブンの実行はサポートされていないと思います-私も必要ありませんでした。
私は37.500バーツを支払い、そのうち5000バーツは前払いで、残りは到着時に支払いました。これが実際に私がベストウエスタンを決定した理由です...私が見ていた別のホテルがありましたが、彼らは前払いの全額を望んでいて、私のクレジットカードの両面の写真を望んでいたので私は不安になり、私は決めました彼らに対して。
そして、ベストウエスタンよりも良いホテルを見つけることができなかったと思うので、私はそうして良かったです。
スタッフはフレンドリーで反応が良かった。食べ物はいつも暑くて時間通りでした。そしてたくさん。毎朝、翌日の食事を選ぶようにというメールが届きました。食事ごとに3つの異なるオプションがあり、それらは私の菜食主義の食事に合うように私の選択を適応させました。
私の部屋にはたくさんの自然光が入り、ヨガマットを広げてエクササイズをしたり、部屋を上下に歩いたりするのに十分な広さでした。私は特にソファと長い机を持って仕事をするのを楽しんだ。
看護師が1日2回私の体温をチェックするために来ました。看護師はいつもとても甘くてフレンドリーで、私は彼らの存在に感謝しました。
7日目以降、私は屋上に最低45分間出かけることができました。時には1時間、1回は2時間でした。プールサイドを歩いたり、遠くから他のゲストとおしゃべりしたりするのに十分なスペースがありました。
大都会に圧倒されやすい（高層ビルに囲まれていると不安）ので、静かな裏通りに面していて、窓からの眺めはとても良かったです。私はバンコクの真ん中にいましたが（私はそうだったのに）。
結局のところ、あなたのASQ検疫はあなたがそれから作るものになると思います。あなたがそれを懲役刑のように扱うならば、あなたは被拘禁者のように感じるでしょう。振り返って気楽に過ごしたり、物事に取り組んだりするためにタイムアウトのように扱うと、後退のように感じるでしょう。