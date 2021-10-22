Total AQ Hotel Rooms 90 Bedrooms
Situated in Jomtien, Sea Two Pool Villa is the perfect place to experience Pattaya and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.
At Sea Two Pool Villa, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security
The hotel features 90 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include Smart television plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Sea Two Pool Villa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.
- I would advice anyone not to book with this hotel I got scammed out of 59.000THB I booked online and paid through the normal paying instructions after I paid I contacted the hotel for confirmation so that I could complete my COE they said their had no emails of my booking so I had to pay again expecting an apology and there was some mistake but no apology came and I am 59.000THB down please take my advice DO NOT BOOK THIS HOTEL unless you want to be robbed
This hotel can not be trusted when booking online I was scammed out of 59.000THB no apology from the manager or any of the owners or staff just my opinion but this could be a inside job so be aware stay well clear of booking online
- Space to walk around with small garden and pool. The place is pleasant with tree with nice garden. Staffs are efficient and friendly. Nice outdoor shower in master bedroom.
- The pool is full of chlorine, even after washing the smell stick to your hair and body. The room is full of small cockroaches, EEK!
- The wooden deck around the pool is worn out.
- Glasses and cups in each room are dirty with water stains at the bottom of drinking glasses and coffee stains in the coffee cups. The hotel can do better than this.
- At checked out, we have to wait 15 minutes for the staffs to check if everything is in order. They came up with a missing glass which I informed it is probably misplaced in one of our room and try to have us wait for the maid to recheck. For a 255,000 Baht we paid for 1 adult and two kids, a long wait for a glass, really ?
- During 2 weeks, we have to call in technician 3 times because the jacuzzi for keeping the pool flowing is broken down. Three times the technician has to go into my kid room for this issue.
- The wooden floor in the master bed shower need replacement and water does not drain well when in use.
The hotel need to do better with their cleaning of the upholsteries, utensils in the room. Fixed up all the rundown wooden deck. Pool is full of chlorine, we decided not to swim in it.
- Pool & outside eating area
- Facilities
- Service
- Helpfulness
- Supply of products
- WiFi at the weekend’s much slower
- Food was ok but a bit repetitive
A really great ALQ stay - I do not regret spending the extra money to have a place with your own pool and outside eating area. All staff were so friendly and helpful. Rooms were spacious and high quality bedding, products etc. I really recommend this place!
Quarantine is never easy, but having a pool and an outdoor area makes it much more tolerable. Food is great, Thai, western and Indian options. Spacious room. Clean. Recommended for all
- Access to the outdoors
- Privacy
- Comfort
- Great service
- Food selection and quality
- Responsiveness of staff
- Ability to have two people working via Zoom
- Sometimes the WiFi was slower (usually just the evening)
The villas are so lovely that it almost felt like a vacation instead of quarantine! I also thought the COVID precautions were clear and well organized.
- Big Room
- Comfortable Bed
- Large TV
- Private pool
- Good food
Excellent large room with private pool. Good air conditioning. Excellent food. Friendly staff. Large comfortable bed. Prompt pick up and drop off from the airport.
- Food and staff are excellent
Great place to stay, very helpful staff. Easy calm and peaceful. Highly recommend this place for the quarantine.
- Friendly staff
- Excellent food
- Clean environment
- Exactly as pictured
- Pick up was perfect
My stay has been nothing short of spectacular. The staff is super friendly and quick to send needed things to your room. Convenience store runs for outside items when needed. The food is excellent. There are about 5 different breakfast items, 20 lunch and dinner items, a few vegetarian options, and 5 Indian options. They also have a pay room service menu with about 40 items. I would absolutely stay here again. Tall walls and gate make it totally private to swim in your pool. Thank you for a great stay!
- Great Food
- Food Delivery Fine
- Lazada Delivery Fine
- Great Service
- Private Pool
- Private Garden
- Hotel Cats Entertained Us
- Large Rooms
- Modern Decor
- Hot Water
- Good TV with netflix
- Wifi a bit inconsistent, not super fast, no wired internet
- Power went out 3 times but restored quickly
- Expensive, probably the most expensive in Thailand outside of a few private villas in Phuket
- Food had decent variety (20 dishes) but could have more
For this price, I would expect much better internet. It was so bad in one of the rooms that the TV barely worked. And cell service was not great, so no 4g internet either.
Aside from that, highly recommended overall. Quarantine sucks with 2 young kids, and many of the government rules there is no way around. Overall this was a much better option than being in a standard hotel room, mainly because we had our own pool to swim in. The service was fast, kind, and thorough. Great food but 15 days is a long time, so a bit more variety would be appreciated. Mainly, MORE VEGETABLE options would be great.
- Good size room , personal pool, can sit outside and inside.
- Good food selection.
Good service and extensive food selection.
Smart TV in the room so access to Netflix and YouTube.
Personal pool
- Outdoor area
- Pool
- Tv
- Room design
- Bed comfort
- Pool water quality
- Cleanliness, especially shower area
Use bleach (sodium hypochlorite) to sanitize shower floor and any other bare foot areas so you don't spread foot infection.
- I was able to eat healthy, swim in the pool day and night, and had time in the sun. A fresh breeze from the sea wold cleanse the air. In this privacy, I read 2 books, kept my office going over excellent WiFi, and adapt to time - and climate change.
I’d come back anytime an I’d suggest this wonderful place to anyone that has to quarantine! The door to Thailand!
The staff are helpful, the menus are varied, the meal trays arrive hot and it's very good!
The room has all the necessary comfort, good bedding, good wifi network, connected tv (Netflix, you tube ...)
I recommend without hesitation!