Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Pool Villa Quarantine 169 m² ฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿28,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 5 Children, 1 Infant FAMILY SUITE POOL VILLA 300 m² ฿135,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿90,000 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Nestled in the heart of Huai Yai, 3z pool villa and hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. The property lies 15 KM from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. 3z pool villa and hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. 3z pool villa and hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Pattaya.

Score 4.2 /5 Very Good Based on 34 reviews Rating 14 Excellent 16 Very Good 3 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible 🇨🇦 Allan Sloan Arrived on 29/01/2022 4.6 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Meals on time

Staff will accommodate outside food orders Negatives No English shows. Pool is excellent .. room was spacious .. staff is accommodating.. quiet. Restful. All Issues if any promptly looked after. Very professional … enjoyed the quarantine with the pool 🇬🇧 Richard Griffiths Arrived on 29/01/2022 4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Lots of space inside and outside the villa

Private pool and sunbathing area

Thai food was good quality

Feels more like a retreat than quarantine

Deliveries from local supermarkets using Grab app Negatives About 10km from Pattaya in the middle of nowhere

Nothing within comfortable walking distance when allowed out after 2nd PCR test I cannot think of a better place to do AQ in the Bangkok area. Hopefully they don't suspend T&G again but if they do and the only choice is 7 days AQ then these pool villas are an excellent start to your holiday in Thailand. The villas are larger than regular hotel rooms and include a private outdoor pool with sunbathing area. From being met at the airport to the on-site nurse who does the PCR tests the whole process was faultless. Choice of Thai or Western meals (mostly with chips) so I had Thai food for the week which was good quality. The place used to have Chinese tour groups which explains why it's so isolated (I guess they don't want them to escape anywhere) because I cannot imagine Western tourists wanting to stay so far out of the way from restaurants and bars but for AQ the location makes no difference and the extra space and pool make AQ feel more like a private retreat than any chore. Highly recommended. 🇸🇪 Mats Oesterdahl Arrived on 31/12/2021 3.8 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Pool, outdoor space and nice personal. Pool, outdoor space and nice personal. It’s a perfect quarantine hotel if you want outdoor spaces. 🇬🇧 Steven HALLIDAY Arrived on 07/01/2022 4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Been able to leave villa and get fresh air

Having my own pool

Great staff that look after you Negatives Tvs are very small and hard to see from bed

Wifi could be a bit better Great place to spend your 7 day quarantine, at least you dont feel like a prisoner, recommended 😀 🇸🇪 Tommy Arrived on 07/12/2021 3.2 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Pool and the small garden was nice Negatives Served far to much chicken in our meals

In general - the served food impacted our stay negative The personnel was nice and the room size and its pool and garden was good. The TV only provided Thai except one french news channel. Overall impression is that 3z is a good option for this Asq recuirements 🇩🇪 Klaus Arrived on 04/12/2021 5.0 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives much space

friendly service

good food ( Thai / Western & Vegetarian ) Negatives to be locked up as a healthy person with clean blood is not funny

but 3z makes my stay as comfortable as possible The staff was really friendly and very helpful, the food was excellent ( Western / Thai / Vegetarian ). The room and the garden / pool was perfect, very spacious and clean, if I ever have to stay in " prison " , again, please let me stay in 3zpoolvillas, definitely the best choice of all ASQ Hotels 🇺🇸 MICHAEL Arrived on 20/11/2021 4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives THE SPACE

PRIVATE POOL

THE STAFF Negatives HARD TO FIND

THE FOOD WAS GENARIC BUT LARGE PORTIONS I ENJOYED MY QUARANTINE AT THE 3z pool villa and hotel. LAST YEAR I STAYED IN BANG KOK AND REQUESTED BALCONY BUT WAS DENIED. THIS PLACE HAD A MASSIVE PRIVATE YARD WITH PRIVATE POOL. IT WAS FAR FROM TRAFFIC AND POLUTION. I WOULD STAY THERE EVEN IF IT WASN'T ASQ. 🇬🇧 Mark Arrived on 18/11/2021 5.0 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives My stay at 3z Pool Villa was excellent I will be using again when I return to Thailand. I would Highly recommend 3Z Pool Villa to anybody that wants a quality Quarantine location in the Pattaya area. Excellent service and exceptional Location. 🇬🇧 jacqueline philip Arrived on 19/11/2021 4.6 For Thai citizens Positives I loved staying here with the spacious interior, private pool and garden, a real Sanctuary amongst the greenery and nature, relaxing and peaceful. Large firm bed, excellent aircon

Helpful friendly staff and respectively Covid compliant. Plenty of tasty food ( I chose the Thai menu) as long as you like chicken. Negatives Slightly dated interior but otherwise perfect for 10 day quarantine - well worth it - unfortunately a mountain of plastic containers, cutlery and bottles but I guess necessary in the circumstances Spaciousness, private pool and garden surrounded by greenery birds and butterflies made this an ideal spot for 10 days quarantine. A real Sanctuary, with space to exercise. Lovely helpful staff, nurse and team. Have extended recommendations to others 🇳🇴 Ingar Gjersdal Arrived on 28/10/2021 4.0 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Big room with good aircondition

Outstanding service from the staff!

Food was good

Feeling of freedom because of the pool and the garden Negatives Unfortunately for my back, the beds are very hard! Had to get the top mattress from my house delivered

Lack of comfortable furniture. The sofa is old and sunk down. Despite the furniture and bed issues, I would recommend your quarantine stay here due to the feeling of not being locked up. The ability to take a swim in the pool makes the stay so much easier. 🇬🇧 Sheryl Wilkinson Arrived on 22/10/2021 4.4 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Great private pool and garden Negatives No European tv . This was a really great choice to stay for quarantine as you have your own villa garden and pool Staff were very helpful 🇬🇧 Martin Hall Arrived on 22/10/2021 3.2 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Having outdoor space and pool was perfect Negatives Old fashioned interior with small tv Overall was good value but the food was average and internet was not high speed Juccuzi was a bit dirty 🇺🇸 Todd Daniel Lipton Arrived on 14/10/2012 4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Outstanding overall experience and very reasonable for the price! Negatives Wifi issues but due to massive storm. I rarely if ever make comments. However, I must shout out to the manager and staff; it was wonderful! 🇳🇱 Annelie APC Hendriks Arrived on 21/10/2021 4.2 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Willing to help service oriented and kind staff

The pool made all the difference

you could exercise Negatives Internet could be better but ok

food could be more choices but ok As said the staff and director Aqprogramme were very helpful That you have your own pool was my savior 🇺🇸 Don Angelo Finger Arrived on 21/10/2021 4.2 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Rooms are nice size.

Having the courtyard to lounge outside is so nice.

Being able to swim in your own private pool to get some exercise makes the quarantine much more tolerable. Negatives The TV could be larger. Having the ability to lounge outside, swim in the private pool, actually made the quarantine enjoyable. 🇩🇪 Tim Rasenberger Arrived on 14/10/2021 4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives TOP COMFORT. Hard to imagine Qurantine without such a pool, garden, spacious room and kind service. Negatives A toilette brush and metal cuttlery would have been the great. The stay at the pool villa made my quaratine very bearable. The service was great and responsive. The chef adapted perfectly well to my vegetarian nutrition. The spacious room, garden and pool would have been the perfect location for a pool party with my family :) I will definitely return. Thank you very mich 3Z Team. 🇬🇧 Dan gardner Arrived on 10/10/2021 4.8 For Thai citizens Positives Food was great, very relaxing, could not recommend enough for any wanting to come to Thailand Negatives N/a Was a great stay for 7 days, staff were very helpful. Reservation staff Min could not do enough for me at my stay to make it even better. Wouldn’t recommend to anyone looking to use asq hotels 🇳🇱 Wouter janssen Arrived on 15/10/2021 4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives Room is big

Clean

Food is good

Out Side nice swimming pool

Lookalike stay in the garden

Feeling freedom with quarantaine Negatives Wifi don’t working good outside

Inside very good It’s was nice to stay here 7 days are fast finischt Lookalike you have freedom because can swimming en you stay on a big place for you self inside the wifi very good But outside don’t working good But it’s not a problem Food was good And feels like holiday onley can’t go out I’m happy I’m make this choice Greats 🇬🇧 Geoffrey Satchwell Arrived on 08/10/2021 5.0 For Thai citizens Positives Everything was perfect.

Clean and spacious room.

Very helpful staff.

Very private. The walls around the garden guaranteed privacy without feeling like a prison. Negatives No negatives. It was a very enjoyable stay. Having had to go through quarantine in the UK for 10 days, with limited time outside surrounded by security people at all times, I was not looking forward to this. I arrived to find a spacious villa with private garden and a total floor area that must be 10 times of the basic hotel room provided by the UK Government at twice the cost of the 3Z villa. The food was brought at the correct times and was very good. It is made on the premises and other off-menu good can also be ordered at reasonable cost. I enjoyey 10 days here. Thank you to the management and staff who helped to make this a stress free and very enjoyable stay. 🇬🇧 Douglas John Green Arrived on 04/09/2021 3.6 Pool Villa Quarantine Positives 1. The pool villa was up to expectations with a reasonably sized pool to swim in, although only four strokes per length.

2. The bed was slightly hard, but the topper made it more comfortable and I slept very well during my stay.

3. Food was of good quality and the choices for each day were OK (Only one lunch where I did not fancy anything on the menu choice).

4. The cost of transport from the location to my home, about 230km was reasonable at THB3,800.00, in a minibus at my request.

5. The location is quiet and peaceful for the majority of the time and offers a relaxing environment.

6. The staff at 3Z are very professional and polite and will help with any issues that arise during your stay. Negatives 1. The TV channels available were mainly Chinese, fortunately I took my Amazon Fire Stick with me and was able to watch English programmes and movies during my stay when the internet connection was good enough.

2. The internet connection was very slow at times mostly during the evening which meant that viewing movies or programmes was interrupted (buffering). On the whole, my stay at 3Z Pool Villas was a pleasant experience and the Pool Villa itself met my expectations. If you have to spend two weeks in quarantine (Jail time) then I would strongly recommend considering paying the extra to stay at 3Z Pool Villas and Hotel as it made the 14 days bearable as I really did not fancy the same amount of time shut up in a hotel room. I am a smoker and the swimming pool area allowed me to smoke whenever I felt like it, many hotels only have a balcony for smoking if they allow smoking at all. It should also be noted that the consumption of alcohol is not permitted during the quarantine period, something I was not aware of when I booked the Villa, this is for all ASQ facilities not just 3Z. I read previous reviews of 3Z before booking and some of them had very helpful advice, such as taking metal cutlery, good choice as the plastic cutlery provided tends to bend and snap. To summarise, in my opinion 3Z Pool Villas offers good value for money compared to many of the ASQ deals offering Hotel rooms. Yes it is more expensive, however you are able to go outside to the pool area of your villa and are not restricted to the confines of your room. I stayed here as I was visiting my family and the total time in Thailand was 5 weeks, the expense of ASQ is not an issue as this can be made back, but time spent in ASQ and not with my family is something I can never get back.