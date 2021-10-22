合計AQホテルの部屋 90 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

ジョムティエンに位置するシーツープールヴィラは、パタヤとその周辺を体験するのに最適な場所です。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてのものに簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。 シーツープールヴィラでは、ゲストが快適に過ごせるようにあらゆる努力が払われています。そのために、ホテルは最高のサービスとアメニティを提供しています。ホテルにご宿泊のお客様は、全室での無料Wi-Fi、24時間セキュリティなどの館内機能をお楽しみいただけます。 ホテルには90室の美しく整えられた客室があり、その多くにはスマートテレビプラズマスクリーン、インターネットアクセス-ワイヤレス、プライベートプール、インターネットアクセス-ワイヤレス（無料）、禁煙ルームが含まれています。その上、ホテルのレクリエーションの提供のホストはあなたがあなたの滞在の間にすることがたくさんあることを保証します。パタヤを訪れる理由が何であれ、シーツープールヴィラは爽快でエキサイティングな休暇を過ごすのに最適な場所です。

スコア 4.2 /5 とても良い に基づく 13 レビュー 評価 8 優れた 3 とても良い 1 平均 1 貧しい 0 ひどい

🇬🇧 Kevin Byrne に到着しました 01/10/2021 1.6 Deluxe Pool Villa ネガ I would advice anyone not to book with this hotel I got scammed out of 59.000THB I booked online and paid through the normal paying instructions after I paid I contacted the hotel for confirmation so that I could complete my COE they said their had no emails of my booking so I had to pay again expecting an apology and there was some mistake but no apology came and I am 59.000THB down please take my advice DO NOT BOOK THIS HOTEL unless you want to be robbed This hotel can not be trusted when booking online I was scammed out of 59.000THB no apology from the manager or any of the owners or staff just my opinion but this could be a inside job so be aware stay well clear of booking online 🇹🇭 Vilai Ngow に到着しました 15/08/2021 3.7 Grand Deluxe 3 Bed Room Pool Villa ポジティブ Space to walk around with small garden and pool. The place is pleasant with tree with nice garden. Staffs are efficient and friendly. Nice outdoor shower in master bedroom. ネガ The pool is full of chlorine, even after washing the smell stick to your hair and body. The room is full of small cockroaches, EEK!

The wooden deck around the pool is worn out.

Glasses and cups in each room are dirty with water stains at the bottom of drinking glasses and coffee stains in the coffee cups. The hotel can do better than this.

At checked out, we have to wait 15 minutes for the staffs to check if everything is in order. They came up with a missing glass which I informed it is probably misplaced in one of our room and try to have us wait for the maid to recheck. For a 255,000 Baht we paid for 1 adult and two kids, a long wait for a glass, really ?

During 2 weeks, we have to call in technician 3 times because the jacuzzi for keeping the pool flowing is broken down. Three times the technician has to go into my kid room for this issue.

The wooden floor in the master bed shower need replacement and water does not drain well when in use. The hotel need to do better with their cleaning of the upholsteries, utensils in the room. Fixed up all the rundown wooden deck. Pool is full of chlorine, we decided not to swim in it. 🇬🇧 Abigail Whitehead に到着しました 09/08/2021 4.0 Junior Suite 2 Bed Room Pool Villa ポジティブ Pool & outside eating area

Facilities

Service

Helpfulness

Supply of products ネガ WiFi at the weekend’s much slower

Food was ok but a bit repetitive A really great ALQ stay - I do not regret spending the extra money to have a place with your own pool and outside eating area. All staff were so friendly and helpful. Rooms were spacious and high quality bedding, products etc. I really recommend this place! 🇦🇺 rob shandley に到着しました 21/08/2021 4.9 Deluxe Pool Villa ポジティブ great to have fresh air Quarantine is never easy, but having a pool and an outdoor area makes it much more tolerable. Food is great, Thai, western and Indian options. Spacious room. Clean. Recommended for all 🇺🇸 Molly Elverson に到着しました 17/07/2021 4.9 Deluxe Pool Villa ポジティブ 屋外へのアクセス

プライバシー

快適さ

素晴らしいサービス

食品の選択と品質

スタッフの対応

ズームを介して2人で作業する機能 ネガ 時々WiFiが遅くなりました（通常は夕方だけ） ヴィラはとても素敵なので、検疫ではなく休暇のように感じました！また、COVIDの予防措置は明確でよく整理されていると思いました。 🇦🇺 Paul Ashton に到着しました 26/06/2021 4.8 Superior Pool Villa ポジティブ ビッグルーム

快適なベッド

大型テレビ

プライベートプール

いい食べ物 ネガ 小型冷蔵庫

電子レンジなし プライベートプール付きの素晴らしい広い部屋。良いエアコン。素晴らしい料理。フレンドリーなスタッフ。大きくて快適なベッド。空港からの迅速な送迎。 🇺🇸 Mark B Campbell に到着しました 02/07/2021 4.5 Superior Pool Villa ポジティブ 食べ物とスタッフは素晴らしいです ネガ マットレスが硬すぎる 滞在するのに最適な場所、非常に親切なスタッフ。簡単で落ち着いて平和。検疫にはこの場所を強くお勧めします。 🇺🇸 Bryan Mancuso に到着しました 27/06/2021 4.7 Superior Pool Villa ポジティブ フレンドリーなスタッフ

素晴らしい料理

清潔な環境

写真のとおり

ピックアップは完璧だった ネガ むらのあるWIFI 私の滞在は壮観に他なりませんでした。スタッフはとてもフレンドリーで、必要なものをあなたの部屋に素早く送ることができます。コンビニエンスストアは、必要に応じて外部の商品を扱っています。食べ物は素晴らしいです。約5種類の朝食アイテム、20種類のランチとディナーのアイテム、いくつかのベジタリアンオプション、5種類のインド料理のオプションがあります。約40品の有料ルームサービスメニューもあります。私は絶対にここに再び滞在します。高い壁と門はあなたのプールで泳ぐことを完全にプライベートにします。素晴らしい滞在をありがとう！ 🇺🇸 Benjamin Miller に到着しました 29/05/2021 4.3 Superior Pool Villa ポジティブ 素晴らしい料理

フードデリバリーファイン

Lazada Delivery Fine

素晴らしいサービス

プライベートプール

プライベートガーデン

ホテルの猫は私たちを楽しませました

広い部屋

モダンな装飾

お湯

Netflixの良いテレビ ネガ Wifiは少し一貫性がなく、超高速ではなく、有線インターネットもありません

電源が3回切れましたが、すぐに復旧しました

高価で、プーケットのいくつかのプライベートヴィラを除いて、おそらくタイで最も高価です

食べ物はまともな多様性（20皿）を持っていましたが、もっと持つことができました この価格で、私ははるかに良いインターネットを期待します。部屋の1つがひどくて、テレビがほとんど機能しませんでした。そして、携帯電話サービスは素晴らしかったので、4gインターネットもありませんでした。 それとは別に、全体的に強くお勧めします。検疫は2人の幼い子供を苦しめ、政府の規則の多くは回避する方法がありません。全体的に、これは標準的なホテルの部屋にいるよりもはるかに良い選択肢でした。主な理由は、私たちが泳ぐための独自のプールを持っていたからです。サービスは速く、親切で、徹底的でした。素晴らしい料理ですが、15日は長いので、もう少しバラエティに富んでいただければ幸いです。主に、より多くの野菜のオプションが素晴らしいでしょう。 🇬🇧 Darren Oldham に到着しました 26/03/2021 5.0 Superior Pool Villa ポジティブ 良いサイズの部屋、個人用プール、外と内に座ることができます。

良い食べ物の選択。 良いサービスと豊富な料理の選択。 部屋にスマートテレビがあるので、NetflixとYouTubeにアクセスできます。 個人用プール 🇺🇸 Eric O Tooley に到着しました 09/04/2021 2.8 Deluxe Pool Villa ポジティブ 屋外エリア

プール

テレビ

部屋のデザイン ネガ ベッドの快適さ

プールの水質

清潔さ、特にシャワーエリア 漂白剤（次亜塩素酸ナトリウム）を使用して、シャワーフロアやその他の素足部分を消毒し、足の感染を広げないようにします。 🇩🇪 Gerda-Marie Ettling に到着しました 12/03/2021 5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa ポジティブ 私は健康的な食事をし、昼も夜もプールで泳ぎ、太陽の下で時間を過ごすことができました。海からのさわやかなそよ風が空気を浄化します。このプライバシーの中で、私は2冊の本を読み、オフィスを優れたWiFi経由で維持し、時間と気候変動に適応しました。 ネガ 無し いつでも戻ってきて、検疫が必要な人にはこの素晴らしい場所を提案したいと思います。タイへの扉！ 🇫🇷 Spinosi carine に到着しました 21/02/2021 5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa ポジティブ スイミングプール ネガ 何もない スタッフは親切で、メニューはさまざまで、食事トレイは熱く到着し、とてもおいしいです！ 部屋には必要なすべての快適さ、良い寝具、良いwifiネットワーク、接続されたテレビ（Netflix、あなたのチューブ...）があります 迷わずオススメ！

