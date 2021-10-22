AQ酒店客房总数 90 卧室 伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与海二泳池别墅以优先方式，以及海二泳池别墅从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Sea Two Pool Villa are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Sea Two Pool Villa位于宗滴恩，是体验芭堤雅及其周边地区的理想场所。从这里，客人可以轻松前往热闹的城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的地理位置，酒店可轻松前往城市的必看景点。 在Sea Two Pool Villa，我们竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供了最好的服务和设施。酒店的客人可以享受酒店内的设施，例如所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接，24小时保安 酒店拥有90间布置精美的客房，其中许多包括智能电视等离子电视，互联网接入–无线，私人游泳池，互联网接入–无线（免费），禁烟房。此外，酒店提供的休闲娱乐设施可确保您在住宿期间有很多事要做。不管您是哪一种方式来游览芭堤雅，海两池别墅都是一个令人振奋和令人兴奋的度假的理想场所。

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 4.2 /5 非常好 基于 13 评论 评分 8 优秀的 3 非常好 1 平均数 1 较差的 0 糟糕的 海二泳池别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 海二泳池别墅 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇬🇧 Kevin Byrne 到达 01/10/2021 1.6 Deluxe Pool Villa 负面的 I would advice anyone not to book with this hotel I got scammed out of 59.000THB I booked online and paid through the normal paying instructions after I paid I contacted the hotel for confirmation so that I could complete my COE they said their had no emails of my booking so I had to pay again expecting an apology and there was some mistake but no apology came and I am 59.000THB down please take my advice DO NOT BOOK THIS HOTEL unless you want to be robbed This hotel can not be trusted when booking online I was scammed out of 59.000THB no apology from the manager or any of the owners or staff just my opinion but this could be a inside job so be aware stay well clear of booking online 🇹🇭 Vilai Ngow 到达 15/08/2021 3.7 Grand Deluxe 3 Bed Room Pool Villa 正数 Space to walk around with small garden and pool. The place is pleasant with tree with nice garden. Staffs are efficient and friendly. Nice outdoor shower in master bedroom. 负面的 The pool is full of chlorine, even after washing the smell stick to your hair and body. The room is full of small cockroaches, EEK!

The wooden deck around the pool is worn out.

Glasses and cups in each room are dirty with water stains at the bottom of drinking glasses and coffee stains in the coffee cups. The hotel can do better than this.

At checked out, we have to wait 15 minutes for the staffs to check if everything is in order. They came up with a missing glass which I informed it is probably misplaced in one of our room and try to have us wait for the maid to recheck. For a 255,000 Baht we paid for 1 adult and two kids, a long wait for a glass, really ?

During 2 weeks, we have to call in technician 3 times because the jacuzzi for keeping the pool flowing is broken down. Three times the technician has to go into my kid room for this issue.

The wooden floor in the master bed shower need replacement and water does not drain well when in use. The hotel need to do better with their cleaning of the upholsteries, utensils in the room. Fixed up all the rundown wooden deck. Pool is full of chlorine, we decided not to swim in it. 🇬🇧 Abigail Whitehead 到达 09/08/2021 4.0 Junior Suite 2 Bed Room Pool Villa 正数 Pool & outside eating area

Facilities

Service

Helpfulness

Supply of products 负面的 WiFi at the weekend’s much slower

Food was ok but a bit repetitive A really great ALQ stay - I do not regret spending the extra money to have a place with your own pool and outside eating area. All staff were so friendly and helpful. Rooms were spacious and high quality bedding, products etc. I really recommend this place! 🇦🇺 rob shandley 到达 21/08/2021 4.9 Deluxe Pool Villa 正数 great to have fresh air Quarantine is never easy, but having a pool and an outdoor area makes it much more tolerable. Food is great, Thai, western and Indian options. Spacious room. Clean. Recommended for all 🇺🇸 Molly Elverson 到达 17/07/2021 4.9 Deluxe Pool Villa 正数 进入户外

隐私

舒适

优质的服务

食物选择和质量

员工的反应能力

能够让两个人通过 Zoom 工作 负面的 有时 WiFi 速度较慢（通常只是晚上） 别墅是如此可爱，几乎感觉像是度假而不是隔离！我还认为 COVID 预防措施清晰且组织良好。 🇦🇺 Paul Ashton 到达 26/06/2021 4.8 Superior Pool Villa 正数 大房间

舒适的床

大电视

私人泳池

好食物 负面的 小冰箱

没有微波炉 很棒的大房间，带私人游泳池。良好的空调。很棒的食物。友好的员工。舒适的大床。迅速从机场接送。 🇺🇸 Mark B Campbell 到达 02/07/2021 4.5 Superior Pool Villa 正数 食物和员工都很棒 负面的 床垫太硬 住宿的好地方，非常乐于助人的员工。轻松平静和安宁。强烈推荐这个地方进行检疫。 🇺🇸 Bryan Mancuso 到达 27/06/2021 4.7 Superior Pool Villa 正数 友好的员工

美味的食物

干净的环境

完全如图

接送很完美 负面的 无线网络参差不齐 我的逗留简直是壮观。工作人员非常友好，可以快速将需要的东西送到您的房间。便利店在需要时为外部物品提供服务。食物很棒。大约有 5 种不同的早餐、20 种午餐和晚餐、一些素食选择和 5 种印度选择。他们还有一个付费客房服务菜单，大约有 40 个项目。我绝对会再次留在这里。高高的墙壁和大门使您可以在游泳池中完全私密地游泳。感谢您的入住！ 🇺🇸 Benjamin Miller 到达 29/05/2021 4.3 Superior Pool Villa 正数 好食物

送餐罚款

Lazada 送货罚款

优质的服务

私人泳池

私人花园

酒店猫招待我们

大房间

现代装饰

热水

Netflix 的好电视 负面的 Wifi 有点不稳定，不是超快，没有有线互联网

断电3次但很快恢复

贵，可能是泰国普吉岛几座私人别墅之外最贵的了

食物种类繁多（20 道菜），但可以有更多 对于这个价格，我期待更好的互联网。其中一间房间太糟糕了，电视几乎无法正常工作。而且手机服务不是很好，所以也没有 4g 互联网。 除此之外，强烈推荐整体。隔离对 2 个年幼的孩子来说很糟糕，许多政府规定没有办法。总的来说，这是一个比住在标准酒店房间更好的选择，主要是因为我们有自己的游泳池可以游泳。服务快捷、亲切、周到。美味的食物，但 15 天是很长的时间，所以多一点的品种将不胜感激。主要是，更多的蔬菜选择会很棒。 🇬🇧 Darren Oldham 到达 26/03/2021 5.0 Superior Pool Villa 正数 大小适中的房间，私人游泳池，可以坐在室内外。

好的食物选择。 良好的服务和丰富的食物选择。 房间内有智能电视，可访问Netflix和YouTube。 个人泳池 🇺🇸 Eric O Tooley 到达 09/04/2021 2.8 Deluxe Pool Villa 正数 室外区域

水池

电视

房间设计 负面的 床铺舒适度

泳池水质

清洁度，尤其是淋浴区 使用漂白剂（次氯酸钠）对淋浴地板和任何其他裸脚区域进行消毒，以免感染脚。 🇩🇪 Gerda-Marie Ettling 到达 12/03/2021 5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa 正数 我能够吃得健康，白天和黑夜在游泳池里游泳，并有时间在阳光下。海风吹来的新鲜微风净化了空气。在这种私密环境下，我读了两本书，让我的办公室保持出色的WiFi传输速度，并适应时间和气候变化。 负面的 没有任何 我会随时回来，我会向必须隔离的任何人建议这个好地方！通往泰国的大门！ 🇫🇷 Spinosi carine 到达 21/02/2021 5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa 正数 泳池 负面的 没有什么 工作人员乐于助人，菜单多种多样，餐盘热起来，非常好！ 房间里有所有必要的舒适度，良好的寝具，良好的wifi网络，已连接的电视（Netflix，您可以...） 我毫不犹豫地推荐！

合作伙伴酒店 阿斯特酒店及公寓 8.4 用

504 评论 从 ฿-1 芭堤雅J灵感酒店 8.4 用

1261 评论 从 ฿-1 芭堤雅最佳贝拉酒店 7.7 用

173 评论 从 ฿-1