One of our top picks in Na Jomtien. Just a 15-minute drive away from busy Pattaya City is Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa. It offers comfort and tranquillity with its accommodation, facilities and traditional Thai hospitality.
Set in a low-rise colonial style, Ravindra's guest rooms are designed in a classic Thai style with private balconies offering either a poolside, garden or sea view. Facilities include a DVD player and Wi-Fi internet access.
Relax and soak up the sun by the swimming pool with a refreshing drink or along the stretch of Jomtien Beach just a short stroll away. The beautifully landscaped resort also has a fitness centre and a spa that will indulge and pamper you.
Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa provides 6 food and beverage options that ranges from the freshest seafood to cocktails with Karaoke.
Various services such as hotel shuttle and babysitting are also provided at The Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa, to make your stay more comfortable.
- Professional nursing service on duty 24 hours a day, over a period of stay
- Medical check-up service, along with issuing a medical certificate on 15 days (14 Nights) of detention
- Surgical masks, 1 bottle of hand rubbing alcohol, digital personal thermometer
- COVID-19 detection service by throat & nasopharyngeal swab on day 2, day 6 and day 12 of quarantine
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Unlimited Wi-Fi internet
- LED TV
- Coffee, tea and kettle
- 2 bottles of drinking water per day
- Limousine services , one way pick up from airport to Hotel
- 10% discount laundry service / 20% discount on food and beverage
Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- A pleasant ‘stay’ considering the government’s constraints.
- None. It had to be done. Would have preferred balcony had some sunshine.
Would stay here again, but outside quarantine restrictions. Otherwise not that unpleasant. And food was varied and enjoyable.
Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
Very nice room with pool-view balcony. Relaxing place to spend 2 weeks. The food is very good with a choice of Thai/Western for each meal. Room well equipped with lots of water, toiletries, towels, bedding etc. I did not need to request anything. Microwave in room. Only small complaint was the quality of the wifi/internet
Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very accurate health monitoring
- Quarantine rules strictly implemented
- Tasty meals
- Balcony with nice view on the swimming pools and on the greens
- Kind and ready to help staff
Our quarantine stay in Ravindra beach resort was quite pleasant in spite of the quarantine rules. The 2 weeks seemed to be much shorter.
We could work thanks to the good WiFi connection.
The staff provided gym mat upon our request so we could have our workout sessions on the balcony.
The place was very quiet. Low buildings hidden in the greens, with direct access to the beach.
We are staying at least one more week in this hotel as we feel very comfortable here.
Highly recommendable.
Family Suite 1 Bedroom
Positives
Negatives
- Large and comfortable rooms
- Large balcony
- Sometimes you could only choose between fish and fish dishes (Lunch or dinner). For a non-fish eater, the choice was limited.
The stay was very pleasant despite the restrictions. The 14 days passed quickly. The hotel can be recommended for the quarantine period.
Superior Room
Positives Negatives
Nice hotel , staff is very good , excellent service for orders , positive attitude . Just too many mousquitoes when Stand in balcony .
Pool Villa 1 Bedroom
Positives
Negatives
- Everything was more better than expected.
- The only bad thing was low wifi signals.
The resort was very clean with amazing staff. Also the service by there partner hospital ( bangkok pattaya) was very good.
Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Beautiful view and room, very kind service, loved the beach time.
- Quarantine in general is not ful, but more beach time would have been great and was warranted after the first Covid test.
The best way to spend a 10 day quarantine. Very clean and the food was the best! WiFi could have been a bit stronger, but enjoyed the balcony where it was much better. Hopefully I can return when I have the freedom to use all the facilities because they truly looked wonderful. Thanks to the staff and all who were there to help. Would love more beach time:)