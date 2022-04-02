Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, sightseeing district of Pattaya, Rodina Beach Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rodina Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Rodina Beach Hotel hits the spot in many ways.
69/4 Moo1 Jomtien Beach Rd. Na Jomtien Sattahip, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250