좀 티엔에 위치한 씨 투 풀 빌라은 파타야 및 그 주변을 둘러보기에 완벽한 곳에 위치합니다. 이곳에서 생생한 도시의 모든것을 쉽게 즐기실 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광지로 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다.
Sea Two Pool Villa에서 훌륭한 서비스와 우수한 시설이 잊을 수없는 여행이 될겁니다. 이를 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 편의 시설을 제공합니다. 호텔의 손님들은 내부에있는 전 객실 무료 와이파이, 24 시간 경비 서비스 같은 시설을 즐기실 수 있습니다.
일부 객실에서는 스마트 TV 플라즈마 스크린, 무선 인터넷, 개인 수영장, 무선 인터넷 (무료), 금연 객실 등을 제공합니다. 게다가, 호텔의 다양한 레크리에이션 서비스를 통해 머무는 동안 할 일이 많이 있습니다. 파타야의 방문 이유와 상관없이, 씨 투 풀 빌라 숙박 시설은 아주 신나고 흥미로운 일탈을 즐기실 수있는 완벽한 장소입니다.
1.6 Deluxe Pool Villa
네거티브
- I would advice anyone not to book with this hotel I got scammed out of 59.000THB I booked online and paid through the normal paying instructions after I paid I contacted the hotel for confirmation so that I could complete my COE they said their had no emails of my booking so I had to pay again expecting an apology and there was some mistake but no apology came and I am 59.000THB down please take my advice DO NOT BOOK THIS HOTEL unless you want to be robbed
This hotel can not be trusted when booking online I was scammed out of 59.000THB no apology from the manager or any of the owners or staff just my opinion but this could be a inside job so be aware stay well clear of booking online
3.7 Grand Deluxe 3 Bed Room Pool Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- Space to walk around with small garden and pool. The place is pleasant with tree with nice garden. Staffs are efficient and friendly. Nice outdoor shower in master bedroom.
- The pool is full of chlorine, even after washing the smell stick to your hair and body. The room is full of small cockroaches, EEK!
- The wooden deck around the pool is worn out.
- Glasses and cups in each room are dirty with water stains at the bottom of drinking glasses and coffee stains in the coffee cups. The hotel can do better than this.
- At checked out, we have to wait 15 minutes for the staffs to check if everything is in order. They came up with a missing glass which I informed it is probably misplaced in one of our room and try to have us wait for the maid to recheck. For a 255,000 Baht we paid for 1 adult and two kids, a long wait for a glass, really ?
- During 2 weeks, we have to call in technician 3 times because the jacuzzi for keeping the pool flowing is broken down. Three times the technician has to go into my kid room for this issue.
- The wooden floor in the master bed shower need replacement and water does not drain well when in use.
The hotel need to do better with their cleaning of the upholsteries, utensils in the room. Fixed up all the rundown wooden deck. Pool is full of chlorine, we decided not to swim in it.
4.0 Junior Suite 2 Bed Room Pool Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- Pool & outside eating area
- Facilities
- Service
- Helpfulness
- Supply of products
- WiFi at the weekend’s much slower
- Food was ok but a bit repetitive
A really great ALQ stay - I do not regret spending the extra money to have a place with your own pool and outside eating area. All staff were so friendly and helpful. Rooms were spacious and high quality bedding, products etc. I really recommend this place!
4.9 Deluxe Pool Villa
긍정적
Quarantine is never easy, but having a pool and an outdoor area makes it much more tolerable. Food is great, Thai, western and Indian options. Spacious room. Clean. Recommended for all
4.9 Deluxe Pool Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- 야외로의 접근
- 은둔
- 위로
- 훌륭한 서비스
- 음식 선택 및 품질
- 직원의 대응
- Zoom을 통해 두 사람이 작업할 수 있는 기능
빌라가 너무 사랑스러워 격리가 아닌 휴가처럼 느껴졌습니다! 나는 또한 COVID 예방 조치가 명확하고 잘 조직되어 있다고 생각했습니다.
4.8 Superior Pool Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- 큰 방
- 편안한 침대
- 대형 TV
- 개인 수영장
- 좋은 음식
전용 수영장이 있는 훌륭한 대형 객실입니다. 좋은 에어컨. 훌륭한 음식. 친절한 직원. 넓고 편안한 침대. 공항에서 즉시 픽업 및 하차합니다.
4.5 Superior Pool Villa
긍정적 네거티브
머물기에 좋은 곳, 매우 도움이 되는 직원. 편안하고 평화로운. 검역소를 적극 추천합니다.
4.7 Superior Pool Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- 친절한 직원
- 훌륭한 음식
- 깨끗한 환경
- 사진과 같이 정확히
- 픽업은 완벽했습니다
내 체류는 장관이었습니다. 직원들은 매우 친절하고 필요한 것을 방으로 신속하게 보냅니다. 편의점은 필요할 때 외부 품목을 위해 운영됩니다. 음식은 훌륭합니다. 약 5가지 아침 식사 품목, 20가지 점심 및 저녁 식사 품목, 몇 가지 채식 옵션, 5가지 인도 옵션이 있습니다. 그들은 또한 약 40 항목의 유료 룸 서비스 메뉴를 가지고 있습니다. 나는 절대적으로 다시 여기에 머물 것입니다. 높은 벽과 게이트는 수영장에서 수영하는 것을 완전히 사적으로 만듭니다. 좋은 숙박 주셔서 감사합니다!
4.3 Superior Pool Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- 맛있는 음식
- 음식 배달 벌금
- 라자 다 배달 벌금
- 훌륭한 서비스
- 프라이빗 풀
- 개인 정원
- 호텔 고양이가 우리를 즐겁게
- 큰 방
- 현대적인 장식
- 뜨거운 물
- Netflix가있는 좋은 TV
- Wi-Fi는 약간 일관성이 없으며 초고속이 아니며 유선 인터넷이 없습니다.
- 전원이 3 번 나갔지 만 빠르게 회복되었습니다.
- 푸켓의 몇 개의 개인 빌라를 제외하고는 비싸고 아마도 태국에서 가장 비쌉니다.
- 음식은 다양하지만 (20 가지 요리) 더 많이 먹을 수 있습니다.
이 가격으로 훨씬 더 나은 인터넷을 기대할 수 있습니다. 방 중 하나가 너무 나빠서 TV가 거의 작동하지 않았습니다. 그리고 셀 서비스는 좋지 않았기 때문에 4g 인터넷도 없습니다.
그 외에도 전반적으로 적극 권장됩니다. 검역소는 2 명의 어린 아이들에게 싫증이 났고, 정부의 많은 규칙에는 방법이 없습니다. 전반적으로 이것은 표준 호텔 객실에있는 것보다 훨씬 더 나은 옵션이었습니다. 주로 우리가 수영 할 자체 수영장이 있었기 때문입니다. 서비스는 빠르고 친절하며 철저했습니다. 훌륭한 음식이지만 15 일은 긴 시간이므로 조금 더 다양하게 주시면 감사하겠습니다. 주로 더 많은 채소 옵션이 좋을 것입니다.
5.0 Superior Pool Villa
긍정적
- 좋은 크기의 방, 개인 수영장은 외부와 내부에 앉을 수 있습니다.
- 좋은 음식 선택.
좋은 서비스와 광범위한 음식 선택.
방에있는 스마트 TV로 넷플릭스와 유튜브에 접속하세요.
개인 풀
2.8 Deluxe Pool Villa
긍정적 네거티브
표백제 (차아 염소산 나트륨)를 사용하여 샤워 바닥과 기타 맨발 부위를 소독하여 발 감염이 확산되지 않도록하십시오.
5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- 나는 건강하게 먹고, 수영장에서 밤낮으로 수영을 할 수 있었고, 태양 아래서 시간을 보냈습니다. 바다에서 불어 오는 상쾌한 바람이 공기를 정화합니다. 이 프라이버시 속에서 저는 2 권의 책을 읽고, 사무실에서 뛰어난 WiFi를 사용하고 시간과 기후 변화에 적응했습니다.
격리해야하는 모든 사람에게이 멋진 장소를 제안 할 때마다 언제든지 돌아올 것입니다! 태국의 문!
5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa
긍정적 네거티브
직원이 도움이되고 메뉴가 다양하며 식사 트레이가 뜨거워지고 매우 좋습니다!
방에는 필요한 모든 편안함, 좋은 침구, 좋은 Wi-Fi 네트워크, 연결된 TV (Netflix, You Tube ...)가 있습니다.
망설이지 않고 추천합니다!