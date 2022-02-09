Total AQ Hotel Rooms 265 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation will be incur a 50% charge of the total price from your booking

Amendments of booking are subject to room availability and will incur handling fee of 10% charge

Failure to arrive at the hotel will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given

72hrs prior to the check-in date: all bookings cannot be cancelled or changed except for the below issues only: Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delay approval); 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive; Flight cancelled/postponed.

All cancellation and amendment are only effective when we have confirmed.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Twin Room 32 m² ฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿18,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Connecting Room

Halal Food Options

Internet - Wifi

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

The hotel is located on the central beachfront at Jomtien Beach, in the Jomtien Beach area of Pattaya, between Soi 8 and 9, within walking distance to all Jomtien's restaurants and bars. It has easy access to central Pattaya, with Jomtien beach being a 5-minute drive from the main attractions of Pattaya and all the shopping, restaurants and nightlife that it provides.The apartment hotel complex provides privately owned apartments and condominiums for holiday rentals. The facilities are air-conditioned and services available for guests include a currency exchange, wireless Internet access, room service and a laundry service.The holiday apartments are fully furnished to a very high standard, and sleep between 4 and 5 persons. They overlook Jomtien Beach. Each accommodation unit has an en suite bathroom with a shower. They also have satellite/cable TV and Internet access.Guests can take a dip in the outdoor swimming pool and work out in the gym.Once having arrived at Pattaya, follow the road to Jomtien Beach. Upon joining the road that runs along the beach, the complex is just 730 m on the left, opposite Jomtien Beach.

Amenities / Features Sea view

Air conditioning and individual controls

Writing desk with outlets and USB port

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi

Mini Bar (Supplemental fee)

Rain shower

40” Digital LED TV

Room service

Hairdryer

