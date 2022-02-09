PATTAYA TEST & GO

Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
rating with
361 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 265 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 175 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation will be incur a 50% charge of the total price from your booking
  • Amendments of booking are subject to room availability and will incur handling fee of 10% charge
  • Failure to arrive at the hotel will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given
  • 72hrs prior to the check-in date: all bookings cannot be cancelled or changed except for the below issues only: Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delay approval); 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive; Flight cancelled/postponed.
  • All cancellation and amendment are only effective when we have confirmed.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 32
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Connecting Room
  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

The hotel is located on the central beachfront at Jomtien Beach, in the Jomtien Beach area of Pattaya, between Soi 8 and 9, within walking distance to all Jomtien's restaurants and bars. It has easy access to central Pattaya, with Jomtien beach being a 5-minute drive from the main attractions of Pattaya and all the shopping, restaurants and nightlife that it provides.The apartment hotel complex provides privately owned apartments and condominiums for holiday rentals. The facilities are air-conditioned and services available for guests include a currency exchange, wireless Internet access, room service and a laundry service.The holiday apartments are fully furnished to a very high standard, and sleep between 4 and 5 persons. They overlook Jomtien Beach. Each accommodation unit has an en suite bathroom with a shower. They also have satellite/cable TV and Internet access.Guests can take a dip in the outdoor swimming pool and work out in the gym.Once having arrived at Pattaya, follow the road to Jomtien Beach. Upon joining the road that runs along the beach, the complex is just 730 m on the left, opposite Jomtien Beach.

Amenities / Features

  • Sea view
  • Air conditioning and individual controls
  • Writing desk with outlets and USB port
  • Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Mini Bar (Supplemental fee)
  • Rain shower
  • 40” Digital LED TV
  • Room service
  • Hairdryer
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 7 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
5
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇬🇧Tracy L Williams

Reviewed on 09/02/2022
Arrived on 13/02/2022
3.3 Twin Room
Positives     
  • The AQ test and go process was smoothly handled
  • Room was bigger and nicer than expected
  • Good value, considering the price included transfer, meals, test and accommodation
Negatives
  • Test result was very slow. Took test at 11am. At 3am the next morning I still hadn't had any notification. Phoned reception as the lack of information was scaring me. I had a negative result but wasn't going to be informed until breakfast at 8am.
  • Meals are edible but a bit blah
  • No hot water in shower. Good press but barely tepid water.

Smooth experience with good and bad. But really would have been happier if results had been communicated in less than 21hours.

🇮🇪David hanaphy

Reviewed on 08/02/2022
Arrived on 14/01/2022
4.8 Twin Room
Positives     
  • Professional service
Negatives
  • Can’t think of one

Everything was good from the time I arrived till the time I got my test results back Cannot find any faults

🇹🇭Prajuab Riabroy

Reviewed on 02/02/2022
Arrived on 16/01/2022
3.9 Twin Room
Positives     
  • Serve food on time.
  • The food is simple and good.
  • Good point of view can see the sea very close.
Negatives
  • Slow to service, for example, Changing thermometer or kettle took 24 hours.
  • Never show the rules or regulations of AQ, at least should print and notice in the room.

If this AQ hotel can approve the services that I aforementioned above it will be perfected place to stay on AQ.

🇮🇳Manoj Ramdasji Savarkar

Reviewed on 22/01/2022
Arrived on 06/01/2022
4.3 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Good staff and room
Negatives
  • Taxi service from airport needs to improve

Good hotel and room. Food is good. Staffs are very supportive. Taxi service needs direct from airport to hotel.

🇬🇧Mr David J Morris

Reviewed on 30/12/2021
Arrived on 14/12/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Hotel clean and comfortable
Negatives
  • Food was unexciting and cold

The hotel was okay and better than expected. However the food was poor quality but plentiful quality

🇬🇧Jeffrey roger stemp

Reviewed on 29/12/2021
Arrived on 25/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Gave my son a bag of goodies
Negatives
  • Food cold no english tv

We were first ever test and go customers, very friendly people but need a lot of practice for the future

🇬🇧Michael William Mcclarence

Reviewed on 24/12/2021
Arrived on 30/11/2021
4.2 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Nice comfortable bed
  • Very clean and modern bathroom
  • Friendly and helpful staff
Negatives
  • No balcony

Although I was very late arriving at the hotel they still got me a meal and drink together. Due to my late arrival I had to wait quite a while for the result of my PCR test. Apparently their email servers were down so to help me the hotel made a call and got verbal confirmation I was clear so I could go home. Returned next morning to pick up my cert. All in all, A pretty easy quarantine.

Address / Map

M.1 Najomtien,Sattahip,Cholburi, 79, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

