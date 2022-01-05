合計AQホテルの部屋 170 ベッドルーム
80% will be charge Incase guest found positive covid-19 test during SWAP 1 or day 0-5 which automatically early check out from the hotel
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Premier Main Wing (Inter) 36m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,798 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,799 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 屋外施設
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Premier main wing - Double Bed 1 pax (Inter) 36m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Hotel Tropicanaはパタヤのダウンタウンエリアに位置し、パタヤビーチから歩いてすぐです。レストラン、2つの屋外スイミングプール、マッサージサービスを提供しています。駐車場は無料です。
Tropicana Hotelの居心地の良い各客室は、モダンな装飾が施されています。衛星テレビ、ミニバーが備わっています。専用バスルームには温水シャワー設備とバスアメニティが付いています。
滞在中はスイミングプールで泳いだり、リラックスできるタイ式マッサージを楽しめます。ホテルではランドリーサービスとドライクリーニングサービスを提供しています。ツアーデスクでは、旅行や観光の手配をお手伝いします。
館内レストランでは地元料理と各国料理を組み合わせて提供しており、終日食事を楽しめます。
トロピカーナはウォーキングストリートから徒歩10分、スワンナプーム国際空港から車で90分です。
アメニティ/機能
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- Free 24-hours ambulance service transfer between the hotel and the hospital (7/10 Nights)
- Free initial assessment session via video call (7/10 Nights)
- 24-hour registered Nurse (RN) is available (7/10 Nights)
- 看護師の監督下での1日2回の体温と健康に関する言及
- Complimentary 2 bottle of water, coffee and tea per day
- 高速インターネットWi-Fi、ケーブルテレビ
- Room cleaning service (7/10 Nights)
- 厳選メニューから1日3食
- Free Airport Pick up Transfer Service from airport to hotel (Mini Bus)- (Max 4 paxs):
3.8/5
とても良い
に基づく 17 レビュー
ホテルトロピカーナパタヤ
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.3 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
ポジティブ ネガ
- TV, poor picture. Food served in plastic bowls cold.
Can’t see the point of going into quarantine with 3 vaccine,and having to get insurance. And a pcr test .
3.7 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean room
- Nice view of pool
- Room service good
- Entrance to hotel looks daunting.
The hotel was good for a one night stay. The staff were very helpful and pleasant. The arrangements for taking the covid test at the hospital were a bit surprising but overall ok.
4.1 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Everything went very smooth,
- Stay was short and comfotrable
- No hidden extra charges
- Staff was pleasent
- Cost Hi ,but inline with what everywhere is charging
- Nothing to complain about
Older hotel in a great location.
Will use again if needed in the future.
From pickup to checkout well run
honest Pattaya hotel can be trusted
1.2 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
ポジティブ ネガ
- Bad service
- Broken A/C
- Poor quality food
Booked SHA Plus. Even though I emailed the hotel 24 hours before my arrival, to reconfirm my flight arrival time, the driver was still an hour late . Upon arrival at the hotel I was treated like an infected prisoner. Can't these people realize, that the lowest Covid threat to anyone are arriving passengers? Went in the room, and found that the air conditioning didn't work. Called reception to inform them, who said that they would send someone to come and check. A guy came, pushed the buttons on the control(as if I didn't know how it worked), but it didn't work and he left. Nothing was done about it, they didn't change me to another room. So I was stuck in a sweatbox room. To add insult to injury the room was full of mosquitoes. Got zero sleep and was eaten alive. The hotel looks like it was built in 1980 and has had zero maintenance since then! Just another SHA scam hotel. Avoid it like the plague!
4.3 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
ポジティブ
- Central location in Pattay. Good transport organized.
Ok place to stay for quarenteen, but not a hotel too choose for holiday.............................
4.4 Premier main wing - Double Bed 1 pax (Inter)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The terrace
- The view
- Size of room
- Internet
- Cleanliness
- Dinner is too early served
If staying long quarantine : Food is simple thaifood but good portions and the second week of the long quarantine you get tired of the food
Good service from hotel for buying things needed
Rent a micowave from hotel!
4.4 Premier Main Wing
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice room with big balocy and pool view
- Can not go out side the room after SWAB 1
I really recommend this hotel for your quarantine, good food, good Wifi 24 hrs. Khun Joy Manager very nice and warm welcome. You will get all what you want. Food delivery too.,
2.8 Premier Main Wing
ポジティブ
- No microvave too warm the food
serving the food hot at some strange times and most were served lukewarm, otherwise fine according to the conditions, however, lack of cleaning, and very monotonous meal plan
2.3 Premier Main Wing
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Lucky that the room has a balcony
- 3 times per day meals are served cold.
- No international TV channels, only Thai Channels
The hotel has been worn-out and badly in need of renovation.
The issue of getting hot meals served cold can be mitigated by providing a microwave in each room, which is normally standard in a 3 star hotel
Fungus on the outside walls.
Shower/bathtub is sloped in the wrong direction so floor was flooded after taking a shower
5.0 Premier Main Wing
ポジティブ
Thank you team Tropicana for making my ASQ stay pass quickly and comfortable.
Very happy
Hope to see you again
4.7 Premier Main Wing
ポジティブ
ネガ
- とても
- 美しい庭
- 素晴らしい野菜スープ🤩
- フレンドリーなスタッフ
- 優しくてプロの看護師
検疫が少し心配でしたが、あっという間に過ぎてしまい、楽しかったです。
私はここで誕生日を迎え、ドアの前でスタッフが歌い、友達が注文したケーキを持ってきてくれて目が覚めました。
感動しました。この日を特別なものにしてくれてありがとう🙏
庭はとても美しく静かで、庭師が彼らの仕事を愛していることがわかります。ココナッツをありがとう😎
検疫を行うのに最適なホテルだと思います。
3.8 Premier Main Wing
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 庭とプールの眺めはとても快適で、部屋はとても快適です。
- 34,000バーツと表示されている価格は古くなっています。 37,000です。
- 3回のPCRテストは不必要な高コストの一部です。
非常に高品質で高価なプラスチックで包まれた食品。食べ物自体にもう少し投資する必要があります。
4.5 Premier Main Wing
クリーンルーム、清潔なバスルーム、毎日から選べる美味しい料理。良いサービススタッフショッピングサービス14日間の検疫期間中、飲料水が提供されます。
4.4 Premier Main Wing
ポジティブ ネガ
- 大きなファイルをアップロードするには少し遅いインターネットですが、Netflixでは非常にスムーズです
初めてこのホテルに滞在するときは、DAN in Man https://youtu.be/DbhBMLkLrh8のVDOレビューからこのホテルを選んでいます。彼は、バルコニースペースのある大きな部屋に非常に手頃な価格で滞在できることを示しています。限られた予算でこのホテルをデザインしました。ホテルのスタッフはとても親切で、ALQプロセスの適用方法を教えてくれました。最初の食事はチキンヌードルでした。とても素敵です、私はそれが大好きです。ホテルからアラカルトを割引価格で注文することもできます。看護師とのコミュニケーションにはラインカンファレンスを利用しています。夜、ホテルはとても静かで、私が眠るのにとても良いです。毎朝同じスタッフが私のドアをノックしてBFの時間を呼び出します。一日中ベッドでNetflix（インドネシアのアカウント）を見て食べて寝ます。私はこのホテルが大好きで、滞在することをお勧めします。
1.2 Premier Main Wing
ポジティブ ネガ
- 食べ物はあなたが支払うものに比べてひどいです。安いパン、偽のジュース、少量、そしてそれほど多くのオプションはありません。西洋料理はタイ風です。それはあなたが支払う価格の価値がありません。 （私の友人はグランドベラホテルに滞在していて、彼女はさまざまなおいしい食べ物を手に入れ、より多くの部分を手に入れ、検疫の価格も安いです。）
- 部屋はとても古く、家具は壊れています。
- インターネットは常に接続を失います。非常に貧弱なインターネット接続。
ホテルは彼らの部屋が14日間の検疫で34,000バーツであると宣伝しましたが、それは真実ではありません。実際の価格は37,000バーツで、空港からの2,000バーツの送迎は含まれていません。なんてぼったくり！
4.3 Premier Main Wing
パタヤのトロピカーナホテルは、私のフィアンセが昨年12月に到着したときに最高です。彼は、14日間の検疫のためにこのホテルを選びました。彼は、もの、食べ物、そしてあなたが滞在を楽しんでいることを確認する方法に本当に満足していました。あなたの体温をチェックし、綿棒を作るためにあなたを訪ねることは本当に素晴らしいです..私がタイに来る前にとても早送りして、私のフィアンセは彼がとても素晴らしい経験をしたので同じホテルに滞在するように私に言いました。もちろん、すべての書類を持ってタイに入国しました。ここに来られて本当にうれしいです。部屋は素晴らしく、バスルームも素晴らしくて大きく見えます。リラックスできるテラスがあり、必要に応じて他に何かがあなたを助けるためにそこにあります..ホテルのマネージャーが本当に親切であるもう一つのこと..
タイ、特にパタヤを訪れるのが好きな人は、検疫ホテルTropicanaを予約する必要があります。喜んでお手伝いします…
フィリピンから
5.0 Premier main wing
ポジティブ
- プールガーデンレベルの部屋は素晴らしいです！お気軽に！ロックされていません！あなたは広々としたバルコニーからプール/庭まで歩くことができます
これは私の2回目のASQ / ALQ体験でした。トロピカーナホテルでの滞在は素晴らしかった。最初のcovidテストの後、あなたはあなた自身のバルコニーから入ることができるプール/ガーデンエリアの魔女に行くことができます。食べ物は美味しかったし、タイ料理と西洋料理の幅広い選択肢があります。前日に注文した魔女が1日3食食べます。部屋は私のバンコクのスイートほど大きくはありませんでしたが、プライベートな屋外スペースのために大きく感じました。このALQをみんなにお勧めします！ 16日間の滞在は非常に速く進みました！