총 AQ 호텔 객실 170 침실
파트너 병원 Tropicana Hotel
Hotel Refund Policy
80% will be charge Incase guest found positive covid-19 test during SWAP 1 or day 0-5 which automatically early check out from the hotel
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Premier Main Wing (Inter) 36m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,798 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,799 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Premier main wing - Double Bed 1 pax (Inter) 36m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Hotel Tropicana는 파타야 시내 지역에 위치해 있으며 파타야 해변에서 가까운 도보 거리에 있습니다. 레스토랑, 2 개의 야외 수영장, 마사지 서비스를 제공합니다. 주차는 무료입니다.
Tropicana Hotel의 아늑한 각 객실은 현대적인 장식으로 꾸며져 있습니다. 위성 TV와 미니 바를 갖추고 있습니다. 실내 욕실에는 온수 샤워 시설과 세면 도구가 제공됩니다.
수영장에 몸을 담 그거나 편안한 태국 마사지를 받으실 수 있습니다. 호텔은 세탁 및 드라이 클리닝 서비스를 제공합니다. 투어 데스크는 여행 및 관광 준비를 도와드립니다.
구내 레스토랑은 다양한 현지 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 선보이며 종일 식사를 제공합니다.
Tropicana는 워킹 스트리트에서 도보로 10 분, 수완 나품 국제 공항에서 차로 90 분 거리에 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- Free 24-hours ambulance service transfer between the hotel and the hospital (7/10 Nights)
- Free initial assessment session via video call (7/10 Nights)
- 24-hour registered Nurse (RN) is available (7/10 Nights)
- 간호사 감독하에 하루 두 번 체온 및 건강 언급
- Complimentary 2 bottle of water, coffee and tea per day
- 초고속 인터넷 Wi-Fi, 케이블 TV
- Room cleaning service (7/10 Nights)
- 선택 메뉴에서 하루 3 식
- Free Airport Pick up Transfer Service from airport to hotel (Mini Bus)- (Max 4 paxs):
Hotel Tropicana 파타야
4.3 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
긍정적 네거티브
- TV, poor picture. Food served in plastic bowls cold.
Can’t see the point of going into quarantine with 3 vaccine,and having to get insurance. And a pcr test .
3.7 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean room
- Nice view of pool
- Room service good
- Entrance to hotel looks daunting.
The hotel was good for a one night stay. The staff were very helpful and pleasant. The arrangements for taking the covid test at the hospital were a bit surprising but overall ok.
4.1 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
긍정적
네거티브
- Everything went very smooth,
- Stay was short and comfotrable
- No hidden extra charges
- Staff was pleasent
- Cost Hi ,but inline with what everywhere is charging
- Nothing to complain about
Older hotel in a great location.
Will use again if needed in the future.
From pickup to checkout well run
honest Pattaya hotel can be trusted
1.2 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
긍정적 네거티브
- Bad service
- Broken A/C
- Poor quality food
Booked SHA Plus. Even though I emailed the hotel 24 hours before my arrival, to reconfirm my flight arrival time, the driver was still an hour late . Upon arrival at the hotel I was treated like an infected prisoner. Can't these people realize, that the lowest Covid threat to anyone are arriving passengers? Went in the room, and found that the air conditioning didn't work. Called reception to inform them, who said that they would send someone to come and check. A guy came, pushed the buttons on the control(as if I didn't know how it worked), but it didn't work and he left. Nothing was done about it, they didn't change me to another room. So I was stuck in a sweatbox room. To add insult to injury the room was full of mosquitoes. Got zero sleep and was eaten alive. The hotel looks like it was built in 1980 and has had zero maintenance since then! Just another SHA scam hotel. Avoid it like the plague!
4.3 Premier Main Wing (Inter)
긍정적
- Central location in Pattay. Good transport organized.
Ok place to stay for quarenteen, but not a hotel too choose for holiday.............................
4.4 Premier main wing - Double Bed 1 pax (Inter)
긍정적
네거티브
- The terrace
- The view
- Size of room
- Internet
- Cleanliness
- Dinner is too early served
If staying long quarantine : Food is simple thaifood but good portions and the second week of the long quarantine you get tired of the food
Good service from hotel for buying things needed
Rent a micowave from hotel!
4.4 Premier Main Wing
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice room with big balocy and pool view
- Can not go out side the room after SWAB 1
I really recommend this hotel for your quarantine, good food, good Wifi 24 hrs. Khun Joy Manager very nice and warm welcome. You will get all what you want. Food delivery too.,
2.8 Premier Main Wing
긍정적
- No microvave too warm the food
serving the food hot at some strange times and most were served lukewarm, otherwise fine according to the conditions, however, lack of cleaning, and very monotonous meal plan
2.3 Premier Main Wing
긍정적
네거티브
- Lucky that the room has a balcony
- 3 times per day meals are served cold.
- No international TV channels, only Thai Channels
The hotel has been worn-out and badly in need of renovation.
The issue of getting hot meals served cold can be mitigated by providing a microwave in each room, which is normally standard in a 3 star hotel
Fungus on the outside walls.
Shower/bathtub is sloped in the wrong direction so floor was flooded after taking a shower
5.0 Premier Main Wing
긍정적
Thank you team Tropicana for making my ASQ stay pass quickly and comfortable.
Very happy
Hope to see you again
4.7 Premier Main Wing
긍정적
네거티브
- 상당히
- 예쁜 정원
- 푸짐한 야채수프🤩
- 친절한 직원
- 상냥하고 전문적인 간호사
자가격리 때문에 조금 걱정했는데 빨리 지나가고 즐거운 시간 보냈습니다.
나는 여기서 내 생일을 보냈고 직원들이 내 문 앞에서 노래를 부르고 친구들이 주문한 케이크를 나에게 가져다주는 것에 의해 눈을 떴습니다.
너무 감동받았어요. 오늘을 특별하게 만들어주셔서 감사합니다🙏
정원은 매우 아름답고 고요하며 정원사들이 그들의 일을 사랑한다는 것을 알 수 있습니다. 코코넛 감사합니다 😎
검역하기 딱 좋은 호텔인 것 같아요.
3.8 Premier Main Wing
긍정적
네거티브
- 정원과 수영장 전망이 매우 쾌적하고 객실이 매우 편안합니다.
- THB 34,000로 표시된 가격은 구식입니다. 37,000원입니다.
- 3번의 PCR 검사는 불필요한 고비용의 일부입니다.
매우 고품질의 값비싼 플라스틱으로 포장된 식품. 음식 자체에 좀 더 투자해야 합니다.
4.5 Premier Main Wing
깨끗한 객실, 깨끗한 욕실, 매일 선택할 수 있는 맛있는 음식. 좋은 서비스 직원 쇼핑 서비스 식수는 14일 격리 기간 동안 제공됩니다.
4.4 Premier Main Wing
긍정적 네거티브
- 큰 파일을 업로드하려면 인터넷이 약간 느리지만 Netflix에서는 매우 원활합니다.
이 호텔에 처음 머무를 때 DAN in Man https://youtu.be/DbhBMLkLrh8의 VDO 리뷰에서 이 호텔을 선택합니다. 그는 우리가 발코니 공간이 있는 큰 방에 매우 좋은 가격에 머물 수 있음을 보여줍니다. 제한된 예산으로 이 호텔을 디자인합니다. 호텔 직원은 매우 친절했고 ALQ 프로세스를 적용하는 방법을 안내했습니다. 첫 번째 식사는 치킨 누들이었다. 아주 좋아, 나는 그것을 좋아한다. 우리는 또한 할인된 가격으로 호텔에서 알라 카트를 주문할 수 있습니다. 우리는 간호사와의 의사 소통을 위해 회선 회의를 사용합니다. 밤에는 호텔이 매우 조용해서 잠자기에 좋습니다. 매일 아침 같은 직원이 BF에 전화하는 시간을 노크합니다. 하루 종일 침대에서 Netflix(인도네시아 계정)를 보고 먹고 자고 .. 이 호텔을 사랑하고 머물 것을 권장합니다.
1.2 Premier Main Wing
긍정적 네거티브
- 음식은 당신이 지불하는 것에 비해 끔찍합니다. 저렴한 빵, 가짜 주스, 소량, 그리고 옵션이 많지 않습니다. 서양 음식은 태국 스타일입니다. 당신이 지불하는 가격이 가치가 없습니다. (제 친구는 그랜드벨라호텔에 묵고 있는데 다양하고 맛있는 음식을 많이 먹고 검역비도 저렴합니다.)
- 방이 너무 낡았고 가구가 헐거워졌습니다.
- 인터넷 연결이 항상 끊깁니다. 매우 열악한 인터넷 연결.
호텔은 그들의 방이 14일 격리 기간 동안 34,000바트라고 광고했지만 사실이 아닙니다. 실제 가격은 공항에서 2,000바트를 제외한 37,000바트입니다. 얼마나 찢어!
4.3 Premier Main Wing
파타야의 트로피카나 호텔은 작년 12 월에 제 약혼자가 도착했을 때 최고 였는데, 그는 14 일간의 검역을 위해이 호텔을 선택했고, 그는 물건, 음식, 그리고 당신이 머무는 것을 즐기는 지 확인하는 방법에 정말 만족했습니다. 체온을 확인하고 면봉을 만들기 위해 방문하는 것이 정말 좋습니다 .. 태국에 오기 전에 약혼자가 아주 좋은 경험을했기 때문에 같은 호텔에 머물라고 말했습니다. 그래서 생각하지 않고 동의하고 마침내 나는 물론 모든 서류와 함께 태국에 입국했고 여기에있어서 정말 기쁩니다. 방은 멋지다. 욕실도 멋지고 커도 커 보인다. 휴식을 취할 수있는 자신의 테라스가 있고 필요하다면 다른 것들은 당신을 도울 것입니다 .. 호텔 매니저가 정말 친절합니다 ..
태국, 특히 파타야를 방문하고 싶은 사람이 있다면 격리 호텔 인 Tropicana를 예약해야합니다. 기꺼이 도와 드리겠습니다.
필리핀 출신의
5.0 Premier main wing
긍정적
- 수영장 정원 수준의 객실은 환상적입니다! 당신은 자유롭게! 잠기지 않았습니다! 넓은 발코니에서 수영장 / 정원까지 걸어 갈 수 있습니다.
이것은 나의 두 번째 ASQ / ALQ 경험이었습니다. Tropicana 호텔에서의 숙박은 환상적이었습니다. 첫 번째 covid 테스트 후 수영장 / 정원 지역 마녀에 갈 수 있으며 자신의 발코니에서 들어갈 수 있습니다. 음식은 맛있었고 태국 음식과 서양 음식을 다양하게 선택할 수 있습니다. 전날 주문한 마녀는 하루에 세 끼를 얻습니다. 방은 방콕 스위트만큼 크지는 않았지만 개인 야외 공간 때문에 더 크게 느꼈습니다. 이 ALQ를 모든 사람에게 추천합니다! 16 일 체류는 매우 빠르게 진행되었습니다!