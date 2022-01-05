Nothing

Bad service

Broken A/C

Poor quality food

Booked SHA Plus. Even though I emailed the hotel 24 hours before my arrival, to reconfirm my flight arrival time, the driver was still an hour late . Upon arrival at the hotel I was treated like an infected prisoner. Can't these people realize, that the lowest Covid threat to anyone are arriving passengers? Went in the room, and found that the air conditioning didn't work. Called reception to inform them, who said that they would send someone to come and check. A guy came, pushed the buttons on the control(as if I didn't know how it worked), but it didn't work and he left. Nothing was done about it, they didn't change me to another room. So I was stuck in a sweatbox room. To add insult to injury the room was full of mosquitoes. Got zero sleep and was eaten alive. The hotel looks like it was built in 1980 and has had zero maintenance since then! Just another SHA scam hotel. Avoid it like the plague!