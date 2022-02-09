รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 144 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 23 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Boutique Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Boutique Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Twin Room 24 m² ฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

พื้นที่ทำงาน

Set in Pattaya South, 500 metres from Pattaya Beach, Boutique Hotel offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge. Featuring a garden, the 4-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. All guest rooms in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV. Buffet and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at Boutique Hotel. The accommodation offers 4-star accommodation with an indoor pool and sun terrace. Popular points of interest near Boutique Hotel include Cosy Beach, Walking Street Pattaya and Pattaya - Hua Hin Ferry. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 46 km from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง