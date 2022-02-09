PATTAYA TEST & GO

Boutique Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.2
waardering met
11 reviews
February 9, 2022
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 144 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 24
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Internet - wifi
  • Werkruimte

Set in Pattaya South, 500 metres from Pattaya Beach, Boutique Hotel offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge. Featuring a garden, the 4-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. All guest rooms in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV. Buffet and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at Boutique Hotel. The accommodation offers 4-star accommodation with an indoor pool and sun terrace. Popular points of interest near Boutique Hotel include Cosy Beach, Walking Street Pattaya and Pattaya - Hua Hin Ferry. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 46 km from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

Adres / kaart

272 Moo 10 Nongprue, Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

