PATTAYA TEST & GO

Boutique Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.2
note avec
11 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 144 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 23 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Boutique Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Boutique Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 24
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Internet - Wifi
  • Espace de travail

Set in Pattaya South, 500 metres from Pattaya Beach, Boutique Hotel offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge. Featuring a garden, the 4-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. All guest rooms in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV. Buffet and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at Boutique Hotel. The accommodation offers 4-star accommodation with an indoor pool and sun terrace. Popular points of interest near Boutique Hotel include Cosy Beach, Walking Street Pattaya and Pattaya - Hua Hin Ferry. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 46 km from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

VOIR TOUS LES H HOTELTELS AQ
Recherchez parmi les 180+ hôtels AQ
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Boutique Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Boutique Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

272 Moo 10 Nongprue, Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Hôtels partenaires

ASTER Hotel & Résidence
8.4
note avec
504 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Meilleur Bella Pattaya
7.7
note avec
173 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J Inspired Hotel Pattaya
8.4
note avec
1261 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

L'hôtel Beverly Pattaya
7
note avec
924 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Citrus Grande Pattaya
7
note avec
216 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Siam Bayshore
8.2
note avec
938 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Avani Pattaya Resort
8.8
note avec
452 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amber Hotel Pattaya
8.5
note avec
1532 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bella Express
6.9
note avec
81 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Bella Pattaya
7.8
note avec
191 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Tropicana Pattaya
6.5
note avec
68 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU