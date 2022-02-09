총 AQ 호텔 객실 144 침실 파트너 병원 Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 23 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Boutique Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Boutique Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Twin Room 24 m² ฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 인터넷-Wi-Fi

작업 공간

Set in Pattaya South, 500 metres from Pattaya Beach, Boutique Hotel offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge. Featuring a garden, the 4-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. All guest rooms in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV. Buffet and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at Boutique Hotel. The accommodation offers 4-star accommodation with an indoor pool and sun terrace. Popular points of interest near Boutique Hotel include Cosy Beach, Walking Street Pattaya and Pattaya - Hua Hin Ferry. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 46 km from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

모든 AQ 호텔 보기 180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색