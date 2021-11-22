รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 50 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Banglamung Hospital
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ วิลล่าสวยเมโทรพัทยา อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ วิลล่าสวยเมโทรพัทยา จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
โรงแรมเบลล่าวิลล่าเมโทรตั้งอยู่ในพัทยาเหนือพัทยาเป็นตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับนักเดินทาง โรงแรมระดับ 3 ดาวแห่งนี้อยู่ห่างออกไปเพียง 120 กม. นอกจากนี้ยังอยู่ไม่ไกลจาก Dhevanrana Spa, สถานกงสุลกิตติมศักดิ์สวีเดน, วงเวียนปลาโลมา
Bella Villa Metro Hotel มีบริการที่ไร้ที่ติและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จำเป็นทั้งหมดเพื่อเติมพลังให้กับนักเดินทาง ผู้เข้าพักจะได้รับความสะดวกสบายอย่างเต็มที่ด้วยบริการและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกต่างๆที่ดีพร้อมที่สุด ณ ที่พักแห่งนี้ผู้เข้าพักจะเพลิดเพลินกับสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกระดับท็อปคลาสเช่นฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, แผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมง, ห้องเก็บกระเป๋า, Wi-Fi ในพื้นที่สาธารณะ, ที่จอดรถ
ก้าวเข้าไปในห้องที่น่าดึงดูดใจหนึ่งใน 53 ห้องและหลีกหนีความตึงเครียดในวันด้วยสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่หลากหลายเช่นอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย (ไม่เสียค่าใช้จ่าย), ห้องปลอดบุหรี่, เครื่องปรับอากาศ, โต๊ะเขียนหนังสือ, มินิบาร์ซึ่งมีอยู่ในบางห้อง ศูนย์ฟิตเนสสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งบริการนวดของโรงแรมเป็นสถานที่ที่ดีเยี่ยมในการพักผ่อนและผ่อนคลายหลังจากวันที่วุ่นวาย ด้วยที่ตั้งที่ดีเยียมและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ลงตัว Bella Villa Metro Hotel จึงน่าพึงพอใจในหลาย ๆ ด้าน
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR tests 3 time for 14 days / 2 time for 10 and 7 days
- ผลตรวจ COVID-19 กับแพทย์รพ. บางละมุงทาง tele-medicine / โทรศัพท์
- การประเมินเบื้องต้นและให้คำปรึกษากับโรงพยาบาลบางละมุงโดยการแพทย์ทางไกล
- เครื่องวัดอุณหภูมิดิจิตอล
- การตรวจสุขภาพประจำวันพร้อมการดูแลของพยาบาล
- บริการรถพยาบาลฟรีตลอด 24 ชม. ทุกวันในกรณีฉุกเฉิน
- ฟรี 3 มื้อต่อวัน (จากเมนูที่เลือก)
- น้ำดื่ม 1.5 ลิตร 2 ขวด
- ฟรีรถรับส่งจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิและดอนเมืองไปยังโรงแรม
- สมาร์ททีวี 32" (พอร์ต HDMI)
- อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูง
- อาบน้ำเหนืออ่างอาบน้ำ
- ไมโครเวฟกาต้มน้ำไฟฟ้าตู้นิรภัย
- เช่าจักรยานเครื่องเขียน 2,000 บาท
- เสื่อโยคะฟรี (ตามคำขอ)
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- จำกัดสัมภาระ: ไม่เกิน 2 ใบ ตามรายละเอียดด้านล่าง
- (1.ขนาด 30 นิ้ว และ กระเป๋าถือ 1 ใบ )/ท่าน )
- ค่าธรรมเนียมสัมภาระเพิ่มเติม 200 บาทต่อสัมภาระหนึ่งใบ
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 7 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ วิลล่าสวยเมโทรพัทยา
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ วิลล่าสวยเมโทรพัทยาดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
3.8 Deluxe Sea View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nice view
- Quiet area
- WiFi
- Service very friendly
- Nothing … only there one night
I would stay there again…..
very comfortable with big balcony
Service very hulp Friendly
😊😊😊😊
4.1 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Airport Transportation
- Balcony
- Internet perfectly fine
- Dishes and utensils
- Plenty of water
- Microwave and fridge
- Hot Water pot
- Essentials
- Decent food and variety (too much food)
- Cordial staff
- One hour rooftop after first negative result
Keep in mind what you need for 7, 10 or 14 day quarantine. You can't go anywhere.
I suggest an ocean view balcony. Food was fine although too much. I was comfortable and 7 days passed quickly. I also suggest you hit the duty free before arriving Thailand. Efficient and friendly airport transportation. TV sucked but if you have a VPN, so what. I would consider staying here again n'avec quarantine.
4.1 Deluxe Sea View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- the ability to sit on the balcony with fresh air and a fantastic view time literally drifted past
- on a few occasions wifi was a little intermittent
I couldn’t recommend this hotel more, great variety of meals all too large a portion, the open balcony with wonderful views over Koh Larn and Pattaya with a fantastic sea breeze allowed me to turn of the air conditioning, the room was of a size that meant I could get several thousand steps in each day, bed was comfortable, wifi great sometimes a little intermittent, simple rest and up and running, out of all the meals i had one dodgy one which is better odds when im normally in Pattaya, i would definitely stay here in normal times
3.5 Deluxe Sea View
overall: price (40k) - performance is right here. Outlook priceless. 3 oversized servings of food every day, each with 3 variations to choose from.
Internet 30 mb without interruption, Firestick recommended. TV only 32 "
Room fully equipped
It's 1505, 5 floor, food is very good but too much. Room have everything what you need. Salt pepper Maggi fish sauce, fridge full withnwater and soft drinks,. Dishwasher, dish for cooking, microwave, bath set, brush, toothpaste, showergel, garbidge bins. Nothing to buy extra
Ordered only Pepsi Max and condensed milk for coffee through Grab. Instant coffee brought from Korea, Nespresso tea dairy cream sugar available, but whether it is refilled: no idea
room 45 square meters and not 55 as stated, absolutely sufficient. warm / hot water without limit, no water heater!
Bella Villa Metro, Naklua Road at the roundabout, my recommendation !!!
there are still 32 sqm rooms all with a sea view
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
- อาหารที่ดีและมากมาย
- อินเตอร์เน็ตไร้สายที่ดีเยี่ยม
- เงียบและสงบมาก
- น้ำร้อนสุดสำหรับอาบน้ำและอาบน้ำ
- พนักงานที่เป็นมิตรที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
- รวมบริการรับส่งสนามบินตรงเวลา..เร็วที่สุดที่ฉันเคยไปพัทยา
- ไมโครเวฟมีประโยชน์มากในการอุ่นอาหารถ้าคุณไม่หิวทันที
เวลาผ่านไปอย่างรวดเร็ว อาหารอร่อยมากมาย..ฉันดูเหมือนจะกินทั้งวัน. ฉันเลือกอาหารเช้าแบบอเมริกันที่เต็มอิ่ม และอาหารไทยอร่อยๆ สำหรับมื้ออื่นๆ
แนะนำให้คุณสั่งเฉพาะเมนูของสัปดาห์แรก แล้วดูสิ่งที่คุณชอบสั่งตัวเลือกในสัปดาห์ที่ 2
ขอแนะนำให้คุณมีโครงการบางอย่างเพื่อให้เวลาผ่านไปอย่างรวดเร็ว ไวไฟดีมาก ..ฉันอยู่บนชั้น 5
3.9 Superior Room
ระเบียงและวิวทะเลช่วยให้ฉันผ่านพ้น 14 วันไปได้ พนักงานมีความเป็นมิตรและพร้อมที่จะช่วยเหลือ
3.8 Superior Sea View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ของกินเยอะ มื้อใหญ่ และเปลี่ยนได้ทุกวัน
วิวทะเลที่ดีพร้อมอาหารเพื่อสุขภาพทุกวัน
บริการดีค่ะ (ส่งของทุกวันค่ะ)
ขอบคุณมาก.