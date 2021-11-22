총 AQ 호텔 객실 50 침실
파타야 북부 파타야에 위치한 벨라 빌라 메트로 호텔은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 이 3 성급 호텔은 공항에서 120km 거리에있어 쉽게 접근하실 수 있습니다. 호텔에서 손님들의 즐거운 관광을 위해 도시 최고의 명소를 소개합니다 : 데반라나 스파, 스웨덴 명예 영사관, 돌핀 서클.
벨라 빌라 메트로 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 호텔의 편의 시설 중에는 전 객실 무료 와이파이, 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 여행 가방 보관, 와이파이 (공공 장소), 주차장 등이 있습니다.
본 숙소에서 머무는 동안 고급 객실 시설을 경험할 수 있으며, 일부 객실에 구비 된 무선 인터넷 (무료), 금연 객실, 에어컨, 책상, 미니 바 등은 투숙객의 긴 하루 후 재충전에 도움을줍니다. 바쁜 날을 보낸 여러분의 긴장을 풀수 있도록 피트니스 센터, 실외 수영장, 마사지 같은 시설을 제공합니다. 벨라 빌라 메트로 호텔의 전문적인 서비스와 다양한 특징의 매력적인 조합을 발견하실 수 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR tests 3 time for 14 days / 2 time for 10 and 7 days
- 방 라뭉 병원 의사와 원격 진료 / 전화를 통한 COVID-19 검사 결과
- 원격 진료를 통한 방 라뭉 병원과의 초기 평가 및 상담
- 디지털 온도계
- 간호사 감독을 통한 일일 건강 모니터링
- 응급 상황 발생시 매일 24 시간 무료 구급차 서비스
- 1 일 3 식 무료 (선택 메뉴)
- 식수 1.5 리터, 2 병
- 수완 나품 및 돈 므앙 공항에서 호텔까지 무료 교통편
- 스마트 TV 32"(HDMI 포트)
- 고속 인터넷
- 욕조에 샤워
- 전자 레인지, 전기 주전자, 금고
- 고정 자전거 대여 2,000 바트
- 무료 요가 매트 (요청시)
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- 수하물 제한: 아래 세부 정보와 같이 2개를 초과하지 않습니다.
- (1.크기 30인치 및 1개의 휴대용 수하물)/인
- 추가 수하물 요금은 수하물당 THB 200입니다.
3.8 Deluxe Sea View
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice view
- Quiet area
- WiFi
- Service very friendly
- Nothing … only there one night
I would stay there again…..
very comfortable with big balcony
Service very hulp Friendly
😊😊😊😊
4.1 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Airport Transportation
- Balcony
- Internet perfectly fine
- Dishes and utensils
- Plenty of water
- Microwave and fridge
- Hot Water pot
- Essentials
- Decent food and variety (too much food)
- Cordial staff
- One hour rooftop after first negative result
Keep in mind what you need for 7, 10 or 14 day quarantine. You can't go anywhere.
I suggest an ocean view balcony. Food was fine although too much. I was comfortable and 7 days passed quickly. I also suggest you hit the duty free before arriving Thailand. Efficient and friendly airport transportation. TV sucked but if you have a VPN, so what. I would consider staying here again n'avec quarantine.
4.1 Deluxe Sea View
긍정적
네거티브
- the ability to sit on the balcony with fresh air and a fantastic view time literally drifted past
- on a few occasions wifi was a little intermittent
I couldn’t recommend this hotel more, great variety of meals all too large a portion, the open balcony with wonderful views over Koh Larn and Pattaya with a fantastic sea breeze allowed me to turn of the air conditioning, the room was of a size that meant I could get several thousand steps in each day, bed was comfortable, wifi great sometimes a little intermittent, simple rest and up and running, out of all the meals i had one dodgy one which is better odds when im normally in Pattaya, i would definitely stay here in normal times
3.5 Deluxe Sea View
overall: price (40k) - performance is right here. Outlook priceless. 3 oversized servings of food every day, each with 3 variations to choose from.
Internet 30 mb without interruption, Firestick recommended. TV only 32 "
Room fully equipped
It's 1505, 5 floor, food is very good but too much. Room have everything what you need. Salt pepper Maggi fish sauce, fridge full withnwater and soft drinks,. Dishwasher, dish for cooking, microwave, bath set, brush, toothpaste, showergel, garbidge bins. Nothing to buy extra
Ordered only Pepsi Max and condensed milk for coffee through Grab. Instant coffee brought from Korea, Nespresso tea dairy cream sugar available, but whether it is refilled: no idea
room 45 square meters and not 55 as stated, absolutely sufficient. warm / hot water without limit, no water heater!
Bella Villa Metro, Naklua Road at the roundabout, my recommendation !!!
there are still 32 sqm rooms all with a sea view
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적
- 좋은 음식과 그것의 많음.
- 우수한 와이파이.
- 매우 조용하고 평화로운.
- 샤워와 목욕을위한 슈퍼 뜨거운 물.
- 효율적인 친절한 직원.
- 정시 공항 교통편이 포함되어 있습니다. 지금까지 파타야에 도착한 것 중 가장 빠릅니다.
- 전자레인지는 배가 고프지 않을 때 음식을 데울 때 매우 유용합니다.
시간은 빨리 흘렀다. 맛있는 음식이 가득.. 하루 종일 먹는 것 같았습니다. 나는 매우 배부른 미국식 아침 식사를 선택하고 다른 식사로는 맛있는 태국 음식을 선택했습니다.
첫 번째 주 메뉴 선택 항목만 주문하고 두 번째 주 선택 항목을 주문할 것을 제안합니다.
시간이 빨리 갈 수 있도록 일종의 프로젝트를 제안하십시오. 와이파이는 아주 좋았습니다.. 저는 5층에 있었습니다.
3.9 Superior Room
발코니와 바다 전망이 14일을 버틸 수 있도록 도왔습니다. 직원들은 친절했고 도울 준비가 되어 있었습니다.
3.8 Superior Sea View
긍정적
네거티브
- 많은 음식, 푸짐한 식사, 매일 바뀔 수 있습니다.
건강한 음식과 함께 좋은 바다 전망.
서비스가 좋습니다(매일 배달에서 내 항목 보내기).
매우 감사합니다.