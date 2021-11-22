overall: price (40k) - performance is right here. Outlook priceless. 3 oversized servings of food every day, each with 3 variations to choose from. Internet 30 mb without interruption, Firestick recommended. TV only 32 "

Room fully equipped

It's 1505, 5 floor, food is very good but too much. Room have everything what you need. Salt pepper Maggi fish sauce, fridge full withnwater and soft drinks,. Dishwasher, dish for cooking, microwave, bath set, brush, toothpaste, showergel, garbidge bins. Nothing to buy extra

Ordered only Pepsi Max and condensed milk for coffee through Grab. Instant coffee brought from Korea, Nespresso tea dairy cream sugar available, but whether it is refilled: no idea

room 45 square meters and not 55 as stated, absolutely sufficient. warm / hot water without limit, no water heater!

Bella Villa Metro, Naklua Road at the roundabout, my recommendation !!!

there are still 32 sqm rooms all with a sea view