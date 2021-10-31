普吉岛拉瓦达景观酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Sea View 20m²
฿13,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
豪华海景 42m²
฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
如果您正在寻找一家位于普吉岛的便利酒店，The View Rawada Resort & Spa 就是您的最佳选择。距离市中心仅 12.00 公里，60 分钟内即可抵达机场。从酒店可轻松前往普吉岛兰花农场、普吉岛体育和网球俱乐部、普吉岛射击场等城市的众多景点和地标。 The View Rawada Resort & Spa还提供多种设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。 The View Rawada Resort & Spa 拥有 69 间卧室。所有客房均布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、私人游泳池、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、漩涡浴缸、非吸烟客房等舒适设施。酒店的热水浴池、健身中心、桑拿浴室、高尔夫球场（3 公里以内）、室外游泳池是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 The View Rawada Resort & Spa 成为您在普吉岛享受逗留的完美基地。
3.9 Deluxe Sea View
Hotel is lovely and clean, easy check in and very helpful. There is no food being served which isn't what i'd expect from a sandbox hotel and especially one that is in a location such as this one.
4.3 Standard Sea View
- Great value, nice views and location
The View Rawada in Rawai were very easy and helpful right from the start of the booking stage which took the stress away. Nice location with views over Chalong bay etc. and nice pool. Very good price for the quality. Very good staff and rooms cleaned every day. Would recommend not just for SHA but for a normal stay when the time comes. Definately recommended