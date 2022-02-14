PHUKET TEST & GO

极乐世界公寓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
通过
151条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
The Elysium Residence - Image 0
The Elysium Residence - Image 1
The Elysium Residence - Image 2
The Elysium Residence - Image 3
The Elysium Residence - Image 4
The Elysium Residence - Image 5
+36 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Elysium Residence 坐落在查龙的中心地带，是探索普吉岛的理想下榻之地。这家三星级酒店距离机场仅咫尺之遥。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种一流的设施，例如每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务、所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、自助洗衣店。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。在部分客房内，客人可以找到液晶电视/等离子屏幕、额外的浴室、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。 Elysium Residence 是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是极乐世界公寓的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 极乐世界公寓
查看所有评论

地址/地图

87/63 Chao Fah Tawan Tok Road, Soi Jaofa 45, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡萨贝拉普吉岛
8.7

68 评论
฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6

29 评论
฿-1
普吉岛拉瓦达景观酒店
7.7

119 评论
฿-1
蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心
9.2

1 评论
฿-1
可可维尔普吉岛度假村
8.9

207 评论
฿-1
蓝色酒店
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU