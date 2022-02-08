PHUKET TEST & GO

可可维尔普吉岛度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
通过
207条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult
标准间 18
฿14,790 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,480 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
豪华房 50
฿16,890 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,550 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,680 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,540 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,670 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
豪华房 60
฿18,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿145,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,480 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿89,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,870 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
最大值 1 Adult
豪华客房 85
฿21,790 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,480 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,370 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 工作空间

这家位于普吉岛南部山顶的酒店是周末安静度假的完美目的地，紧邻查龙寺，可俯瞰查龙湾的翡翠蓝海水，查龙湾是镇上最干净、最安静的海滩之一。从这里驱车 10 分钟即可到达普吉镇中心、奈函海滩、Phromthep 角和查龙海滩本身。除了其轻松的氛围，想要出去冒险的客人也可以这样做，因为查龙湾以其水上运动而闻名，尤其是游艇，因为其粘稠的泥浆适合停泊船只。海湾沿岸还可以找到一些最令人垂涎的当地菜肴和海鲜菜肴。在阳光下度过一天之后，没有什么比在室外游泳池畅游或在酒店内的客厅享受放松按摩更好的了。普吉岛可可维尔度假村拥有舒适而实用的舒适客房，物超所值。

10/23-30 Soi Ta-iad, Moo 5, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

