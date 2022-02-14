PHUKET TEST & GO

The Elysium Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
151 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
The Elysium Residence - Image 0
The Elysium Residence - Image 1
The Elysium Residence - Image 2
The Elysium Residence - Image 3
The Elysium Residence - Image 4
The Elysium Residence - Image 5
+36 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Chalong, The Elysium Residence is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. Only away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, taxi service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Elysium Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Elysium Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Elysium Residence
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

87/63 Chao Fah Tawan Tok Road, Soi Jaofa 45, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
rating with
68 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
The View Rawada Phuket
7.7
rating with
119 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa
8.4
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
rating with
50 reviews
From ฿-1
Cocoville Phuket Resort
8.9
rating with
207 reviews
From ฿-1
The Blue Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU