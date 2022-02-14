The Elysium Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Chalong, The Elysium Residence is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. Only away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, taxi service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Elysium Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.