PHUKET TEST & GO

可可度假普吉岛度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
62条评论进行评分
更新于 February 26, 2022
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 0
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 1
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 2
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 3
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 4
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 5
+27 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non Refundable

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
标准间 25
฿15,966 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,152 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,276 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,538 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 允许健身
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
豪华房 42
฿17,562 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,030 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,064 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,732 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,766 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,830 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 允许健身
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 游泳池
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
Luxury Room 52
฿21,090 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,550 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,740 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
家庭房 75
฿26,970 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,440 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,420 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,110 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 游泳池

游览普吉岛时，您会在 Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa 感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。这家 3 星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 13.5 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种顶级设施，例如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁、厨房、自助洗衣店、24 小时保安。走进 45 间温馨的客房之一，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、衣架、镜子、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费），可在一些房间。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如瑜伽室、健身中心、室外游泳池、按摩、日光浴室。在 Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa 享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是可可度假普吉岛度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 可可度假普吉岛度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

19/27 Moo 4, Chalong, Muang, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

可可维尔普吉岛度假村
8.9

207 评论
฿-1
蓝色酒店
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
卡萨贝拉普吉岛
8.7

68 评论
฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6

29 评论
฿-1
巴巴屋普吉岛酒店
8.2

431 评论
฿-1
普吉岛昭华华美达广场酒店
8.4

59 评论
฿-1
近期普吉算盘
7.5

27 评论
฿-1
普吉岛拉瓦达景观酒店
7.7

119 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU