可可度假普吉岛度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non Refundable
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
标准间 25m²
฿15,966 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,152 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,276 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,538 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
豪华房 42m²
฿17,562 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,030 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,064 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,732 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,766 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,830 - 5th Day Test & Go
Luxury Room 52m²
฿21,090 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,550 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,740 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 允许健身
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
家庭房 75m²
฿26,970 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,440 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,420 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,110 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
游览普吉岛时，您会在 Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa 感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。这家 3 星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 13.5 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种顶级设施，例如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁、厨房、自助洗衣店、24 小时保安。走进 45 间温馨的客房之一，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、衣架、镜子、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费），可在一些房间。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如瑜伽室、健身中心、室外游泳池、按摩、日光浴室。在 Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa 享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。
