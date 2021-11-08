PHUKET TEST & GO

シーパールビーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8

1レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 0
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 2
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 3
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 4
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 5
+13 写真
2 レビュー

パウダーホワイトの砂とクリスタルブルーの海に身を包むことを夢見ていますか？大都会からの脱出、すべてに近い。太陽、海、砂の熱帯のオアシスがシーパールビーチリゾートです。パトンの白い砂浜とアンダマン海のきらめく水から歩いてすぐ-ショッピングパラダイスまで徒歩圏内。このリゾートには、ミニバー、コーヒー/ティーメーカー、フラットスクリーンテレビ、バスローブ、リゾート全体での無料Wi-Fiを含むすべてのモダンな設備を備えた60室の客室があります。素晴らしい海の景色を望む屋外プールに浸かり、ビーチの真向かいにあるカフェテラスでお食事をお楽しみください。

アメニティ/機能

  • ビーチへのアクセス、無料Wi-Fi、個別のエアコン、フィットネスセンター、スイミングプール、セブンイレブン近く
スコア
3.6/5
とても良い
に基づく 2 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
1
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
🇳🇴freydis wessel

でレビュー 08/11/2021
に到着しました 29/10/2021
4.3 Superior Twin
ポジティブ     
  • Nice staff. Close to beach and store

We think the gouverment have done a good job. We felt safe and taken good care of. People here are nice. Weather is good

🇩🇪Rainer Emil Max Roth

でレビュー 27/09/2021
に到着しました 19/09/2021
2.9 Ocean View King
ポジティブ     
  • Location right across the beach
  • Big size room 40 qm
  • Large balcony with ocean view
  • Friendly staff
  • Big 7/11 shop right next door
ネガ
  • The room wasn't roughly cleaned when I arrived
  • English TV channels very limited
  • Restaurant was closed at least the first 6 days
  • The rooftop coffee/bar closed

So far I'm quite pleased that I choose this hotel. I would recommend this hotel to anybody except families with small children because there is nothing for them to play with. People with very high expectations should look for a more expensive place.

住所/地図

42/1-10,30 Taweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

