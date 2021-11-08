Location right across the beach

Big size room 40 qm

Large balcony with ocean view

Friendly staff

Big 7/11 shop right next door

The room wasn't roughly cleaned when I arrived

English TV channels very limited

Restaurant was closed at least the first 6 days

The rooftop coffee/bar closed

So far I'm quite pleased that I choose this hotel. I would recommend this hotel to anybody except families with small children because there is nothing for them to play with. People with very high expectations should look for a more expensive place.