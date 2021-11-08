Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 20最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にシーパールビーチリゾート 直接連絡し、 シーパールビーチリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。
パウダーホワイトの砂とクリスタルブルーの海に身を包むことを夢見ていますか？大都会からの脱出、すべてに近い。太陽、海、砂の熱帯のオアシスがシーパールビーチリゾートです。パトンの白い砂浜とアンダマン海のきらめく水から歩いてすぐ-ショッピングパラダイスまで徒歩圏内。このリゾートには、ミニバー、コーヒー/ティーメーカー、フラットスクリーンテレビ、バスローブ、リゾート全体での無料Wi-Fiを含むすべてのモダンな設備を備えた60室の客室があります。素晴らしい海の景色を望む屋外プールに浸かり、ビーチの真向かいにあるカフェテラスでお食事をお楽しみください。
アメニティ/機能
- ビーチへのアクセス、無料Wi-Fi、個別のエアコン、フィットネスセンター、スイミングプール、セブンイレブン近く
シーパールビーチリゾート
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す シーパールビーチリゾートすべてのレビューを見る
4.3 Superior Twin
ポジティブ
- Nice staff. Close to beach and store
We think the gouverment have done a good job. We felt safe and taken good care of. People here are nice. Weather is good
2.9 Ocean View King
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Location right across the beach
- Big size room 40 qm
- Large balcony with ocean view
- Friendly staff
- Big 7/11 shop right next door
- The room wasn't roughly cleaned when I arrived
- English TV channels very limited
- Restaurant was closed at least the first 6 days
- The rooftop coffee/bar closed
So far I'm quite pleased that I choose this hotel. I would recommend this hotel to anybody except families with small children because there is nothing for them to play with. People with very high expectations should look for a more expensive place.