Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 20 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 씨 펄 비치 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 씨 펄 비치 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
당신은 가루 백사장과 수정처럼 푸른 바다로 자신을 둘러싸고 있는 꿈을 꾸고 있습니까? 대도시에서 탈출, 모든 것에 가깝습니다. 태양, 바다 및 모래의 열대 오아시스는 Sea Pearl Beach Resort입니다. Patong의 백사장과 Andaman Sea의 스파클링 워터에서 불과 몇 걸음 거리에 있으며 쇼핑 천국까지 짧은 도보 거리에 있습니다. 이 리조트는 미니바, 커피/차 메이커, 평면 스크린 TV, 목욕 가운을 포함한 모든 현대적인 시설을 갖춘 60개의 객실을 보유하고 있으며 리조트 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 멋진 바다 전망을 감상할 수 있는 야외 수영장에 몸을 담그고 해변 바로 맞은편에 있는 카페 테라스에서 식사를 즐겨보세요.
어메니티 / 특징
- 해변 이용, 무료 Wi-Fi, 개별 에어컨, 피트니스 센터, 수영장, Near 7-11
씨 펄 비치 리조트
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 씨 펄 비치 리조트모든 리뷰보기
4.3 Superior Twin
긍정적
- Nice staff. Close to beach and store
We think the gouverment have done a good job. We felt safe and taken good care of. People here are nice. Weather is good
2.9 Ocean View King
긍정적
네거티브
- Location right across the beach
- Big size room 40 qm
- Large balcony with ocean view
- Friendly staff
- Big 7/11 shop right next door
- The room wasn't roughly cleaned when I arrived
- English TV channels very limited
- Restaurant was closed at least the first 6 days
- The rooftop coffee/bar closed
So far I'm quite pleased that I choose this hotel. I would recommend this hotel to anybody except families with small children because there is nothing for them to play with. People with very high expectations should look for a more expensive place.