Maison Pensiri - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 24 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Maison Pensiri de manière prioritaire, et Maison Pensiri percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Hotel Refund Policy
50% deposit is non refundable. However, for the Phuket Sandbox Program, full payment is required. Another 50% credit will be refunded by voucher.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Lit Double Standard 21m²
฿9,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Chambre Standard Lits Jumeaux 22m²
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Twin bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22m²
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Machine à laver
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Double bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22m²
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Machine à laver
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Lit Double Standard avec Balcon 24m²
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Lits Jumeaux Standard avec Balcon 24m²
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Chambre Double Supérieure avec Balcon 31m²
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Studio Lit King-Size avec Kitchenette et Balcon 31m²
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Lits Jumeaux Supérieur avec Balcon 31m²
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
Pensiri House est un hôtel de style maison d'hôtes économique qui serait le choix pour les voyageurs qui doivent rester à la plage de Nai Yang, attendre le vol ou se rendre à la prochaine destination le lendemain et aussi être bénévole Soi Dog. Dépanneur au rez-de-chaussée où vous pouvez également contacter pour un service de blanchisserie et de location de motos. Sûr, calme, économique et pratique, Pensiri House est le choix parfait pour votre excellent séjour à Nai Yang Beach
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Nettoyage quotidien, service de blanchisserie et location de motos
But
4.5/5
Très bien
Basé sur 2 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Maison Pensiri
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
5.0 Standard Double Bed
Positifs
Négatifs
- Big Room, good Wi-Fi, very clean.
- Stay in the 2 Floor without Elevator 😉😂
Near the clean Long Beach. I’m walking distance. Next year I will come back again.shops and bars around.
3.9 Superior Double with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Freundlich und Hilfsbereit
Alles vorhanden an der Beach Liegestühle ,Massage ,Essen ,gute Restaurant ,Wanderwege und angebote für Surfkurse. Schöne kleine Bucht
Hôtels Test & Go proximité