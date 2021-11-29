Maison Pensiri - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Maison Pensiri de manière prioritaire, et Maison Pensiri percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy 50% deposit is non refundable. However, for the Phuket Sandbox Program, full payment is required. Another 50% credit will be refunded by voucher.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Lit Double Standard 21 m² ฿9,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿9,150 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Chambre Standard Lits Jumeaux 22 m² ฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Classic Apartment: Twin bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22 m² ฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon (accès complet)

Machine à laver OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Classic Apartment: Double bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22 m² ฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon (accès complet)

Machine à laver OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Lit Double Standard avec Balcon 24 m² ฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon (accès complet)

Internet - Wifi OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Lits Jumeaux Standard avec Balcon 24 m² ฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon (accès complet)

Internet - Wifi OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Chambre Double Supérieure avec Balcon 31 m² ฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon (accès complet)

Internet - Wifi OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Studio Lit King-Size avec Kitchenette et Balcon 31 m² ฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon (accès complet)

Four micro onde OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Lits Jumeaux Supérieur avec Balcon 31 m² ฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,550 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon (accès complet)

Pensiri House est un hôtel de style maison d'hôtes économique qui serait le choix pour les voyageurs qui doivent rester à la plage de Nai Yang, attendre le vol ou se rendre à la prochaine destination le lendemain et aussi être bénévole Soi Dog. Dépanneur au rez-de-chaussée où vous pouvez également contacter pour un service de blanchisserie et de location de motos. Sûr, calme, économique et pratique, Pensiri House est le choix parfait pour votre excellent séjour à Nai Yang Beach

Commodités / caractéristiques Nettoyage quotidien, service de blanchisserie et location de motos

