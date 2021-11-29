PHUKET TEST & GO

Maison Pensiri - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
note avec
604 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Maison Pensiri de manière prioritaire, et Maison Pensiri percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

50% deposit is non refundable. However, for the Phuket Sandbox Program, full payment is required. Another 50% credit will be refunded by voucher.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Lit Double Standard 21
฿9,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Chambre Standard Lits Jumeaux 22
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Twin bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Machine à laver
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Double bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Netflix
  • Machine à laver
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Lit Double Standard avec Balcon 24
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Lits Jumeaux Standard avec Balcon 24
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Chambre Double Supérieure avec Balcon 31
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Studio Lit King-Size avec Kitchenette et Balcon 31
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Lits Jumeaux Supérieur avec Balcon 31
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi

Pensiri House est un hôtel de style maison d'hôtes économique qui serait le choix pour les voyageurs qui doivent rester à la plage de Nai Yang, attendre le vol ou se rendre à la prochaine destination le lendemain et aussi être bénévole Soi Dog. Dépanneur au rez-de-chaussée où vous pouvez également contacter pour un service de blanchisserie et de location de motos. Sûr, calme, économique et pratique, Pensiri House est le choix parfait pour votre excellent séjour à Nai Yang Beach

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Nettoyage quotidien, service de blanchisserie et location de motos
But
4.5/5
Très bien
Basé sur 2 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
1
Très bien
1
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Maison Pensiri , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇩🇪Michael Hempel

Révisé le 29/11/2021
Arrivé le 21/11/2021
5.0 Standard Double Bed
Positifs     
  • Big Room, good Wi-Fi, very clean.
Négatifs
  • Stay in the 2 Floor without Elevator 😉😂

Near the clean Long Beach. I’m walking distance. Next year I will come back again.shops and bars around.

🇩🇪Joachim Karl Hermann Klüß

Révisé le 07/10/2021
Arrivé le 28/09/2021
3.9 Superior Double with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Freundlich und Hilfsbereit
Négatifs
  • Wetter nicht optimal

Alles vorhanden an der Beach Liegestühle ,Massage ,Essen ,gute Restaurant ,Wanderwege und angebote für Surfkurse. Schöne kleine Bucht

Adresse / Carte

112 Moo 5,Saku ,Naiyang Beach, Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Filtres populaires

