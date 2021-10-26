普吉岛芭东海滩智选假日酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) 26m²
฿10,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,880 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 洗衣机
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach Central 位于芭东海滩对面。酒店提供带私人阳台和 iPod 基座的吸烟和非吸烟客房。酒店设有室外游泳池、健身中心和免费无线网络连接。酒店距离购物和娱乐区有10分钟步行路程。酒店距离普吉镇有 25 分钟车程，距离普吉国际机场有 45 分钟车程。 Holiday Inn Express Patong 酒店的客房拥有现代装饰。每间客房都配备了有线电视、冰箱和保险箱。连接浴室提供免费洗浴用品和吹风机。 24小时前台的工作人员可以协助客人兑换外币。酒店还提供洗衣服务和商务中心。酒店内提供会议设施。客人可以从 06:00 至 10:30 在 Express Breakfast Bar 享用早餐。 Great Room Bar 酒吧的供应时间为 10:30 至 21:30。
便利设施/功能
- ROOM FEATURES
- SLEEP
- Black-out Shades
- In-room Safe
- Separate Hanging Closet
- In-Room Heating and A/C Controls
- BATHROOM/PERSONAL CARE
- Private Bathroom
- Bathroom Amenities Available
- Hair Dryer
- Separate/Walk-in Shower
- Bidet
- Separate Vanity Area
- IN-ROOM FEATURES
- Mini Refrigerator
- Coffee Maker
- Tea Maker
- Flat-screen TV
- iPod Docking Station with Clock Radio
- Work Desk with Lamp
- Desk-level Electrical Outlet
- Cable/Satellite
- Premium Channels
- Direct-dial Phone
- Phone with Voicemail
- 220AC
- 220DC
- Power Converter Available
- Electrical Adapters Available
- ADDED VALUE
- Connecting Rooms Available
- Oversized Bath Towels
- Slippers
- Complimentary Coffee/Tea Supplies
- Complimentary Bottled Water
如果您是普吉岛芭东海滩智选假日酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛芭东海滩智选假日酒店查看所有评论
4.8 Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access)
正数
负面的
- very comfortable and value for money
- did not find anything negative to report
close to the beach and shaded pool for afternoon swimming. the breakfast was great and overall very clean. very helpful staff and well organized . i really enjoyed my stay there. am missing their shaded pool a lot!!! i have enjoyedmy stay there very much.will definitely recommend the holiday inn to family and friends. The staff make the stay so welcoming.