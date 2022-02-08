PHUKET TEST & GO

Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
1396条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 0
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 2
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 3
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 4
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 5
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel以优先方式，以及Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Non refunds

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

On the popular Patong Beach, guests of Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel (SHA Plus+) get to enjoy the splendors of a beachfront location. Many dive centers and tour operators are accessible from here. A stroll from the property will bring you to Jungcelon Shopping Mall and Savoey Restaurant in about five minutes. The island's nightlife is also centered in Patong, so you are never too far from an excellent party or a dining venue. Motorbike rentals available on-site make it is easy to explore Phuket at your own pace. After a day out under the sun, you are sure to appreciate the relaxing massages that are offered at the hotel. Other features that will add to your stay include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, a poolsdie bar, 24-hour front desk and room service, as well as daily newspapers and shuttle services. All things considered, Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel (SHA Plus+) is excellently located, well appointed, and reasonably priced.

Note....

The booking is not confirm if the payment is not complet

地址/地图

3 Sawatdirak Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

