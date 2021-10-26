ホリデイインエクスプレスプーケットパトンビーチ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) 26m²
฿10,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,880 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
特徴
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 屋外施設
- 少額の預金
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
Holiday InnExpressプーケットパトンビーチセントラルはパトンビーチの向かいにあります。専用バルコニーとiPodドッキングステーションを備えた喫煙ルームと禁煙ルームを提供しています。ホテルには屋外プール、フィットネスセンター、無料Wi-Fiが備わっています。ショッピングとエンターテイメントエリアから徒歩10分です。プーケットタウンまで車で25分、プーケット国際空港から車で45分です。 Holiday Inn Express Patongの客室は、モダンな装飾が施されています。各客室にはケーブルテレビ、冷蔵庫、セーフティボックスが備わっています。専用バスルームには無料バスアメニティとヘアドライヤーが付いています。 24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフが外貨両替をお手伝いします。ホテルにはランドリーサービスとビジネスセンターもあります。館内に会議施設があります。エクスプレスブレックファーストバーで06:00から10:30まで朝食を楽しめます。 Great Room Barでは、10：30から21:30までドリンクを提供しています。
アメニティ/機能
- ROOM FEATURES
- SLEEP
- Black-out Shades
- In-room Safe
- Separate Hanging Closet
- In-Room Heating and A/C Controls
- BATHROOM/PERSONAL CARE
- Private Bathroom
- Bathroom Amenities Available
- Hair Dryer
- Separate/Walk-in Shower
- Bidet
- Separate Vanity Area
- IN-ROOM FEATURES
- Mini Refrigerator
- Coffee Maker
- Tea Maker
- Flat-screen TV
- iPod Docking Station with Clock Radio
- Work Desk with Lamp
- Desk-level Electrical Outlet
- Cable/Satellite
- Premium Channels
- Direct-dial Phone
- Phone with Voicemail
- 220AC
- 220DC
- Power Converter Available
- Electrical Adapters Available
- ADDED VALUE
- Connecting Rooms Available
- Oversized Bath Towels
- Slippers
- Complimentary Coffee/Tea Supplies
- Complimentary Bottled Water
ホリデイインエクスプレスプーケットパトンビーチ
4.8 Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- very comfortable and value for money
- did not find anything negative to report
close to the beach and shaded pool for afternoon swimming. the breakfast was great and overall very clean. very helpful staff and well organized . i really enjoyed my stay there. am missing their shaded pool a lot!!! i have enjoyedmy stay there very much.will definitely recommend the holiday inn to family and friends. The staff make the stay so welcoming.