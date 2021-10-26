ฮอลิเดย์ อินน์ เอ็กซ์เพรส ภูเก็ต ป่าตอง บีช - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) 26m²
฿10,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,880 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach Central ตั้งอยู่ตรงข้ามหาดป่าตอง ให้บริการห้องพักสำหรับผู้สูบบุหรี่และห้องปลอดบุหรี่พร้อมระเบียงส่วนตัวและแท่นวางไอพอด โรงแรมมีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง ศูนย์ออกกำลังกาย และอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย ฟรี ที่พักอยู่ห่างจากแหล่งช้อปปิ้งและสถานบันเทิงโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 10 นาที ห่างจากตัวเมืองภูเก็ต 25 นาที ห่างจากสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต 45 นาที ห้องพักที่ Holiday Inn Express Patong ได้รับการตกแต่งอย่างทันสมัย แต่ละห้องมีเคเบิลทีวี ตู้เย็น ตู้นิรภัย ห้องน้ำในตัวมีเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรีและเครื่องเป่าผม พนักงานที่แผนกต้อนรับซึ่งเปิดตลอด 24 ชม. สามารถให้ความช่วยเหลือผู้เข้าพักด้วยบริการแลกเปลี่ยนเงินตราต่างประเทศ โรงแรมยังมีบริการซักรีดและศูนย์บริการธุรกิจ มีห้องจัดประชุมในสถานที่ ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับอาหารเช้าที่ Express Breakfast Bar เวลา 06:00 น. - 10:30 น. มีบริการเครื่องดื่มที่ Great Room Bar เวลา 10:30 น.-21:30 น.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- ROOM FEATURES
- SLEEP
- Black-out Shades
- In-room Safe
- Separate Hanging Closet
- In-Room Heating and A/C Controls
- BATHROOM/PERSONAL CARE
- Private Bathroom
- Bathroom Amenities Available
- Hair Dryer
- Separate/Walk-in Shower
- Bidet
- Separate Vanity Area
- IN-ROOM FEATURES
- Mini Refrigerator
- Coffee Maker
- Tea Maker
- Flat-screen TV
- iPod Docking Station with Clock Radio
- Work Desk with Lamp
- Desk-level Electrical Outlet
- Cable/Satellite
- Premium Channels
- Direct-dial Phone
- Phone with Voicemail
- 220AC
- 220DC
- Power Converter Available
- Electrical Adapters Available
- ADDED VALUE
- Connecting Rooms Available
- Oversized Bath Towels
- Slippers
- Complimentary Coffee/Tea Supplies
- Complimentary Bottled Water
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
4.8 Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- very comfortable and value for money
- did not find anything negative to report
close to the beach and shaded pool for afternoon swimming. the breakfast was great and overall very clean. very helpful staff and well organized . i really enjoyed my stay there. am missing their shaded pool a lot!!! i have enjoyedmy stay there very much.will definitely recommend the holiday inn to family and friends. The staff make the stay so welcoming.