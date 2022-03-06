Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Free cancellation policy until 3 days before arrival. Guests would receive 100% refund if the reservation is canceled or modified up to 3 days prior to the arrival date. 100% of the booking will be charged if canceled within 3 days of arrival date.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Studio 45m²
฿26,460 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,380 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 咖啡机
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 微波
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite 65m²
฿55,797 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,571 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 咖啡机
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Grand Deluxe Suite 100m²
฿68,985 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,455 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 咖啡机
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe Pool Access Suite 100m²
฿84,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 户外设施
- 工作空间
Stay in chic, contemporary serviced apartments with all the benefits of a hotel when you make your visit to Phuket. Located on the most popular stretch of Patong, BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) is just 300 meters from the beach and surrounded by a shopping arcade, restaurant, and stores. BYD Lofts consists of spacious, one and two bedroom serviced apartments with separate bedrooms and a living room, kitchen, and large balcony - all decorated in a contemporary, urban design. The rooftop swimming pool is ideal for relaxation and sunbathing. BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) also provides an airport limousine service, a tour desk, Thai and international cuisine, boutiques, and yachting trips. Whatever the reason for your stay, BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) will make it a good one.
便利设施/功能
- Swimming Pools
- Fitness
- Restaurant
- Bar
5.0 1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite
正数
负面的
- Spacious, great light in the room with large windows
- Excellent bathroom with all necessary toiletries.
- Comfortable bed
- Desk supplied on request
- Great fridge and small kitchenette
- Good location on a quiet street, cheap laundry services nearby
- Street parking available
- View was not great but not terrible either.
- Desk was not supplied with the room (had to request it)
I enjoyed my six-night stay at BYD Lofts and would stay there again. The apartment was spacious and had everything I needed including a desk supplied on request. Great light in the suite. Restaurant and bar had a great ambience, good food, and friendly service. I liked having the Wine Connection store adjacent to the lobby. Location was good, quiet street. All in all a near perfect stay in Phuket apart from the annoying and inconvenient Day 5 COVID test, which was not BYD’s fault.
4.8 1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite
正数
负面的
- Very professional and friendly staff
- Great location
- Fairly basic selection of tv channels. Just news in four different languages. Connection to the sound system was all basic, no Bluetooth or other wireless connection. Needs an update.
Very nice place well laid out and everything you need is very close. 7-11, banks, laundry etc. Patong Beach is a five minute walk. Nice quiet soi with no disturbances.
The staff remember your name and are both friendly and professional. Air conditioner is good, nice and quiet. Bathroom was excellent good water pressure and hot water (not always the case in Thailand even in some more expensive hotels) the bed was great! Soft but not too soft, great pillows! Again, that’s not always the case in Thailand, Thai people prefer firmer mattresses.