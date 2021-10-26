PHUKET TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
2007 reviews
Updated on February 27, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) 26
฿10,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,880 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

A smart hotel located in the heart of Patong Beach, for savvy travelers looking for a relaxing island getaway experience. Only 2 minutes' walk from our hotel to Patong Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on Phuket Island, and a short distance to various popular places such as Bangla Road, Jungceylon Shopping Mall and Patong Promenade. The hotel offers quick access to all of Phuket's major shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Only 15 minutes' drive from our hotel to the historic Old Phuket Town.

Featuring 277 stylishly designed modern rooms, this hotel is the smart choice for savvy leisure travelers who are looking for the best location with the best value in a resort-style hotel on their island getaway. Start your morning with our free Express Start® Breakfast or Grab and Go option and stay connected with our free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. Relax in our spacious outdoor swimming pools or open space lounge. Get the most out of your stay with our 24-hour fitness center, and self-service laundry facility.

Amenities / Features

  • ROOM FEATURES
  • SLEEP
  • Black-out Shades
  • In-room Safe
  • Separate Hanging Closet
  • In-Room Heating and A/C Controls
  • BATHROOM/PERSONAL CARE
  • Private Bathroom
  • Bathroom Amenities Available
  • Hair Dryer
  • Separate/Walk-in Shower
  • Bidet
  • Separate Vanity Area
  • IN-ROOM FEATURES
  • Mini Refrigerator
  • Coffee Maker
  • Tea Maker
  • Flat-screen TV
  • iPod Docking Station with Clock Radio
  • Work Desk with Lamp
  • Desk-level Electrical Outlet
  • Cable/Satellite
  • Premium Channels
  • Direct-dial Phone
  • Phone with Voicemail
  • 220AC
  • 220DC
  • Power Converter Available
  • Electrical Adapters Available
  • ADDED VALUE
  • Connecting Rooms Available
  • Oversized Bath Towels
  • Slippers
  • Complimentary Coffee/Tea Supplies
  • Complimentary Bottled Water
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇿🇦Audrey

Reviewed on 26/10/2021
Arrived on 18/10/2021
4.8 Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access)
Positives
  • very comfortable and value for money
Negatives
  • did not find anything negative to report

close to the beach and shaded pool for afternoon swimming. the breakfast was great and overall very clean. very helpful staff and well organized . i really enjoyed my stay there. am missing their shaded pool a lot!!! i have enjoyedmy stay there very much.will definitely recommend the holiday inn to family and friends. The staff make the stay so welcoming.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

8 Hatpatong Rd, Kathu, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

