Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) 26 m² ฿10,290 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿7,350 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,880 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿2,940 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿1,470 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,350 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Washing Machine

Work Space

Yoga Mat

A smart hotel located in the heart of Patong Beach, for savvy travelers looking for a relaxing island getaway experience. Only 2 minutes' walk from our hotel to Patong Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on Phuket Island, and a short distance to various popular places such as Bangla Road, Jungceylon Shopping Mall and Patong Promenade. The hotel offers quick access to all of Phuket's major shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Only 15 minutes' drive from our hotel to the historic Old Phuket Town. Featuring 277 stylishly designed modern rooms, this hotel is the smart choice for savvy leisure travelers who are looking for the best location with the best value in a resort-style hotel on their island getaway. Start your morning with our free Express Start® Breakfast or Grab and Go option and stay connected with our free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. Relax in our spacious outdoor swimming pools or open space lounge. Get the most out of your stay with our 24-hour fitness center, and self-service laundry facility.

Amenities / Features ROOM FEATURES

SLEEP

Black-out Shades

In-room Safe

Separate Hanging Closet

In-Room Heating and A/C Controls

BATHROOM/PERSONAL CARE

Private Bathroom

Bathroom Amenities Available

Hair Dryer

Separate/Walk-in Shower

Bidet

Separate Vanity Area

IN-ROOM FEATURES

Mini Refrigerator

Coffee Maker

Tea Maker

Flat-screen TV

iPod Docking Station with Clock Radio

Work Desk with Lamp

Desk-level Electrical Outlet

Cable/Satellite

Premium Channels

Direct-dial Phone

Phone with Voicemail

220AC

220DC

Power Converter Available

Electrical Adapters Available

ADDED VALUE

Connecting Rooms Available

Oversized Bath Towels

Slippers

Complimentary Coffee/Tea Supplies

Complimentary Bottled Water

Score 4.8 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇿🇦 Audrey Arrived on 18/10/2021 4.8 Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) Positives very comfortable and value for money Negatives did not find anything negative to report close to the beach and shaded pool for afternoon swimming. the breakfast was great and overall very clean. very helpful staff and well organized . i really enjoyed my stay there. am missing their shaded pool a lot!!! i have enjoyedmy stay there very much.will definitely recommend the holiday inn to family and friends. The staff make the stay so welcoming.