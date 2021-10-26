PHUKET TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
waardering met
2007 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 27, 2022
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Image 0
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Image 1
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Image 2
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Image 3
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Image 4
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Image 5
+2 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult
Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) 26
฿10,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,880 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat

Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach Central ligt tegenover Patong Beach. Het biedt kamers voor rokers en niet-rokers met een eigen balkon en een iPod-dock. Het hotel is uitgerust met een buitenzwembad, een fitnesscentrum en gratis WiFi. De accommodatie ligt op 10 minuten lopen van het winkel- en uitgaansgebied. Het is 25 minuten rijden naar de stad Phuket en 45 minuten rijden van de internationale luchthaven van Phuket. De kamers van het Holiday Inn Express Patong zijn modern ingericht. Elke kamer is uitgerust met een kabel-tv, een koelkast en een kluisje. De eigen badkamer is uitgerust met gratis toiletartikelen en een haardroger. Het personeel van de 24-uursreceptie kan u helpen met het wisselen van valuta. Het hotel heeft ook een wasservice en een businesscentrum. Vergaderfaciliteiten zijn beschikbaar op het terrein. Gasten kunnen van 06:00 tot 10:30 uur genieten van het ontbijt in de Express Breakfast Bar. Drankjes worden aangeboden in de Great Room Bar van 10:30 tot 21:30 uur.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • ROOM FEATURES
  • SLEEP
  • Black-out Shades
  • In-room Safe
  • Separate Hanging Closet
  • In-Room Heating and A/C Controls
  • BATHROOM/PERSONAL CARE
  • Private Bathroom
  • Bathroom Amenities Available
  • Hair Dryer
  • Separate/Walk-in Shower
  • Bidet
  • Separate Vanity Area
  • IN-ROOM FEATURES
  • Mini Refrigerator
  • Coffee Maker
  • Tea Maker
  • Flat-screen TV
  • iPod Docking Station with Clock Radio
  • Work Desk with Lamp
  • Desk-level Electrical Outlet
  • Cable/Satellite
  • Premium Channels
  • Direct-dial Phone
  • Phone with Voicemail
  • 220AC
  • 220DC
  • Power Converter Available
  • Electrical Adapters Available
  • ADDED VALUE
  • Connecting Rooms Available
  • Oversized Bath Towels
  • Slippers
  • Complimentary Coffee/Tea Supplies
  • Complimentary Bottled Water
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
4.8/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
1
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇿🇦Audrey

Beoordeeld op 26/10/2021
Aangekomen 18/10/2021
4.8 Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access)
Pluspunten
  • very comfortable and value for money
Minpunten
  • did not find anything negative to report

close to the beach and shaded pool for afternoon swimming. the breakfast was great and overall very clean. very helpful staff and well organized . i really enjoyed my stay there. am missing their shaded pool a lot!!! i have enjoyedmy stay there very much.will definitely recommend the holiday inn to family and friends. The staff make the stay so welcoming.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

8 Hatpatong Rd, Kathu, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
waardering met
195 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
waardering met
421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Andaman Beach Suites Hotel
7.8
waardering met
818 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
waardering met
1396 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oostenrijkse tuin - Tai Pan Village
8.7
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Impiana Resort Patong
8.3
waardering met
1541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
waardering met
2519 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
waardering met
658 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU