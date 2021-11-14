PHUKET TEST & GO

芭东因皮亚娜度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
1541条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
快速反应
3 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系芭东因皮亚娜度假村以优先方式，以及芭东因皮亚娜度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Impiana Resort Patong 坐落在天堂般的环境中，面朝美丽的安达曼海，是一家精品度假村，可满足您的各种奇思妙想。客房提供受当地建筑启发的宁静氛围，然后还有特殊的 Impiana 装饰，例如放在床上的当地花卉作为欢迎的标志，或者为您的中午小吃提供水果篮。正是这些简单的手势让 Impiana Resort Patong 与众不同。就在您认为没有比这更好的时候了，Impiana 的 Swasana 水疗中心是身心的天堂，使用最好的传统香料让您幸福地放松。

分数
4.4/5
非常好
基于 3 评论
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
2
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是芭东因皮亚娜度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
查看所有评论

🇬🇧Anthony Hurley

评论于 14/11/2021
到达 04/11/2021
3.9 Superior Garden View Room
正数     
  • Good service

From arrival to departure the staff and facilities at the Impiana Resort Patong were generally excellent in view of the fairly recent introduction of the Sandbox programme and would like to thank all the people in Phuket for their assistance and warm welcome. I would certainly recommend the hotel to visitors.

🇬🇧Gillian Hepburn

评论于 02/11/2021
到达 21/10/2021
5.0 Impiana Suite
正数     
  • Excellent location right on the beach
  • Walking distance to lots of restaurants
  • Huge room, comfy bed, great shower!
  • Beautiful views of beach
  • Attentive and helpful staff
负面的
  • Nothing to complain about

Great hotel for a visit to Patong, very quiet but right in the middle of things if you are looking for nightlife. Had a great Sandbox experience overall and would recommend Impiana as a great place to stay

🇺🇸David Lawrence Ames

评论于 07/08/2021
到达 07/07/2021
4.4 Superior Garden View Room
正数     
  • 很棒的员工

Impiana 的工作人员很棒。整个沙盒体验组织得很好，值得。

地址/地图

41, Taweewongse Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

