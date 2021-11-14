Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与芭东因皮亚娜度假村以优先方式，以及芭东因皮亚娜度假村从你会直接收取货款。
Impiana Resort Patong 坐落在天堂般的环境中，面朝美丽的安达曼海，是一家精品度假村，可满足您的各种奇思妙想。客房提供受当地建筑启发的宁静氛围，然后还有特殊的 Impiana 装饰，例如放在床上的当地花卉作为欢迎的标志，或者为您的中午小吃提供水果篮。正是这些简单的手势让 Impiana Resort Patong 与众不同。就在您认为没有比这更好的时候了，Impiana 的 Swasana 水疗中心是身心的天堂，使用最好的传统香料让您幸福地放松。
如果您是芭东因皮亚娜度假村
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭东因皮亚娜度假村查看所有评论
3.9 Superior Garden View Room
正数
From arrival to departure the staff and facilities at the Impiana Resort Patong were generally excellent in view of the fairly recent introduction of the Sandbox programme and would like to thank all the people in Phuket for their assistance and warm welcome. I would certainly recommend the hotel to visitors.
5.0 Impiana Suite
正数
负面的
- Excellent location right on the beach
- Walking distance to lots of restaurants
- Huge room, comfy bed, great shower!
- Beautiful views of beach
- Attentive and helpful staff
- Nothing to complain about
Great hotel for a visit to Patong, very quiet but right in the middle of things if you are looking for nightlife. Had a great Sandbox experience overall and would recommend Impiana as a great place to stay
4.4 Superior Garden View Room
正数
Impiana 的工作人员很棒。整个沙盒体验组织得很好，值得。