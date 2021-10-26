PHUKET TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
note avec
2007 avis
Mis à jour le February 27, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult
Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) 26
฿10,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,880 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga

L'Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach Central est situé en face de la plage de Patong. Il propose des chambres fumeurs et non-fumeurs dotées d'un balcon privé et d'une station d'accueil pour iPod. L'hôtel est équipé d'une piscine extérieure, d'un centre de remise en forme et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite. L'établissement se trouve à 10 minutes à pied du quartier commerçant et de divertissement. En voiture, il se trouve à 25 minutes de la ville de Phuket et à 45 minutes de l'aéroport international de Phuket. Les chambres de l'Holiday Inn Express Patong présentent une décoration moderne. Chaque chambre est équipée d'une télévision par câble, d'un réfrigérateur et d'un coffre-fort. Des articles de toilette gratuits et un sèche-cheveux sont inclus dans la salle de bains privative. Le personnel de la réception ouverte 24h/24 pourra vous aider à effectuer des opérations de change. L'hôtel dispose également d'un service de blanchisserie et d'un centre d'affaires. Des salles de réunion sont disponibles sur place. Vous pourrez prendre votre petit-déjeuner à l'Express Breakfast Bar de 6h00 à 10h30. Des boissons sont proposées au Great Room Bar de 10h30 à 21h30.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • ROOM FEATURES
  • SLEEP
  • Black-out Shades
  • In-room Safe
  • Separate Hanging Closet
  • In-Room Heating and A/C Controls
  • BATHROOM/PERSONAL CARE
  • Private Bathroom
  • Bathroom Amenities Available
  • Hair Dryer
  • Separate/Walk-in Shower
  • Bidet
  • Separate Vanity Area
  • IN-ROOM FEATURES
  • Mini Refrigerator
  • Coffee Maker
  • Tea Maker
  • Flat-screen TV
  • iPod Docking Station with Clock Radio
  • Work Desk with Lamp
  • Desk-level Electrical Outlet
  • Cable/Satellite
  • Premium Channels
  • Direct-dial Phone
  • Phone with Voicemail
  • 220AC
  • 220DC
  • Power Converter Available
  • Electrical Adapters Available
  • ADDED VALUE
  • Connecting Rooms Available
  • Oversized Bath Towels
  • Slippers
  • Complimentary Coffee/Tea Supplies
  • Complimentary Bottled Water
But
4.8/5
Excellent
Basé sur 1 revoir
Notation
Excellent
1
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇿🇦Audrey

Révisé le 26/10/2021
Arrivé le 18/10/2021
4.8 Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access)
Positifs
  • very comfortable and value for money
Négatifs
  • did not find anything negative to report

close to the beach and shaded pool for afternoon swimming. the breakfast was great and overall very clean. very helpful staff and well organized . i really enjoyed my stay there. am missing their shaded pool a lot!!! i have enjoyedmy stay there very much.will definitely recommend the holiday inn to family and friends. The staff make the stay so welcoming.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Carte

8 Hatpatong Rd, Kathu, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

