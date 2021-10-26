Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult
Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) 26m²
฿10,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,880 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Außenanlagen
- Kleine Kaution
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Das Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach Central liegt gegenüber vom Patong Beach. Es bietet Raucher- und Nichtraucherzimmer mit eigenem Balkon und iPod-Dockingstation. Das Hotel ist mit einem Außenpool, einem Fitnesscenter und kostenlosem WLAN ausgestattet. Die Unterkunft liegt 10 Gehminuten vom Einkaufs- und Unterhaltungsviertel entfernt. Es ist eine 25-minütige Fahrt von Phuket Town und eine 45-minütige Fahrt vom internationalen Flughafen Phuket entfernt. Die Zimmer im Holiday Inn Express Patong sind modern eingerichtet. Jedes Zimmer ist mit Kabel-TV, einem Kühlschrank und einem Safe ausgestattet. Kostenfreie Pflegeprodukte und ein Haartrockner sind im eigenen Bad vorhanden. Die Mitarbeiter an der 24-Stunden-Rezeption sind Ihnen beim Geldwechsel behilflich. Das Hotel bietet auch einen Wäscheservice und ein Businesscenter. Konferenzeinrichtungen sind vor Ort verfügbar. Das Frühstück genießen Sie in der Express Breakfast Bar von 06:00 bis 10:30 Uhr. Getränke werden in der Great Room Bar von 10:30 bis 21:30 Uhr angeboten.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
Ergebnis
4.8/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.8 Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access)
Positiv
Negative
- very comfortable and value for money
- did not find anything negative to report
close to the beach and shaded pool for afternoon swimming. the breakfast was great and overall very clean. very helpful staff and well organized . i really enjoyed my stay there. am missing their shaded pool a lot!!! i have enjoyedmy stay there very much.will definitely recommend the holiday inn to family and friends. The staff make the stay so welcoming.
