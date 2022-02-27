Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店位于美丽的芭东地区，在普吉岛的餐厅、购物和夜生活中心享有优越的地理位置。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。
在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。这家酒店提供许多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。
酒店的住宿设施经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。在部分客房内，客人可以找到毛巾、纯平电视、空调、闹钟、电话。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店体验专业服务和各种特色的迷人融合。
便利设施/功能
- Facilities and Services:
- Complimentary in-room WiFi and throughout the resort
- 24-hour Home delivery service
- 24-hour Fitness center including Muay Thai ring
- Infinity rooftop swimming pool
- In-room expresso machine
- In-room safety box
- Iron and ironing board
- Laundry and dry cleaning service
- Tour and recreation desk
- Limousine service
- On-site parking
- Meeting rooms with natural light and outdoor space
如果您是普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
