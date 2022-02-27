PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
通过
195条评论进行评分
更新于 February 27, 2022
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 0
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 1
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 2
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 3
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 4
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong - Image 5
+6 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店位于美丽的芭东地区，在普吉岛的餐厅、购物和夜生活中心享有优越的地理位置。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。

在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。这家酒店提供许多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。

酒店的住宿设施经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。在部分客房内，客人可以找到毛巾、纯平电视、空调、闹钟、电话。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店体验专业服务和各种特色的迷人融合。

便利设施/功能

  • Facilities and Services:
  • Complimentary in-room WiFi and throughout the resort
  • 24-hour Home delivery service
  • 24-hour Fitness center including Muay Thai ring
  • Infinity rooftop swimming pool
  • In-room expresso machine
  • In-room safety box
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Laundry and dry cleaning service
  • Tour and recreation desk
  • Limousine service
  • On-site parking
  • Meeting rooms with natural light and outdoor space
SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛芭东英迪格酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Rat U Thit 200 Pee Rd Patong Phuket, Phuket 83150

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

普吉岛芭东海滩智选假日酒店
8.5

2007 评论
฿-1
安达曼海滩套房酒店
7.8

818 评论
฿-1
普吉岛迪瓦娜芭东华美达酒店
8.4

658 评论
฿-1
奥地利花园 - 大班村
8.7

29 评论
฿-1
皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心
7.8

6807 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU