홀리데이 인 익스프레스 푸켓 빠통 비치 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access) 26m²
฿10,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,880 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach Central은 빠통 비치 건너편에 있습니다. 전용 발코니와 iPod 도킹 스테이션을 갖춘 흡연실과 금연실을 제공합니다. 호텔은 야외 수영장, 피트니스 센터 및 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖추고 있습니다. 이 숙박 시설은 쇼핑 및 엔터테인먼트 지역에서 도보로 10 분 거리에 있습니다. 푸켓 타운은 차로 25 분, 푸켓 국제 공항은 차로 45 분 거리에 있습니다. Holiday Inn Express Patong의 객실은 현대적인 장식으로 꾸며져 있습니다. 각 객실은 케이블 TV, 냉장고 및 안전 금고를 갖추고 있습니다. 실내 욕실에는 무료 세면 도구와 헤어 드라이어가 제공됩니다. 24 시간 프런트 데스크의 직원이 환전을 도와드립니다. 호텔에는 세탁 서비스와 비즈니스 센터도 마련되어 있습니다. 구내 회의 시설을 이용하실 수 있습니다. Express Breakfast Bar에서 06 : 00 ~ 10 : 30에 조식을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 음료는 Great Room Bar에서 10 : 30 ~ 21 : 30에 제공됩니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- ROOM FEATURES
- SLEEP
- Black-out Shades
- In-room Safe
- Separate Hanging Closet
- In-Room Heating and A/C Controls
- BATHROOM/PERSONAL CARE
- Private Bathroom
- Bathroom Amenities Available
- Hair Dryer
- Separate/Walk-in Shower
- Bidet
- Separate Vanity Area
- IN-ROOM FEATURES
- Mini Refrigerator
- Coffee Maker
- Tea Maker
- Flat-screen TV
- iPod Docking Station with Clock Radio
- Work Desk with Lamp
- Desk-level Electrical Outlet
- Cable/Satellite
- Premium Channels
- Direct-dial Phone
- Phone with Voicemail
- 220AC
- 220DC
- Power Converter Available
- Electrical Adapters Available
- ADDED VALUE
- Connecting Rooms Available
- Oversized Bath Towels
- Slippers
- Complimentary Coffee/Tea Supplies
- Complimentary Bottled Water
홀리데이 인 익스프레스 푸켓 빠통 비치
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 홀리데이 인 익스프레스 푸켓 빠통 비치모든 리뷰보기
4.8 Standard Room with Balcony (Full Access)
긍정적
네거티브
- very comfortable and value for money
- did not find anything negative to report
close to the beach and shaded pool for afternoon swimming. the breakfast was great and overall very clean. very helpful staff and well organized . i really enjoyed my stay there. am missing their shaded pool a lot!!! i have enjoyedmy stay there very much.will definitely recommend the holiday inn to family and friends. The staff make the stay so welcoming.