查纳莱浪漫度假村 - 仅限成人 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Chanalai Romantica Resort - Adults Only 是活动的核心，为您提供一个充满乐趣和难忘的假期。位于卡塔海滩，您离餐厅、商店或夜生活场所不远。卡塔海滩就在步行距离之内，普吉镇距离酒店有 25 分钟的路程。这家仅限成人入住的度假村不提供任何适合儿童的活动，并且不允许 12 岁以下的客人入住。客人会发现一个室外游泳池以及一个池畔酒吧和休息室。还有会议设施和商务中心供有工作或活动的客人使用。 24 小时前台和礼宾服务可以提供有关旅游的信息。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在 Chanalai Romantica Resort - Adults Only 进行预订。