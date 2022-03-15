PHUKET TEST & GO

チャナライロマンティカリゾート-大人専用 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1

1437レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

チャナライロマンティカリゾート-大人専用は、楽しく思い出に残る休日を提供するためのアクションの中心です。カタビーチに位置し、レストラン、ショップ、ナイトライフから遠くはありません。カタビーチまで徒歩圏内、プーケットタウンまで25分です。この大人専用のリゾートには子供向けのアクティビティはなく、12歳未満のゲストは宿泊できません。屋外プール、プールサイドバー、ラウンジがあります。仕事やイベントをする人のための会議施設やビジネスセンターもあります。 24時間対応のフロントデスクとコンシェルジュが利用可能で、ツアーに関する情報を提供できます。希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信して、チャナライロマンティカリゾート-大人専用で予約してください。

住所/地図

62 Kata Road, Tambol Karon, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

