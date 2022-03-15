차날라이 로만티카 리조트 - 성인 전용 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
차날라이 로만티카 리조트 - 성인 전용은 당신에게 재미있고 기억에 남는 휴가를 제공하기 위한 활동의 중심에 있습니다. Kata 해변에 위치하여 레스토랑, 상점 또는 유흥가에서 결코 멀지 않습니다. 카타 비치는 도보 거리에 있으며 푸켓 타운은 25분 거리에 있습니다. 이 성인 전용 리조트에는 어린이 친화적인 활동이 없으며 12세 미만은 숙박할 수 없습니다. 야외 수영장, 풀사이드 바와 라운지를 이용하실 수 있습니다. 업무나 행사가 있는 사람들을 위한 회의 시설과 비즈니스 센터도 있습니다. 24시간 운영되는 프런트 데스크와 컨시어지에서 투어 정보를 제공해드립니다. 차날라이 로만티카 리조트 - 성인 전용을 예약하려면 선호하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하십시오.