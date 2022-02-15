普吉岛潘塔酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

独特而传统的景观、精美的画廊、专业的服务和令人惊叹的餐饮只是您在普吉岛潘塔酒店 (SHA Plus+) 可能会期待的一些东西。从宽大的浴袍、艺术设计的浴室、精美的家具、大窗户、互联网接入和无障碍平面图，这是商务和休闲旅客的绝佳选择。客人会很高兴听到酒店还组织大型会议/活动，并设有一个经常用于婚宴和其他重要场合的大型会议室。由于其浪漫的环境，难怪许多夫妇选择在这里交换他们的誓言。酒店周围是真正的文化农田、当地村庄、寺庙和市场。普吉岛潘塔酒店 (SHA Plus+) 为您提供时尚的位置、尽可能多的隐私以及平等社交的选择。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉岛潘塔酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉岛潘塔酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。