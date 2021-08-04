Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
凭借真正的 5 星级服务和设施，这家酒店一直名列亚洲和世界各地度假村的榜首。作为亚洲第一家综合度假村普吉岛乐古浪的一部分，客人可以使用 5 个水疗中心、一个婚礼教堂、30 间餐厅和酒吧、一个世界级的高尔夫球场和无限的家庭冒险。度假村本身提供六个餐饮场所，包括从屡获殊荣的泰国美食到地中海美食。在您回家之前，如果没有尝试过备受赞誉的水疗中心的服务，那将是一种罪恶，该水疗中心以其受传统亚洲疗法启发的疗法而闻名。普吉岛悦榕庄（SHA Plus 认证）的位置和便利设施让您永远不想离开，承诺并提供一生难忘的假期。
便利设施/功能
- 拉古纳高尔夫
- 悦榕Spa
- 户外泳池
- 别墅内用餐
- 免费自行车
- 悦榕庄精华（画廊）
- 健身中心
- 会议室
- 商业中心
- 游侠俱乐部儿童专用
- 货币兑换
5.0 Banyan Pool Villa
正数
普吉岛的悦榕庄很美。酒店提供自行车供您骑车游览，您会希望看到整个酒店。我们做了很棒的按摩，在商店购物，在餐厅吃饭（并且有很多客房服务）。工作人员很友好，会很好地照顾他们的客人。我们在任何时候都感到被宠爱和安全。大海在一条狭窄的街道对面，有椅子可以躺着。我们的客房服务人员非常乐于助人；工作人员每天打扫卫生（或者尊重，如果你打开了请勿打扰灯），他们每天都神奇地打扫了游泳池。我知道根据我们在这里的体验有多棒，我们将留在其他悦榕庄。